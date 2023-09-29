Justin Trudeau screwed up big-time. His attack on the Muslim-led 1 Million March 4 Children may have been a deliberate insult to Muslims and their moral standards—but who cares about that? The real problem: Trudeau accidentally dissed non-binary people! By saying Canada only stands against transphobes, homophobes, and biphobes, Trudeau snubbed the 105 genders other than old fashioned vanilla male and female. (Transexuals transition between the two vanilla genders, homosexuals are attracted to one of the two vanilla genders—namely, the wrong one—and bisexuals like to fornicate with people of both of the two vanilla genders—which, as Woody Allen said, doubles their chances of getting a date…chances that can be further improved by declaring adopted teenage stepdaughters fair game.)

Trudeau is expected to issue a statement apologizing to the long list of genders he overlooked, from Abinary to Xenogender. (There are currently no genders beginning with the letters Y and Z, but just wait a few years and there probably will be.)

Meanwhile, the Muslim parents who organized the 1 Million March 4 Children won’t be getting an apology from Trudeau any time soon. While they wait, they can pass the time by listening to today’s live Truth Jihad Radio show, featuring Eric Walberg discussing Islam’s views of sexual deviance and misguided attempts to revise them. As I wrote in the show description:

Canadian Muslim Eric Walberg‘s “Reinventing the wheel: Islam and homosexuality” critically reviews Scott Kugle’s books Homosexuality in Islam: Critical reflection on gay lesbian, and transgender Muslims (2010) and Living out Islam: Voices of gay, lesbian and transgender Muslims (2014). Eric notes that “Kugle’s sifting through Islamic history and jurisprudence reveals that this whole debate took place at various times in Islamic history, starting with the time of the Prophet, the first caliphs, and the debate continued until at least the 12th c.” So why reinvent the wheel? Is there a not-so-hidden agenda? Eric’s conclusion: “Kugle calls his (sodomy-permitting) version of a reformed sharia ‘Islamic humanism’.” Which raises the question: Is Kugle’s real religion humanism, which makes an idol of the human being, rather than islam (submission of the human to the Divine)?

Eric Walberg also directs us to this scholarly refutation of Kugle by Mobeen Vaid.

Tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly Weekly News is headlined “NATO-Led West Just Keeps Losing and Lying.” The guest commentator will be Brett Redmayne-Titley, author of THERE! On-Scene Reporting from a World Gone Mad. You can see full list of stories we’ll cover now, and then watch it tomorrow after 1 pm Eastern, HERE.

And don’t forget to spread the word about FFWN to all your friends, even the non-red-pilled ones, as explained in the following public service announcement:

And finally, if all of the above isn’t enough for you, check out my brand-new interview on John Friend’s AFP Report podcast.