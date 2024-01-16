Billionaire-funded trucks circled Harvard Square like sharks…

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press, posted here in full for my paid Substack subscribers

Claudine Gay, the first black president of Harvard University, held the position for only a little over a year—the shortest tenure in the history of the institution. Last month she was hounded out of her job by Jewish Zionist billion aires who thought she didn’t love Israel and hate anti-Semitism and Palestinians enough.

Gay’s problems began shortly after Palestinians broke out of their Gaza concentration camp on October 7th and inflicted amomentous military defeat on their Israeli tormentors. Predictably, pro-Israel student groups parroted ridiculous Zionist propaganda lies (“1400 civilians slaughtered by Hamas, 40 beheaded babies roasted in ovens”) while the more numerous pro-Palestine groups supported the Palestinians.

Gay initially took a neutral position, saying “no student group speaks for Harvard and its leadership.” Zionist billionaires were outraged. How dare she fail to condemn Hamas? Former Harvard president and Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers railed that Gay “has allowed Harvard to appear at best neutral towards acts of terror against the Jewish state of Israel.”

Gay, intimidated by the rich Zionists who control the purse strings at Harvard, dutifully condemned “the terrorist atrocities perpetrated by Hamas” as “abhorrent.” But that wasn’t enough. The Zionists kept sniping at her, as if it were her fault that the majority of American young adults see Jews as oppressors and want Hamas and the Palestinian resistance to put an end to the illegitimate state of “Israel.”

Finally they dragged Gay into Congressional hearings, where treasonous congressional representatives (most of whom have apparently signed a loyalty pledge to Israel) grilled her on behalf of their Jewish billionaire owners. One of the Zionist-owned congress-traitors asked Gay: "Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's rules on bullying and harassment?" Gay responded: “The rules around bullying and harassment are quite specific and if the context in which that language is used amounts to bullying and harassment, then we take, we take action against it.” According to Jewish billionaires, that answer was “anti-Semitic.”

If Gay had been asked “Does calling for the Zionist genocide of Palestinians violate Harvard's rules on bullying and harassment?” she would have given the same answer, and nobody would have cared, even though Zionists really arecommitting genocide against Palestinians. But by failing to wax apoplectic on command against a purely imaginary threat to Jews, Gay exposed herself as an uppity black woman who wouldn’t just roll over and let herself be mind-raped by her Jewish masters.

What happened to Dr. Gay was the symbolic equivalent of a lynching. Like the lynchings of black people in the late 19thand early 20th centuries, the destruction of Dr. Gay’s career was staged as a public spectacle to intimidate uppity black people—as well as uppity white, yellow, and brown people, all of whom are required to kneel before the altar of Jewish supremacy.

The Zionist billionaires had plenty of money to pay opposition-research experts to pore over everything Dr. Gay has ever done, in search of anything that could possibly be used against her. In the end, they found a handful of cases of apparent plagiarism, an offense that can represent anything from sloppy scholarship to out-and-out cheating.

Was Dr. Gay guilty? To some extent, yes. But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t lynched. Some lynching victims were presumably guilty, but the general practice of using lynching to intimidate a whole segment of the population functions the same whether or not a particular victim is innocent or guilty. The most important fact about the destruction of Dr. Gay’s career is that she would still be the president of Harvard if she hadn’t offended rich, ruthless, pro-genocide Jews. And the second most important fact is that the whole affair was designed to terrorize scholars into remaining silent about the genocide of Palestine.

Ironically, one of the leaders of the lynch mob—Zionist mega-billionaire Bill Ackman—had to backtrack on his hysterical denunciations of Gay’s plagiarism after his own Israeli wife, Neri Oxman, turned out to be a vastly worse plagiarist than Claudine Gay. Oxman’s MIT doctoral dissertation, it seems, is full of whole sections of Wikipedia articles cut and pasted without attribution. Citing Wikipedia at all, much less stealing its material without attribution, is unacceptable even in Freshman English community college classes. How could a hack like Neri Oxman get into MIT? The likely answer is that elite US universities massively discriminate in favor of Jews and against non-Jewish whites, as Ron Unz has shown.

The lynching of Claudine Gay illustrates the unfortunate fact that Americans of all ethnicities are plantation slaves, and that genocidal, supremacist Zionist Jews are the masters. If we get out of line, they will string us up from the nearest tree-branch. As Billie Holiday famously sang, “Strange fruit hanging from the poplar trees.”