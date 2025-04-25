"Jews Running Interference for Genocide": My Interview With Richie Allen

Rumble link Bitchute link

Richie Allen began yesterday’s interview by apologizing: “I misunderstood something you said to me during the programme and I erroneously accused you because I thought that you'd advocated violence against people, Jews or otherwise, and you hadn't done anything like that.”

I thanked him and said:

I mean, to me, it seems that the real problem is not so much Islamic terrorism or anti-Semitism or anything like that. It seems to me the problem is that those who actually should be using force to defend those children from being murdered are not doing so. So here I am “advocating violence,” but, you know, it is a completely crazy situation.

And there is a sense in which Jewish institutions, certainly not individuals, but Jewish institutions and organized Jewry and organized Jewish power bear a very strong responsibility for this. Earlier today, I was preparing for this week's False Flag Weekly News broadcast, and I looked at The New York Times obituary of Pope Francis—I had sort of skimmed a bunch of mainstream obituaries of Pope Francis— and I saw that my impressions were correct. In the 8,045 word obituary of Pope Francis in the New York Times, whose lead author is an individual whose surname is Horowitz, there were exactly zero mentions of the word Gaza, zero mentions of the word genocide, and zero mentions of the word Palestine.

The obituary covers the entire life of Mr. Bergoglio going back to his days in Argentina, every other issue that he ever touched on, and completely avoids the fact that for more than a year, the Pope was on the phone to Gaza every single day, that he called for an investigation and prosecution of the apparent genocide of Gaza, that the last speech that he made was a heartfelt plea to end that genocide. All of this was completely blacked out by Western mainstream media, or somewhere between completely blacked out and mostly blacked out.

Western mainstream media is in the hands of Jews who got to that position by dominating. banking and finance in the West. They use their money to buy up the propaganda media and use it to support this ongoing, nearly century old genocide of Palestine. It is unconscionable. And Jews, organized Jewry are responsible for this genocide. And we need to be able to say that.

We'll come back to that in a minute now, the media. I'm fascinated by what you said there, but I want to ask, pick up on a couple of points there. What exactly did the Pope say about what has been happening in Gaza for the last 18 months or so? Did he specifically use the term genocide? Because I'm wondering. I'd like to give credit to the Pope for stepping up and using terms like genocide. But as far as I can understand, he's used terms like death and destruction and deplorable humanitarian situation. but I don't think there was any real criticism of the Israeli government or even its prime minister, Netanyahu, or am I wrong?

No, he actually did. He said..,here's the quote. All you have to do is Google “Pope Francis genocide.” Pope Francis said, quote, “according to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide. It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.” So that was the statement that made headlines. And that was actually covered by The Guardian.

But it's... Mainly, it's been largely buried. And he made many, many other kinds of statements, all couched, of course, in caring about all people on all sides of the conflict and wanting the horrible suffering and death to end, but making it clear that he understood who's doing the vast majority of the killing and maiming.

Read the complete transcript by clicking “transcript” above the video image at my Substack.

