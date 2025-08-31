By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

When I saw her name was Sigal, I knew she was trouble.

I’m referring to Sigal Chattah, Acting US Attorney for the state of Nevada. It was on her watch that Tom Alexandrovich, arrested August 6 for soliciting sex with a 15-year-old, was allowed to flee to Israel two days later.

Alexandrovich is not just any Israeli. He is head of the Technological Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD).

Apparently Alexandrovich’s job description includes censoring Americans who are critical of Israel. In a viral X post by Shaun King, Alexandrovich is seen on Israeli television bragging about submitting 40,000 social media takedown requests on behalf of Israel with a 90% success rate. In the clip, Alexandrovich says he and the INCD censor social media users worldwide who post things that might “lead to demoralization” of Israeli genocide perpetrators.

Ironically, Alexandrovich, or someone like him, nearly censored Shaun King! When King posted the Israeli TV clip in which Alexandrovich brags about censoring critics of Israel, X immediately took down the post. Undaunted, King re-posted the clip. Again, it was quickly nuked. All day long King kept trying to post the clip. After more than 17 unsuccessful attempts, King’s post finally stayed up and went viral.

Why are Israeli sex criminals allowed to flee the US with impunity so they can return to their jobs in Israel censoring American social media users? In Alexandrovich’s case, the fact that the Acting US Attorney for Nevada, Sigal Chattah, is herself Israeli, probably has something to do with it.

As acting U.S. Attorney, Chattah had the authority to pursue federal charges carrying a mandatory 10 year minimum sentence. Instead, she chose to leave the case to local prosecutors, who inexplicably slipped up and forgot to confiscate Alexandrovich’s passport and impose electronic monitoring. The fact that Las Vegas was founded and is still run by a Jewish organized crime syndicate may help explain the oversight.

Alongside helping accused sex criminals escape justice, Sigal Chattah spends her spare time advocating for genocide. Al-Jazeera reports: “On her now-deleted personal X account, Chattah has referred to Palestinians in Gaza as ‘animals,’ called for wiping the territory ‘off the map,’ and suggested that ‘even the children’ in the enclave are ‘terrorists.’”

Sigal Chattah isn’t the first Israeli extremist Trump appointee to abuse an American law enforcement position. She isn’t even the first one named Sigal! In 2017, Trump appointed Israeli-born Sigal Mandelker to head the Treasury Department’s sanctions program. From that perch, Mandelker proceeded to slap “terrorist” designations on peaceful NGOs, including the Iranian-based New Horizon group that sponsored five conferences I attended beginning in 2013. Thanks to Mandelker, I was contacted by the FBI and told that if I attended the next New Horizon conference I would be arrested upon my return to the US. I asked the FBI agent why Israel gets to prevent Americans from attending scholarly conferences, and naturally didn’t receive a straight answer.

The two Sigals’ cases are unfortunately typical. Israelis, including the very worst Jewish-American sex criminals (who are automatically considered presumptive Israeli citizens) have been abusing the American legal system for decades. A 2020 CBS News investigation found numerous cases of pedophiles who brutally raped children as young as four and then fled to sanctuary in Israel. A group called Jewish Community Watch was then trying to track down sixty such individuals. According to CBS, “JCW's chief operating officer Shana Aaronson…says there are elements of the Jewish community in the U.S. that are willing to help pedophiles escape.” (Elements like Sigal Chattah?)

Such degeneracy shouldn’t surprise us. Israel is the world capital of human trafficking and organ trafficking. It is the only nation on earth where prison guards caught on camera raping prisoners to death with sticks are national heroes. It is the only nation on earth where polls show that six out of ten men say forced sex with an acquaintance is not rape. It is the only nation on earth where a popular “right to rape” movement enjoys the support of much of the mainstream media. It is the only country on earth where all foreign agricultural workers are raped: “100% of Thai women working in Israeli agriculture report being sexually assaulted — 654 of 654 surveyed.” And of course it is the only nation on earth ever to commit a live-streamed genocide—a genocide that has been in high gear for almost two years, but which began with the Nakba (Palestinian Holocaust) of 1948.

It is long past time for the United States to declare war against the genocide-perpetrating perverts, annihilate their crime base in Occupied Palestine, and arrest the treasonous fifth column that has hijacked our country to enable crimes against humanity.

Note: American Free Press is the best newspaper in America, featuring competent editors who often manage to slightly improve my articles. What you see above is the way I wrote and submitted it. For the final published version, subscribe to American Free Press.

