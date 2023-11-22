Caitlin Johnstone doesn't like the US empire. And that's fine with me. I don't like it either.

But when she says "THIS is the real face of US empire" and shows us a person of not-exactly-undetermined ethnicity evincing absolutely no interest in or concern for the US or its empire, melting down in paroxysms of quintessentially ethnic hatred in an abject demonstration of absolute loyalty to his tribe and its foreign nation that holds the US in complete contempt...well, the only way you can call that "the face of US empire" is if you take it as a given that the US empire has been subjected to a hostile takeover by Jewish supremacists.

Which, come to think of it, isn't such a crazy idea.

Johnstone is right about the racist psycho, Stuart Seldowitz, being a former high-level US imperial functionary: "It turned out he was the former Deputy Director in the Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs for the US State Department...(and) helped direct US diplomacy on Israel-Palestine from 1999 to 2003 and then served on the Obama administration’s National Security Council."

So yes, these hate-vomiting genocidal maniacs do run the US empire's West Asia policy in general, and its pro-Palestinian-genocide policy in particular. But they obviously don't care for the US empire's interests, any more than a toxoplasmosis parasite that takes over the brain of a mouse and walks the mouse straight into the jaws of a cat cares for the mouse's interests.

Like an alien parasite, Jewish supremacists have taken over the brain of the US.

Seldowitz is obviously a Jewish supremacist hater. We all know what "white supremacist haters" sound like. This guy is worse. His smug, arrogant loathing for everyone who doesn't belong to his tribe, especially those who get in the tribe's way, is far more unhinged than the nuttiest n-word-chucking "white supremacist" haunting the comments section at the Unz Review.

Would Obama have appointed as high-level Africa policy guy some genocidal anti-black lunatic who randomly approaches black street vendors and drenches them in spittle and racist vitriol? I doubt it. So why did he (and now, Biden) appoint nutball Jewish supremacists to oversee the genocide of Palestine? Hint: It has nothing to do with US imperial interests.

But Caitlin Johnstone, and the rest of the propaganda team covering up for Jewish supremacism, pretends that it does:

It’s only when you see clearly that Israel is just an arm of the same (US) empire that’s been murdering people by the millions around the world with nonstop invasions, bombing campaigns, proxy conflicts, starvation sanctions and CIA coups that you understand that, yes, Israel really is exactly as evil as it appears to be, and its behavior in Gaza is exactly what it looks like. The US empire backs Israel for the same reason it backs most of the world’s dictatorships: because a globe-spanning empire can only be held together by nonstop violence and tyranny.

Bullshit. In most cases, the US backs leaders who serve its interests. Some of those leaders are insane mass murderers, or go along with US-incited mass murder. Others not so much. Yes, the US empire usually backs the scumbags—"but he's our scumbag"—because only scumbags will betray their people by serving a foreign power.

But that is not why the US backs Israel.

For the full story, read James Petras's The Power of Israel in the United States, Walt and Mearsheimer's The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy, and the material archived at places like IfAmericansKnew and The Unz Review. Meanwhile here's the short version to whet your appetite.

In 1948, every single expert and Truman Administration advisor, whether State Department or military, begged the president to oppose, and indeed prevent, the creation of Israel. They knew that the creation of a necessarily genocidal "Jewish state" on the blood-stained ruins of Palestine would be calamitous, in the long run, for US imperial interests, and for the world.

So why did Truman knife the US (and the world) in the back by approving the creation of Israel? Because rich Jewish criminal oligarchs had handed him $2 million in cash in a suitcase, and used their political influence to help him win the 1948 election.

His successors Eisenhower and JFK ran relatively balanced policies favoring US interests, not Israeli ones. Then Israel killed JFK and put its man Lyndon Johnson, a fanatical Zionist and likely crypto-Jew, in the White House, to oversee the long-planned 1967 war of aggression and to OK Israel's nuclear weapons program, including the theft of American nukes. Since then, Zionist power has dominated America, to the detriment of US imperial interests in the region and the world.

The US empire, like most empires, is run by cold, hard calculation that determines the optimal mix of coercion and give-and-take. Not much room for emotion there. Zionism is very different. It's just one big outpouring of toxic Jewish supremacist hatred, with an admixture of phony utopianism: "Once we Jews have crushed and humiliated our enemies once and for all, and Mr. Messiahwitz definitively rules the world from his blood sacrifice temple in J-Town, the world will finally be at peace."

The US empire as such is bad enough. But today's Jewish supremacist version, ruled as it is by a savagely virulent homicide cult, is vastly worse.

Listen to this leading TV personality from Netanyahu's Likud Party's TV station:

Caitlin Johnstone's blame-the-US-empire-and-ignore-Jewish-supremacism line is popular among left-leaning young people awakening to the horror of the Gaza genocide. One such well-meaning but judaically-naive young person, Jenny Brown, was recently schooled by someone who calls himself Simus Cognitius. Below is Simus's lesson.

-Kevin Barrett

In response to my recent essay concerning Jewish people's emergent need to excise the deadly cancer of Jewish Supremacy, (as they fear, and I with them, the deadly rise of Humanity's wrath against them, whose burgeoning threat we ALL can feel), I received a reply from a young woman named Jenny Brown. She's a self-described 'radical feminist' who works as an 'editor' for 'Labor Notes', an organization of earnestly striving young Americans who want very badly to contribute to making our world a better place for all Humanity to live in.

Hmm... I certainly remember how little I yet knew about the world when I was their age, and also how certain I was that I had it all figured out.

I named my own first born daughter 'Jennifer'. She's about Ms. Jenny Brown's age. Ms. Brown seems to believe she has everything figured out, as foolish young ideologues like her always do. Just as I did when I was her age, she yet has no idea how little she knows about so many things. In her ideological hatred of 'the patriarchy', for example, (she doesn't just hate her own father, she hates the very concept of fatherhood itself), she most definitely has no idea on God's Green Earth (as they say) how a man my age, a father of daughters, feels about females, especially about young females my own beloved daughters' age.

Anyway... Ms. Brown wrote to call me "anti-Semitic". This ideological champion of us poor dumb working folks, (I am a carpenter by trade; I swung my hammer for nigh-on 40 years), has risen up to defend Jewish Supremacy. This young ideologue champion of the working class has risen to defend the people, (while trying her foolish best to make an enemy of me), who comprise the dominating power of the Ruling Elites who run our nation, and are cruelly exploiting the lives of working people.

That's how confused we are. Sigh...

Anyway, for any interested, and as a continuation of my recent thesis discussing the cancer of Jewish Supremacy, and Jewish people imperative need to excise it before this historical tragedy once again repeats itself, below please find young Ms. Brown's note to me, (in full), and my reply.

Hope all are strong in Spirit.

Simius C

Ms. Brown's note to me, (in full):

This is, actually, antisemitic: "How can it be a 'mystery' as to why, in EVERY society they have EVER lived among, for all these two millennia, without exception, Jewish people have come to be hated and persecuted...." The same can be said for any oppressed group, they brought it on themselves, oppression is about something the oppressed did wrong.

Please remove editors@labornotes.org editors@labornotes.org from your email list. Thank you.

Jenny Brown

Assistant Editor, Labor Notes

My reply to her, and the organization she represents:

Ms. Brown, and other Labor Notes editors, (and others to whom this may be of interest):

Thank you for writing to share your thoughts. Your note does not flatter you, however, in that your argument simply does not make sense. You are arbitrarily defining historical events as "oppression", without arguing as to how those events meet your definition. Then you are using your definition to prove itself. You are presenting a classic 'circular' argument. You use an unproven premise to prove itself.

"Oppression" is, by definition, the use of power to somehow mistreat the innocent. The mistreatment that comprises "oppression" generally takes the forms of unjust exploitation, which benefits the oppressor(s) to the detriment of the oppressed. That definition does not apply to people being treated any certain way, even harshly, 'for cause'.

The history of the Jewish Diaspora is a history of Jewish people exploiting the other citizens of the societies they have lived among, until those societies have grown so resentful of being exploited by Jewish people that they have expressed their anger by expelling their Jewish exploiters from their midst, often tragically using deadly violence as a tool to enforce expulsion.

Given the history of European societies as a history of Ruling Elites cruelly exploiting the Common People, the mass expulsions of Jews from so many societies they lived among were instigated by established Ruling Elites, headed by monarchs and/or religious authorities, who resented Jewish people's hegemonic challenge to their own positions as oppressors. In other words, the mass expulsions were perpetrated by oppressors in power to forestall the rise in power of other aspiring oppressors. The established Ruling Elites easily aroused mob violence among the Common People, (as Ruling Elites still so easily do), easily focusing the mobs' rage against these Jewish people who so openly and so arrogantly proclaimed that God loves them more that any others.

In light of this actual history, Ms. Brown, your arbitrary (non-factual) definition of the history of the Jewish Diaspora as a history of the "oppression" of Jewish people is nonsensical in the context in which you are using it. It makes no more sense than to characterize a power struggle between two Mafia families as an attempt by one to "oppress" the other. This tragic history was largely the history of a 'turf war' in which established oppressors exerted their deadly power over aspiring oppressors.

Your nonsensical circular argument thus does not apply to my thesis, which is that the tragic history of the Jewish Diaspora is a history of the Jewish people being punished, justly or not, 'for cause', (rather than arbitrarily), by the societies they have lived among, either by being subjected to deadly violence, or by being expelled en masse, or both.

You seem to be primarily ignorant of the history of the Jewish Diaspora, Ms. Brown. In EVERY society these Jewish people have EVER lived among, (without exception... can you name one?), since they were banished from their homeland by the Romans, they have come to be hated for the same reasons that tragic hatred of Jewish people <https://www.google.com/search?q=surge+in+antisemitism&ie=UTF-8 is now rising in the US, (as well as, tragically, all over the world).

Throughout the history of the Jewish Diaspora, Jewish people have worked together, as a culturally insular 'tribe', to gain a hugely outsized degree of social, economic, and political power, in every society they have lived among. While openly projecting their belief in their own moral superiority (in the eyes of God) to all the societies' other people, (as per Deuteronomy 7:6, which I cited in my essay), the HIGHLY insular Jewish 'tribe' has focused on gaining control over those societies' key levers of power, specifically over the means of communication, over finance, banking, and currency, over access to the legal system, etc. As they have gained such power, the insular people of the Jewish tribe, always comprising a tiny minority, (as they do in the US today), have thus gained increasing control over the governing powers themselves.

Any aware and intelligent person living in the US knows that this is exactly what Jewish people have done in the US. Highly organized Jewish people have successfully gained effective control over ALL our Mass Media, over our financial, banking, and monetary systems, over our legal system, over Academia, etc, etc... And as all that control has accumulated in the hands of a tiny minority of our population, highly organized Jewish American Elites have gained effective control over our government itself.

As a person working for a group which advocates for American Labor, Ms. Brown, you must surely understand that our nation has been captured under the complete effective control of Capital, as represented by a relatively small group of people, to which many refer as the "Ruling Elites". These Elites function as a 'syndicate', (much as the legendary 'Mafia' once did). There's no one central locus for all the Power of Capital. We are ruled over by a 'syndicated' group of Elite Powers.

It's estimated that among the top .1%, (the top 1/10 of one percent), of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the nation, amounting to less than 400k people in a nation of 340 million, among these people who have captured complete effective control over our nation, 40% to 50% of them are Jewish. As by FAR the largest single faction among these .1% Ruling Elites, and as the only faction joined by strong cohesive tribal bonds, the Jewish faction effectively controls the Ruling Elite Syndicate.

Jewish people, who comprise only a bit more than 2% of our population, thus effectively rule over our nation. We're now watching as these people who rule over us are using their raw power to not merely enable Israel's ongoing mass murder of defenseless people, but also to belligerently insist that the US Empire, which THEY control, must rule over all Humanity.

Those are 'the stakes in play'. Are you able to understand, Ms. Brown?

A brief summation:.. What some euphemistically call 'world hegemony' is the clearly and openly stated foreign policy of the United States. The US Ruling Elites, which are dominated by highly organized American Jewry, have openly and brazenly declared that the US Empire must rule over all Humanity. You've surely heard of the <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolfowitz_Doctrine#:~:text=The%20doctrine%20announces%20the%20U.S.,to%20be%20retaining%20that%20status. Wolfowitz Doctrine? How about the officially declared US policy of <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Full-spectrum_dominance Full Spectrum Dominance? This is not a Tom Clancy 'Jack Ryan' TV series. This is real life. This is what these people are doing NOW, in places like Ukraine and Gaza.

The openly self-declared "exceptional nation", whose Ruling Elites are dominated by people who openly declare themselves to be "God's favorite people", (see <https://biblia.com/bible/esv/deuteronomy/7/6 Deuteronomy 7:6), has openly declared that the US Empire must rule over the entire planet. Any nations that dare to defy the US Empire's authority, (such as Russia and China, and the burgeoning alliance of nations those two nations are leading), have already been declared as "enemies of the US Empire", and have already been publicly declared as targets for destruction.

Those are the stakes in play, Ms. Brown. When we discuss 'Jewish Supremacy', we are talking about the determination of 16 million Jewish people, who dominate the US Empire, and who openly consider themselves as "God's favorite people", who are so crazed in their fanatical religious beliefs in 'Jewish Supremacy' that they think the Jewish dominated US Empire, now aiding and abetting Israel in mass murder of utterly defenseless people, must rule over all the 8,500 million living humans that comprise Humanity.

Are you able to follow along here, Ms. Brown? Or are you tripping over the contradictions in your rigidly contrived ideology along the way?

If, as a participant in Labor Notes, you believe you're fighting against the power of Capital, Ms. Brown, if you're at least pretending to be fighting for the interests of us working people, (I'm a carpenter by trade), then you are fighting against a HIGHLY organized Power Syndicate that is dominated by Jewish power.

If there's any part of this that you're unable to understand, please let me know, and I'll try to explain it in simpler terms.

Anyway... What Jewish people have now so successfully done in the US, is exactly what they've done, or tried to do, in EVERY society they've lived among, for all these 2000 years since the Romans recognized the pattern and kicked them out of Palestine. (Can you name a single exception?) Over these two full millennia, they've been repeatedly expelled from literally dozens of societies, (some put the number at well over 100), when, like the Romans, those societies' established powers have recognized these Jewish people's pattern of behavior. Once people realized that this small insular 'tribe', representing only a small percentage of their population, was gaining an inordinate degree of control over the whole society, the Jewish people have been repeatedly expelled en masse. And humans being the primitive, violent, vengeful creatures we are, Jewish people have also been tragically subjected to deadly violence, to encourage them to leave.

The thesis of my previous essay, which your simplistically rigid ideology pigeon-holed as "anti-Semitic", was to encourage 'enlightened' Jewish people to forestall the rise of deadly anti-Semitism, which by all accounts is now surging not merely all over our nation, but all over the world, by renouncing and disavowing the ideology of Jewish Supremacy, which is now manifest in the power of the Jewish dominated US Empire, and which is now being used, (children are being blow to bits as I sit and write, and as you sit and read), to enable Israel's currently ongoing mass slaughter of defenseless people.

It is NOT Jewish people that are the problem. It is the ugly, murderously deadly ideology of Jewish Supremacy that is the cancer that must be excised before it kills its host. If Jewish people don't rise up to denounce and disavow this ugly ideology, there is no force on Earth that will be able to stop the rise of Humanity's deadly wrath against them.

<https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jewish_population_by_country#:~:text=As%20of%202023%2C%20the%20world's,the%208%20billion%20worldwide%20population. 16 million Jews are NOT going to rule over all the masses of 8,500 million striving humans, "yearning to be free".

As I said, Ms. Brown, you don't flatter yourself when you present a circular and simplistic ideological argument that demonstrates your own unfortunate ignorance of the facts of Human History. If you'd like to discuss this further, I will be delighted to hear back from you.

As per your request that I stop communicating with Labor Notes, I would first like to inquire as to the extent and nature of your presumed authority. Is it generally true of Labor Notes that its editors only want to communicate with people with whom they agree? Is Labor Notes primarily an organization involved in preaching ideological sermons to its own choir? If so, I would advise that you rethink that posture.

I myself place the highest value on communicating with people who don't agree with me. Let others entertain the already 'converted'. I want to try to be among those doing the 'converting'.

What I'm asking is: was the decision to proscribe my communication a democratic decision reached by all the editors of Labor Notes? Or was it a decision reached on your authority alone, Ms. Brown?

In any case, I cannot comply with your request. As a political activist yourself, you surely must understand that 'activism', virtually by definition, always consists of 'imposing' one's priorities into the attention and consciousness of unwilling, or often merely insouciant people.

Labor Notes is an organization operating publicly, through communications with the public. As a citizen, I claim my inalienable right to communicate back. Nobody can force anyone else to read anything, of course. But I will continue to read, with avid interest, the communications that Labor Notes regularly sends to me.

Thank you again for expressing your thoughts, through your shallow 'knee-jerk" presentation of your arrogantly ignorant and bigoted ideology. And again, should you wish to discuss these matters further, I will be delighted to engage.

Hope all at Labor Notes are feeling strong in Spirit,

'Simius Cognitius'

PS: I plan to distribute these communications as widely as I can, so please consider all communications between us to be open and public