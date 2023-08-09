Johnny Punish of VT Radio is a Palestinian-American living in Mexico. In this interview he asks why I decided to follow him down the expat trail, and why Morocco? Is the US turning into a failed state? Is Trump partly responsible? Are the anti-Trump forces even worse? And does the whole sorry spectacle look different from a Mediterranean beach near the Moroccan-Algerian border?
Great interview! You look very fit and healthy, dear Kevin!