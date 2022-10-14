Don’t miss tonight’s live radio show (8 to 10 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio). The first hour features El-Hajj Mauri’ Salakhan of Aafia.org discusses the “Free Aafia” demonstrations he’s helping organize, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23, near where Aafia Siddiqui is being held at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell, in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas. Then second hour guest Helen Buyniski a.k.a. “Helen of Destroy” (catch her occasionally on False Flag Weekly News) discusses her article “Another day, another color revolution in Iran.

False Flag Weekly News Has Some Good News and Some Bad News

First the bad news: Our Fundrazrs have been slow, so Allan of NoLiesRadio.org will no longer broadcast FFWN. That means no more live shows. From now on, you can watch FFWN at the same place as usual, where it will be posted by noon every Saturday: https://kevinbarrett.heresycentral.is/category/ffwn/

The video will continue to appear on the FFWN Rumble channel.

Then some good news: I'll try to keep doing the show as long as possible—and this week, Dr. James Fetzer returns to discuss the Sandy Hookers' billion-dollar verdict against Alex Jones. (Jim Fetzer is still fighting a similar lawsuit...) Check out the list of stories we'll discuss.

FFWN has been broadcasting since 2014. Thank you for helping us keep it going! If you like fearless free speech, please donate to this week’s Fundrazr.

Enjoying Good and Forgetting Evil?!

Then you’re doing it wrong.

You’re supposed to be enjoining good and forbidding evil. Watch today’s khutba from the Little Mosque in the Woods to find out why.