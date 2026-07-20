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Ron Dee's avatar
Ron Dee
9hEdited

We are occupied. A good first step would be to ban dual-citizenship for politicians (as they do in Israel and most other countries that aren't cccupied).

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
5h

Once people realize the warfare Zionists are and have been waging on America and the west since 1913, we're going to see some interesting shit...

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