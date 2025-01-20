Dissociated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has announced that the Israeli national anthem will kick off the 2025 Super Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Though interpretations of the United States national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, have been performed since the first edition of the game in 1967, the NFL’s Board of Directors decided that this year will be different. In a statement issued today the NFL Board explained:

“Our decision to stand with Israel has nothing to do with the fact that half the team owners are Jewish and the other half are intimidated. And it has nothing to do with that horse’s head that Roger Goodrell found in his bed. We stand with Israel because…well, because we stand with Israel. And if anybody doesn’t stand with Israel—and stand for the Israeli national anthem instead of the American one—that person is a no-good unpatriotic terrorist who probably doesn’t even believe that Muslims blew up the World Trade Center with jet fuel.”

Goodell admitted that some fans may not initially appreciate the break with tradition, but they would eventually get used to it. “The new Israeli national anthem is fantastic! If you haven’t heard it, you’re really missing out.”

LISTEN TO THE NEW ISRAELI NATIONAL ANTHEM AS IT WILL BE PERFORMED AT THE 2025 SUPER BOWL

OK, I admit it: The article posted above is satirical. But I think you’ll enjoy the song I’ve nominated for the new Israeli national anthem. Meanwhile, if you’re tired of satire and ready for serious conversation, check out my Quora answer summarizing 1400 years of history in 127 words, or my conversations with KLA.TV and Kobi Benmelah below. Both are from a few weeks back, so don’t expect up-to-the-minute analysis. KLA.TV is a German-Swiss TV station, while Kobi Benmelah is a (gasp) Israeli Zionist of Arab Jewish background whom I actually like even though his views drive me crazy.