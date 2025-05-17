Former FBI Director James Comey claims he just happened upon yet another cool arrangement of seashells yesterday while innocently walking on the beach, whistling nonchalantly with his thumbs in his swimsuit pockets.
Critics charge that the seashells spell out a threatening message. But Comey insists the shells randomly arranged themselves into artistic form due to the action of wind and waves, possibly with the assistance of crabs with AI implants.
The Secret Service, alerted to the possibility of a threat on someone’s life, has been meticulously scouring Comey’s favorite beach, looking for winds and waves with bad intentions and keeping an eye out for AI-chipped crabs.
Reached at the White House, President Trump said he wasn’t worried about threats from winds, waves, crabs, or random lunatics, even if those random lunatics had served as FBI director.
Comey's just another of Trump's betrayers and consequently he'll always be coddled by the unbalanced media. But as to the actual content of the sea shells, isn't "death threat" inflating the menace of 86? "You're fired" as when business tycoon Trump would lower the boom on The Apprentice seems a more judicious interpretation. OTOH making Trump a martyr might appeal to Zionists dissatisfied w/ his equivocation on Israel. They may have a contingency plan already in place.
Those that could defend, obfuscate, and relegate his lies are liars no less than he. "Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." Be....in the Word.