This weekend Jim Fetzer—the most notorious retired philosophy professor in America—returned to False Flag Weekly News after a five-year absence. And therein lies a tale.

Jim and I started FFWN back in 2014. It was originally named “The Dynamic Duo” after the Genesis (Alex Jones’ network) radio show we had co-hosted circa 2006-2008.

False Flag Weekly News quickly became the most popular show on No Lies Radio, a Pacifica internet-only station that broadcasts 9/11 truth shows sandwiched between the likes of Thom Hartmann and Amy Goodman. The audience seemed to especially enjoy our on-air fights, which were not infrequent, since Jim’s views often strike me as unduly paranoid. (Whether it’s possible to be unduly paranoid in today’s USA is a legitimate question, but if it is, Jim is Exhibit A.)

Many of Jim’s seemingly paranoid views, like those of Alex Jones, are actually pretty reasonable. Jim’s book on the Paul Wellstone assassination, co-authored with Four Arrows, is excellent. Most of his views on the JFK assassination—including the seemingly outrageous claims that the Zapruder film was edited, JFK’s body was mutilated before the autopsy, and Oswald was photographed outdoors watching the motorcade just seconds before JFK was shot—are well-founded.

But sometimes even the most paranoid conspiracy theorists can be wrong.

In 2015 Jim had to buy me lunch after I won an on-air bet. Jim had insisted that the Jade Helm military exercises would morph into full-blown martial law, and that by mid-September we would all be locked in internment camps in Wal-Mart basements. I bet against him. I figured that even if Jim turned out to be right, which was highly unlikely, and we wound up chained together in a Wal-Mart basement, having to buy him lunch would be the least of my worries.

Another memorable on-air fight erupted after Jim insisted that former Beatle Ringo Starr confessed that Paul McCartney had died and been replaced in 1966. Jim’s source was a parody website that sourced the “news” to a nonexistent newspaper. When I gently pointed out the sourcing problem, Jim angrily insisted that the story was true. When I said it less gently, he got even angrier.

Sometimes Jim’s paranoia skated on legal thin ice. His insistence that victims, survivors, and/or bystanders of violent incidents like the Boston bombings and Sandy Hook and Las Vegas shootings were crisis actors, sometimes complete with fake blood and prosthetic body parts, seemed like an invitation to be vilified and/or sued. Though I agreed with him that the Boston bombing was an obvious false flag—photographs established that the likely bombers were apparent Craft International operatives, not the Tsarnaev brothers—and that there were legitimate questions and weird anomalies surrounding the Sandy Hook and Las Vegas shootings, I didn’t think the evidence for crisis actors was convincing. On the contrary, it looked to me like Cass Sunstein and his friends wanted us to talk about crisis actors. That way we could be cast as insensitive louts saying terrible things about the poor survivors, and all “conspiracy theorists” could be smeared via guilt-by-association.

Likewise, the evidence for a DC child sex blackmail ring, possibly operating out of pizza restaurants, i.e. Pizzagate, is surprisingly strong. But Jim’s claims that specific restaurant owners were involved in torturing and raping children in the restaurants’ basements seemed reckless and potentially defamatory. There are non-defamatory ways to talk about such things. But Jim insisted on calling it exactly the way he saw it. Allan of No Lies Radio spent hours editing legally questionable comments out of our FFWN broadcasts, accurately predicting that Jim would eventually be sued for libel. Finally Allan got tired of all the extra work and said Jim was no longer welcome on his network.

So why is Jim Fetzer back on False Flag Weekly News?

Because False Flag Weekly News is no longer broadcasting on No Lies Radio. Our Fundrazrs have been slow, so Allan is reducing his unpaid/underpaid workload. I’m now the one and only decider at FFWN. And I have decided to stand up for Jim Fetzer’s First Amendment right to speak his mind. Jim Fetzer’s libel trial, which I attended, seemed more like a Stalinist show trial than an honest attempt to give both sides a fair hearing. (The Alex Jones trials, which I haven’t followed as closely, don’t look much better.)

Though I disagree with Jim's interpretation of Sandy Hook, I have to wonder why the Sandy Hookers haven't spent a tiny fraction of the time, energy, and money they've put into lawsuits into publishing the best possible rebuttal to Nobody Died at Sandy Hook. For a few million dollars—chump change compared to what the Sandy Hookers are spending on legal fees and winning in judgments—I believe I could hire enough researchers and ghostwriters to publish a first-rate, devastatingly convincing rebuttal to Jim's book. So why haven't the Sandy Hookers thought of that? Why would they rather ban the book than rebut it?

The whole American Establishment seems increasingly dedicated to silencing its critics rather than refuting them. The First Amendment compliant free internet of pre-2015 is now a distant memory. People who say things our leaders don’t like are getting deplatformed and even de-banked.

Some might blame people like Jim Fetzer and Alex Jones for this situation. I don’t. Even if they were lured down the wrong rabbit holes so they could be sued and held up as examples pour décourager les autres, the real villains are the people who lured them down those rabbit holes in the first place.

So I’m going to continue featuring Jim Fetzer as an occasional guest on my broadcasts. When he says things I disagree with, I will point that out, at least if he’s talking slowly enough for me to get a word in edgewise.