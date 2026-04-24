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J. Michael Springmann's avatar
J. Michael Springmann
7h

Why is SatanyaJew, chief ZioBeast, still alive?

Then there’s Rachel Corrie, run over twice by Caterpillar bulldozer. And Shireen Abu Akleh, US citizen, murdered by a Zionist sniper.

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Mike Fish's avatar
Mike Fish
8h

Maybe forward this piece to Brian Berletic. He don’t seem to, or refuses, to get it.

Fuck israel.

Free Palestine.🇵🇸

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