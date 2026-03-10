It's a Global War Between Good and Evil
Iran is heroically standing up for all of humanity
My friend Hamed Ghashghavi, who teaches at the World Studies program at the University of Tehran, recently emailed me:
“On a daily basis we hear bombardment and I don't know if these are the last emails I send or will survive the war :) But the important thing is that the US and Zionist regime will capitulate, we destroyed US military bases in the region and are attacking regim very hard :) ”
Hamed mentioned that his colleague Professor Saeed Reza Ameli is collecting statements of support from people outside Iran. So I send the following message:
Letter to Founder and Dean of the Faculty of World Studies at the University of Tehran Head of the UNESCO Chair on Cyberspace and Culture Full Professor of Communication at the faculty of Social Science
Dear Professor Saeed Reza Ameli,
I am writing to express my condolences for the horrific death and destruction imposed on your nation by the genocidal psychopaths in Washington and Tel Aviv. There has never been a more blatantly unjust, illegal, and evil war than the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. And there has never been a more just and heroic struggle than the Iranian nation’s resistance against these war criminals, and its larger defense of the Palestinian genocide victims and other mustazafeen.
I congratulate your country on the high quality of its leadership in general, and specifically the heroic martyrdom of the Islamic Republic’s second Rahbar, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, whose heavenly ascension and Ashura-like martyrdom will never be forgotten. I was blessed to attend one of the Rahbar’s speeches in Tehran seven years ago and it made a great impression on me. I also published his letter to the youth of the West in my book We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo. I always viewed him as an unusually kind, thoughtful, compassionate, and intelligent leader with great spiritual discernment. In all this he was the polar opposite of most Western leaders, especially the pair of satans running Washington and Tel Aviv.
The president of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel are both pathological narcissists. We don’t need to consult professional psychologists like Bandy X. Lee, who wrote a book diagnosing Trump. Anyone with eyes can see it.
The criminal American and Israeli regimes have crossed the line and embraced evil as their creed. They deliberately murder schoolgirls, “double-tap” to murder the search and rescue teams, and then lie outrageously in what cannot possibly even be serious attempts to cover up their crimes.
They cannot be trusted to keep their word. They repeatedly murder Iranian leaders under cover of fake peace negotiatons. They cannot be negotiated with. They must be resisted militarily and defeated, and all those responsible for the genocide in Gaza and the criminal war on Iran must be tried, convicted, and permanently imprisoned or executed.
This is a global war between good and evil and all of us are on the front lines. Every good person on Earth is now a part of Iran’s mosaic defense, and anyone who is not, is not good.
Thank you, and the Iranian nation, for your heroic struggle and the sacrifices you are making on behalf of all humanity. May God bless and protect you and bring you victory.
Sincerely
Dr. Kevin Barrett
Saidia, Morocco
—-
From Hamed Ghashghavi:
Dear Kevin
Below you can find additional information about newly Supreme leader.
Iran, a land with one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations—dating back thousands of years and home to some of the earliest advanced societies in human history—has long played a significant role in global culture and politics. Archaeological evidence shows that complex civilizations existed on the Iranian plateau as early as the fourth millennium BCE, although estimates among archaeologists vary widely, with some tracing the region’s civilizational roots back between approximately 4,000 and 10,000 years. The same History proves that Iran has never surrendered.
As you may know, for the past week that country —the last one mentioned on the Pentagon list in 2001, as revealed by General Wesley Clark—has been under barbaric and heavy bombardment by the Epstein class. Beginning with a primary school in Minab, various schools, hospitals, sports complexes, cultural sites, historical monuments, airplanes, ambulances, TV stations, media centres etc. have been bombed on a daily basis. Under international and UN laws, Iran is exercising its right to self-defence by targeting military bases and tracked locations in hotels or wherever the soldiers of the armies attacking us are residing. According to UNICEF and WHO, at least 20 schools and 13 hospitals/medical buildings and infrastructure are among the attacked targets of the US and Israeli regime.
Therefore, some of our non-Iranian friends—including academics and well-known public figures—are sending messages of condolence and support to Professor Saeed Reza Ameli, who has been appointed by the late Supreme Leader to serve on two cultural Supreme Councils. I thought this might also be an opportunity for you to express your sympathy with the Iranian nation and with the victims of what is seen as a completely unjustified and unprovoked war—one that violates international law, the regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and the very principles of global peace and security.
Please send it to me as I transfer it to professor Ameli and we may publish it at the faculty and university websites as a sign of solidarity with Iranians.
Best
Hamed Ghashghavi
Faculty of World Studies
University of Tehran
According to leading religious and spiritual authorities from both Shia and Sunni Islam, the late Supreme Leader was regarded as one of the most pious figures of our time. On the other side of the conflict, however, are individuals accused of involvement in paedophilia and in the scandals associated with the Epstein files and island.
It is certain that not only his Iranians and non-Iranians followers have lost a great political and religious leader; we are experiencing the most difficult moments of our lives without the presence of our spiritual father. For many years, he was a declared target. It is therefore inconceivable that Iran’s senior authorities and high-ranking officials had not anticipated these days, prepared for, and carefully revised their plans with the late Supreme Leader. Such contingencies were undoubtedly considered with the utmost seriousness, and they did review the plan in the case of his assassination. As the pioneer of resilience, did not retreat into hiding, contrary to all lies, false narratives and propaganda; rather, he was struck courageously in his own home-office complex.
As you know the new and 3rd Supreme Leader was elected last night after various sessions and meetings of the Assembly of Experts. It was major news around 2 p.m. in Iran and in international media that the Assembly of Experts had chosen Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, drawing widespread attention worldwide. Crowds of tens of thousands took to the streets across the country — not only in Tehran but in many cities — to show their solidarity and pledge allegiance to him, with many more gathering at symbolic locations today to renew their support amid this historic transition.
In Iran, and in the Shiʿi school of thought, leadership is not hereditary. After the first Supreme Leader—the founder of the Revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini—none of his sons assumed the leadership. For years, a special committee within the Assembly has been responsible for evaluating and mentoring individuals who possess the necessary qualifications to be considered potential candidates. The work of this committee is highly confidential, and even other members of the Assembly of Experts are not informed of its findings until extraordinary circumstances arise, such as the assassination of the late Supreme Leader by the US–Zionist regime. The Assembly of Experts consists of 88 pious religious scholars and senior clerics who carefully examine and assess the candidates for leadership one by one.
According to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Supreme Leader must meet several key criteria: he must be a highly knowledgeable Islamic scholar with the ability to perform ijtihad in Shiʿi jurisprudence, just and pious, and possess the moral integrity and religious commitment necessary to lead the nation. He should also have political and managerial competence to guide the country, make decisions in its best interest, and address major social and political issues. The Leader must be accepted and respected by religious and political elites.
When it comes to Mojtaba Khamenei, for years based on his 20 years of teaching at a high level of religious studies in Qom seminary, knowledge on and familiarity with the country’s affairs. Born in 1969, he began his religious education in Tehran at the Ayatollah Mojtahedi Tehrani Seminary, studying the preliminary stages of Shiʿi seminary training. During the 8 years of Global Powers’ imposed war on Iran via Iraq, he participated as a volunteer in the war fronts. After the war, in 1989, he moved to Qom to continue his studies at the Qom Seminary, where he pursued advanced courses and later the highest level known as dars-e kharej level in Islamic jurisprudence and principles. Alongside his traditional religious studies he has shown interest in and pursued studies related to psychology and educational sciences, engaging with these subjects within the intellectual environment of the seminary. As an updated cleric he spent 2 decades in scholarly and teaching activities, including holding classes at the level of Islamic jurisprudence. But his humility made him not want to be known in the media and public spheres while last summer more than 1200 PhD students in Qom did register to attend his course while the capacity was limited to 400.
Mojtaba Khamenei is depicted not as a traditional public official but as a trusted and close adviser within the leadership structure, having worked quietly behind the scenes with senior institutions for many years. He is presented as someone who built strong relationships with key components of the Islamic Republic’s security apparatus, especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other state bodies, and whose role in coordinating and facilitating leadership activities was considered important to internal stability and continuity. Institutional affirmations of allegiance and support from major state entities, such as military and government organizations, following his elevation, and emphasizes that his long‑standing involvement in advisory and clerical circles gave him familiarity with the country’s complex political and religious decision‑making environment — contributing to narratives of legitimacy and readiness to assume higher responsibility.
In the same terrorist attack of last week, he was also in the office of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with his wife. His wife and one of his sons were also killed in that strike and himself was wounded. By the grace of God he survived the attack and has been transferred to another place by the security team. He lives a humble life and has no wealth whatsoever contrary to the Western mainstream propaganda.
I am appalled that you show the pictue of Susan Benjamin at the head of your article. She is, as Vanessa Beeley noted , "controled oppostion". She uses the $18 she controls to buy ink, airtime, and "influence". She also considers herself an expert on Iran. Cf my Substack article https://jmichaelspringmann.substack.com/p/its-all-sabout-the-benjamins?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web