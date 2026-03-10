With Hamed and other notables at a conference in Iran sponsored by the New Horizon NGO, which was later sanctioned by an Israeli agent in the US Treasury Department . The founder of New Horizon, talk show host and film director Nader Talebzadeh, passed away in 2022. He was likely poisoned by Israeli agents—quite possibly by the author of this obituary .

My friend Hamed Ghashghavi, who teaches at the World Studies program at the University of Tehran, recently emailed me:

“On a daily basis we hear bombardment and I don't know if these are the last emails I send or will survive the war :) But the important thing is that the US and Zionist regime will capitulate, we destroyed US military bases in the region and are attacking regim very hard :) ”

Hamed mentioned that his colleague Professor Saeed Reza Ameli is collecting statements of support from people outside Iran. So I send the following message:

Letter to Founder and Dean of the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran Head of the UNESCO Chair on Cyberspace and Culture Full Professor of Communication at the faculty of Social Science

Dear Professor Saeed Reza Ameli,

I am writing to express my condolences for the horrific death and destruction imposed on your nation by the genocidal psychopaths in Washington and Tel Aviv. There has never been a more blatantly unjust, illegal, and evil war than the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. And there has never been a more just and heroic struggle than the Iranian nation’s resistance against these war criminals, and its larger defense of the Palestinian genocide victims and other mustazafeen.

I congratulate your country on the high quality of its leadership in general, and specifically the heroic martyrdom of the Islamic Republic’s second Rahbar, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, whose heavenly ascension and Ashura-like martyrdom will never be forgotten. I was blessed to attend one of the Rahbar’s speeches in Tehran seven years ago and it made a great impression on me. I also published his letter to the youth of the West in my book We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo. I always viewed him as an unusually kind, thoughtful, compassionate, and intelligent leader with great spiritual discernment. In all this he was the polar opposite of most Western leaders, especially the pair of satans running Washington and Tel Aviv.

The president of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel are both pathological narcissists. We don’t need to consult professional psychologists like Bandy X. Lee, who wrote a book diagnosing Trump. Anyone with eyes can see it.

The criminal American and Israeli regimes have crossed the line and embraced evil as their creed. They deliberately murder schoolgirls, “double-tap” to murder the search and rescue teams, and then lie outrageously in what cannot possibly even be serious attempts to cover up their crimes.

They cannot be trusted to keep their word. They repeatedly murder Iranian leaders under cover of fake peace negotiatons. They cannot be negotiated with. They must be resisted militarily and defeated, and all those responsible for the genocide in Gaza and the criminal war on Iran must be tried, convicted, and permanently imprisoned or executed.

This is a global war between good and evil and all of us are on the front lines. Every good person on Earth is now a part of Iran’s mosaic defense, and anyone who is not, is not good.

Thank you, and the Iranian nation, for your heroic struggle and the sacrifices you are making on behalf of all humanity. May God bless and protect you and bring you victory.

Sincerely

Dr. Kevin Barrett

Saidia, Morocco

—-

From Hamed Ghashghavi: