What in the world were the Zionists trying to achieve by hitting Lebanon with the world’s worst terror attack since 9/11? My first guess was that it was just more acceleration towards their long-wished-for all-out regional war. I baked that analysis into the article I just submitted to Crescent International. But Ron Unz has a somewhat different take, and his brand-new article is well worth reading in full.

Below is the first section of my new piece, which I will publish here after it appears in the Crescent. Compare it to the Unz analysis, and feel free to offer your take in the comments. -KB

Zionists Accelerate Towards Murder/Expulsion of All Palestinians: Will the World Allow It?

By Kevin Barrett, for Crescent International

The Zionist entity’s September 17 terrorist attack on Lebanon horrified the world. Dozens of people were killed, and thousands wounded, when pagers and radios began exploding. The carnage was indiscriminate. Countless civilians, including many women and children, were killed or maimed by the explosions.

Mohamad Hasan Sweidan notes that the 9/17 terror attack has global ramifications:

This shift in the rules of engagement where civilians are targeted not just on the battlefield but in their homes threatens to plunge the world into a new era of insecurity and uncertainty. Governments and citizens alike must now contend with the possibility that the next device they purchase could be weaponized against them as Israel’s aggression moves beyond traditional warfare into the realm of global terror.

The terrorist attack was, like so much else that “Israel” does, a blatant violation of international law. Article 7(2) of the Amended Protocol II of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons prohibits the use of booby-trapped devices like pagers, phones, and radios. NPR reported:

A group of United Nations human rights experts called the simultaneous explosions “terrifying” violations of international law. “To the extent that international humanitarian law applies at the time of the attacks there was no way of knowing who possessed each device and who was nearby” the experts said. “Simultaneous attacks by thousands of devices would inevitably violate humanitarian law by failing to verify each target and distinguish between protected civilians and those who could potentially be attacked for taking a direct part in hostilities.”

The terror attack on Lebanon was followed by a massive bombing campaign. As usual, the Zionists managed to kill large numbers of civilians. Clearly they are doing everything they can to incite a regional war.

Why would “Israel” want to provoke a huge war in which it would likely suffer massive damage, if not complete annihilation? The Zionist entity’s leadership is dominated by messianic millenarian maniacs, not rational statesmen. Though many are atheists, they believe the God they don’t believe in gave them all of Palestine—and quite possibly everything from the Nile to the Euphrates, or maybe even the entire planet. From the very beginning of the Zionist movement, that long-term plan for ethnic cleansing and permanent expansion has been assiduously pursued…

(Full article will be available October 1; meanwhile check out Ron Unz’s Mossad's Exploding Pager Attacks and 9/11.)