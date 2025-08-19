By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

“Support genocide or else.” That was the implicit message in the Trump Administration’s order August 4threquiring states to certify that they would not “sever relations with Israeli companies” if they wished to remain eligible for federal disaster funds.

Trump’s order aimed at pre-empting states from boycotting Israel as the Gaza genocide escalates. But what if a state wanted to “sever relations” with an Israeli company that wasn’t fulfilling the terms of its contract? What if the Israeli company was overcharging or underperforming? What if it was cheating or abusing Americans? What if it was building back doors into its cybersecurity products so Israel could spy on American officials? Would state officials have to prove that they were dumping the Israeli company for good cause, and not because Israel is committing the most outrageous genocide in history?

A ban on states “severing relations” with Israeli companies would, on the face of it, lock in all state contracts with those companies in perpetuity, no matter how badly the company performed. And it would prevent states from weighing in against the genocide of Gaza, and deny much-needed aid to ordinary citizens afflicted by fires, earthquakes, floods, and droughts.

Fortunately cooler heads prevailed and the prohibition was reversed just hours after its release. "FEMA grants remain governed by existing law and policy and not political litmus tests," DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin sheepishly explained.

Apparently the Jewish Lobby that dominates the United States had overreached, if only slightly, by trying to elevate its “buy from Israel or else” laws from the state to the federal level. At last count, 34 states had laws that “punish American citizens and businesses that refuse to sign a certified letter denouncing the boycott of Israel.” In those states, any corporation or individual that refuses to sign a pledge not to boycott Israel is barred from receiving state contracts, grants, or investments.

These tens or hundreds of thousands of certified letters pledging not to boycott Israel, signed by everyone on the approved contractors’ lists of 34 states, are reminiscent of the Mark of the Beast mentioned in The Book of Revelation’s chapters 13 and 14. The won’t-boycott-Israel pledges, like the Mark of the Beast, are mandatory for anyone who wishes to engage in economic activity (in this case, with a state). What’s more, they signal opposition to God and loyalty to Antichrist.

Everyone agrees that God hates the wanton mass murder of tens or hundreds of thousands of innocent women and children. Those who stand with God, with their faith, with the values of the New Testament (or the Qur’an or Mahabharata or Analects or Lotus Sutra or Tao Te Ching for that matter) are bound to oppose genocide. Acquiescing in genocide, or even supporting it, amounts to opposing God.

Zionism, the movement that created Israel, is explicit in its opposition to God. The founders of Israel, like Theodore Herzl and David Ben Gurion, were rabid atheists. As for religious Zionists, they are the spiritual descendants of the followers of the satanic false messiah Sabbatai Zevi, whose career culminated in the year 1666. Their bloody return to Palestine is not a fulfillment of scripture, but a deliberate revolt against God, who explicitly prohibited Jews from even lifting a finger to try to return to the Holy Land.

Those who sign pledges supporting Israel and its genocide—like those who accept the Mark of the Beast whose number is (1)666—are not only opposing God, they are arguably making a covenant with Antichrist. Jews, by definition, are the people who rejected Christ. That means the self-proclaimed Jewish state is the “anti-Christ state”—the State of Antichrist. And the Jewish state of Israel is committing a genocide against the descendants of the family of Jesus, namely the Palestinians. The satanic Zionists, who spit on Christians and burn and bomb their holy places, are crucifying Gaza out of hatred for Jesus and his followers (Muslim as well as Christian).

Anyone who watches a representative selection of the countless social media videos coming out of Israel and Palestine can see the blazing demonic hatred reflected in the faces, words, and actions of the Israeli genocide perpetrators. These people are quite literally possessed by the spirit of evil, the spirit of Antichrist. Their almost unimaginable sadism admits of no naturalistic explanation.

Today, 34 state governments force their contractors to sign loyalty pledges to the Beast of Israel. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has strong-armed our universities into pledging loyalty to the Zionist Antichrist, and persecuting truth-tellers and justice-seekers.

It would seem that we are in the End Times, or something very much like them—times when the price of staying in business involves selling your soul and pledging loyalty to an abomination.

