Israel’s Pyrrhic Victory in Kentucky

Israel just prevailed in its scorched earth campaign against the USA in general, and the state of Kentucky in particular, by “primarying” Rep. Thomas Massie. Since they couldn’t Epstein him, the Kosher Nostra used AI to generate a suggestive clip of Massie having a “threesome” affair with Democrats Ilhan Omar and AOC. Welcome to the AI era! Who needs Epstein and his gaggle of teenage sex slave shiksas when you’ve got AI? From now on, Israel will just create fake videos of imaginary misbehavior on the part of anyone who doesn’t follow their orders.

But how long will that strategy work? Fox News addicted boomers who can’t tell AI from reality, and who love the “Israel” they learned about from Leon Uris, are dying off. Younger Americans are increasingly disgusted by Zionist Jew lies, Zionist Jew depravity, and Zionist Jew genocide. Massie won more than 80% of the Gen Z (under 30) vote. He won the 26 to 35s 72%-16%. He won Gen X (ages 36-64) by a greater than 6% margin. Unfortunately for Massie and America, the MOFs (moronic old farts) turned out in great numbers, and two-thirds of their votes went to Massie’s Israel-owned opponent, Ed Gallrein.

Or did they? The senior (Israeli) citizen voters were responsible for practically all of the mail-in ballots, and the vast majority went to Gallrein. In an interesting coincidence, Gallrein’s total mail-in haul of 10,854 votes perfectly covered his margin of victory of 10,283 votes. Were all ten thousand plus of those Zio-ballots actually filled out and mailed by old fogies who were compos mentis? The 2020 election, Trump’s supporters never tired of telling us, was stolen by Democrats who made sure that entire senior centers full of zombies voted unanimously for Biden. Trump himself calls mail-in ballots “election fraud” and “cheating” and has been trying to ban mail-in voting, but hasn’t succeeded so far since the Constitution deems that states run elections and the details are handled by local administration.

But for some reason Trump hasn’t been protesting Gallrein’s victory and demanding a thorough inspection of all those mail-in ballots to see whether they were postmarked in Tel Aviv. That’s probably because Trump has never had a job in his life except money launderer and front man for the Kosher Nostra.

Though Israel got away with primarying Massie, like it primaried Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman and a long list of people before that, it likely won a pyrrhic victory. By exposing Israel’s control of the US Congress in an unprecedented way, and outraging the majority of non-retirement-age people nationwide, the Zionists are wasting what’s left of their soft power—their appeal to hearts and minds.

AIPAC’s Massie takedown happened in the wake of two of Israel’s worst-ever PR disasters: The New York Times’ exposure of Israel’s unbelievably disgusting torture of Palestinian prisoners, including training dogs to commit rape, was quickly followed by Ben Gvir sharing a video of himself joining Israeli guards in abusing the humanitarian activists who were attacked and kidnapped a thousand kilometers from Israeli shores and taken to Israel for brutalization.

With all of this self-inflicted PR damage, Israel is sacrificing any potential it may have had for a long-term future in favor of minor, short-term gains. As it wins at the tactical level, by successfully kidnapping and abusing activists, kidnapping and dog-raping Palestinians, or getting honest politicians thrown out of the US Congress, it loses bigly strategically.

That’s also true of the Israel-driven war on Iran. As neocon superstar Robert Kagan has been grumpily observing, the vicious attack on Iran February 28th basically forced the Iranians to permanently seize the Strait of Hormuz, thereby raising Iran’s status as a regional power by several notches. While the sneak attack succeeded tactically by mass-murdering Iranian leaders and schoolgirls alike, it will go down in history as one of the most colossal strategic failures ever recorded. (If Israel thought Iran pre-Hormuz was an existential threat, just wait till you see what’s coming.)

Tactical success creating strategic failure seems an Israeli speciality. That’s basically the thesis of Ronan Bergman’s Rise and Kill First, which chronicles Israel’s grotesque history of political assassinations (while leaving out the biggest ones, including the Kennedys). Bergman notes that Israel has grown increasingly proficient at murdering its leading opponents, but that every time it murders a Resistance leader, new Resistance leaders arise in his place to present even greater threats. That is certainly what happened when the Zionists wiped out a major segment of Iran’s leadership February 28, uniting the country behind equally-capable leaders who are even more hardline than the martyred ones.

Why do the Zionists keep shooting themselves in the foot by shooting people they would be well advised not to shoot? Why do they brag about dog rape and abuse of humanitarian activists, when strategically it would make more sense to respect basic decency and international law? Why do they make a pushy, obnoxious spectacle of themselves sacrificing Thomas Massie, whose influence could have been dealt with more subtly and effectively through low-key, rational politicking? And above all, why do they keep behaving in ways that increase the determination of their Middle Eastern neighbors, and an ever-greater segment of the world’s population, to be done with them, when they could easily accept the international consensus of Oslo, Camp David, and so on, and assure themselves of a decent future?

E. Michael Jones, who is leading a conference I’m attending here in Croatia, says “the Jews are the enemies of Logos.” By Logos he means something like “the God-given rationality, order, and beauty infusing creation.” Dr. Jones argues that the Jews, in rejecting Jesus Christ, rejected Logos, and have been at war with it ever since. That is why they are infused with a spirit of hatred and ugliness and grotesquely aggressive behavior that turns out to be self-destructive.

Dr. Jones makes a pretty good argument for that thesis. But Zionist Jews themselves, with their outrages against decency and morality and reason, are making an even better one.