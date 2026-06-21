Israel Planning False Flag “10 Times Worse than 9/11”?

There are lots of great female activists and commentators out there. One of them was Cat McGuire, the False Flag Weekly News co-host who passed away on Friday. Watch Helen Buyniski and I remember Cat at the beginning of this week’s FFWN.

But why in the world would anyone ever pay any attention to…Laura Loomer? When I asked Google “who the h* is this person” the answer came up: “Laura Elizabeth Loomer (born May 21, 1993) is an American far-right political activist, conspiracy theorist, and internet personality.” Right…but since she’s unpleasant and unintelligent, why does anyone care about her?

Well, it turns out (surpise surprise) that she has friends in high places. Google says she enjoys “direct, high-level access to President Trump.” Like Monica Lewinsky, Loomer appears to have been “sent” to the President of the United States by rich Zionist Jews. But don’t joke about Loomer “Lewinskying” Trump, or she might sue you, like she sued Bill Maher when he said something about Trump making her put a bag over her head before she’s allowed to crawl under his desk.

As an apparent junior member among Trump’s circle of Jewish handlers, which is headed by only slightly more intelligent and experienced individuals like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Laura Loomer may have access to inside information. So when she tells us that a false flag “ten times worse than 9/11” is on the way, we can’t entirely write it off as the feebleminded ravings of a drooling Islamophobic idiot.

Link to tweet

Glenn Greenwald has a point: Israel has a record of orchestrating terrorist outrages, assassinations, and false flags when it feels its back is up against the wall. They killed JFK to get nukes. They did 9/11 to hijack the US military and send it against the seven countries Israel viewed as threats. What wouldn’t they do to prevent the US from implementing a peace deal with Iran that throws Israel under the bus?

A huge false flag blamed on “Muslims with financial ties to (anti-Israel) podcasters” might not pass the verisimilitude sniff test. But neither did the JFK magic bullet, nor the 9/11 demolitions, nor the Charlie Kirk magic bullet for that matter. So if midtown Manhattan gets vaporized by an Iranian nuke financed by Tucker Carlson’s Qatari bank account, and Israel breaks out in celebratory dancing while [[[the media]]] plays endless loops of Palestinian kids bribed with candy pretending to celebrate, don’t say Laura Loomer didn’t warn you.

Israel might stand to benefit from a purported “Muslim terror attack” that was only nine times bigger than 9/11…or possibly even smaller than that. The political climate in the USA is unfavorable to Trump’s handling of Iran, but even less enthusiastic about blowing up the global and domestic economies by shredding the deal. But things could change overnight in the aftermath of a big “Muslim terror attack.” If the event were blamed on Iran, Trump’s deal, and the economy, would both go up in smoke. And if the attack were catastrophic enough, it might generate the political will to put the half-million or more “boots on the ground” that would be required for a real attempt to impose a regime change on Iran. And that, of course, is what Israel wants. That is why Netanyahu and Mossad chief David Barnea lied to Trump to trick him into attacking Iran in the first place. As with the CIA lying to JFK to con him into approving the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, the president was told: “We can easily pull off this regime change without sending in the Marines,” when in fact the whole purpose was to grease the skids for a full-scale invasion.

They could also assassinate Trump and blame it on Iran. Using a Hezbollah-style fiber-optic FPV drones to take out the President presumably wouldn’t be that hard. Those drones have a range of up to 30 miles! Why bother climbing onto rooftops or trying to catch Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course, as the various fake wannabe Trump assassins have, when you can hit him from miles away? Blaming a patsy would presumably be much easier when the actual drone operator is far from the kill zone.

But the Mossad probably won’t kill Trump, because JD Vance has been all but telling them not to. Vance’s recent anti-Israel blurt out translates to a simple three word message: “Don’t kill Trump.”

"Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world's superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally I have left.”

Translation: “If I were Israel, I wouldn’t be killing the only powerful ally I have left…because the next president would turn Tel Aviv into a parking lot.”

Bibi, of course, might make sure that there are two “Iran-sponsored Hezbollah FPV drones” so that Vance is taken out along with Trump. That would leave Mike Johnson, Chuck Grassley, and Marco Rubio manning the line of succession. Interestingly, all three publicly support Trump’s Iran deal, while the rest of the Republic Party howls in outrage in hopes of attracting lavish infusions of kosher cash. (Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Bill Cassidy, Mike Pence, and Nikki Haley, among others, have openly revolted against the deal, blasting Trump's MoU as a “fiasco" and "the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”)

Has someone from the US side of the Deep State whispered in the ears of Johnson, Grassley, and Rubio about how unseemly it would look, and how dangerous it might prove to be, were anyone in the line of presidential succession to give Israel the impression that killing the people ahead of them might serve Zionist interests? Inquiring minds would love to know.

Given the unpropitious line of succession, the Israelis might prefer false flag terrorism over assassination, as Laura Loomer’s unsubtle tweet seems to suggest. But what kind of terror attack? Targeting “the tallest building” is a long-time Zionist obsession, according to Christopher Bollyn, who reveals that Mossad founder Isser Harel stated in 1979 that “Islamic terrorists” would destroy New York’s tallest building because it was a phallic symbol. It so happens that the tallest building in America is One World Trade Center in New York City at exactly 1,776 feet. What’s more, One World Trade Center is owned by the notorious Jewish terrorist and insurance fraudster Larry Silverstein, a close friend of Netanyahu, who confessed on television to being party to the demolition of WTC-7 on 9/11. Silverstein also owns the 73-story US Bank Tower, conveniently located only six miles from the heart of Hollywood and its thousands of Jewish cinematic magicians and storytellers who could help “sell” the Iranian terror attack plotline.

But maybe blowing up tall buildings and blaming it on Muslims is too “been there done that” i.e. “worked once, won’t work again.” So let’s help our Mossad friends brainstorm about how to carry through on Loomer’s threat. Here are a few ideas:

*White House Reflecting Pool Algae an Iranian Bioweapon—Devours Washington DC!

*Trump Vaporized by Exploding Golf Ball that Turns Out to Have Been an Iranian Mini-Nuke!

*Iranian Sleeper Cell Hidden in National Weather Service—Controls Rain to Ruin July 4th Barbecues! (They Made It Rain in Iran By Blowing Up US Radars, So What If They Make It Rain HERE?!)

*CIA Warns: Every Third Pothole in America May Be a Secret Iranian Missile Silo!

*Entire East Coast Blackout Caused by Single Iranian Operative Unplugging Very Large Extension Cord!

*Nuclear Alert Issued After Suspicious Persian Cat Seen Near Strategic Air Command Headquarters!

*Iranian Cyberhackers Blamed for Mind-Eating Social Media Virus Named Laura Loomer!

And if those aren’t stupid enough, feel free to drop some even stupider ones in the comments, in hopes of making the Mossadniks who are reading this laugh so hard that they forget to launch a false flag ten times worse than 9/11.