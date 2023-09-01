My parents’ generation let them get away with JFK. My generation let them get away with 9/11. Today’s generation has let them get away with COVID (so far, anyway). If we keep letting them get away with crimes that big, what WON’T they do next?

Today’s live radio show (noon to 2 pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio) features 9/11 and COVID justice-seeking attorney David Meiswinkle followed by JFK researcher Alen Salerian. Details and write-up HERE.

Tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News features the return of Cat McGuire, who took most of the summer off, but is now back with “Another Week’s Worth of Orwellian WTF.” Check out the stories we’ll cover now, and watch tomorrow (Saturday) after noon Eastern, HERE.

Finally…as you may have noticed, I moved to Morocco and am no longer giving khutbas (Islamic sermons) at the Little Mosque in the Woods. I now attend a big mosque in the city! But in case you wanted my take on an Islam-related topic, here is my answer to the burning question:

Why did Allah create non-believers, if he did so?

https://www.quora.com/Why-did-Allah-create-non-believers-if-he-did-so/answer/Kevin-Barrett-73?prompt_topic_bio=1