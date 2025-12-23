Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tboxtango's avatar
Tboxtango
3h

Of course, they mock us … its been going on like this for decades …

https://substack.com/@brendonoconnell/note/p-180758745?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture