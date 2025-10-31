Anna Kasparian of The Young Turks is a holocaust survivor. But she isn’t Israeli, so she doesn’t use purported holocaust survivor status as an excuse to perpetrate a holocaust.

If you Google her, you’ll quickly see something like:

Kasparian is the daughter of Armenian immigrant parents. Her paternal great-grandparents experienced the Armenian genocide first-hand in 1915.

Kasparian has been growing increasingly outspoken in her opposition to the ongoing genocide of Gaza. But she isn’t quite red-pilled yet. Every couple of sentences she utters a new variation on the obligatory disclaimer: “This isn’t about Jews, it has nothing to do with Judaism!”

Actually, Anna, the genocide of Palestine does have something to do with Judaism. Many Jews interpret their tribal god Yahweh’s repeated incitements to steal the Holy Land and commit genocide with an unfortunate degree of literalism. More than a few accept interpretations of Torah (the Old Testament) via the Talmud that posit Jews as inherently superior to non-Jews, and claim that it is okay to lie to non-Jews, swindle them, kill them, rape them, and steal their property, as long as you can get away with it and it doesn’t conflict with the larger Jewish tribal interest. Many rabbis have gone on record saying it is perfectly fine to murder babies who might grow up to be “terrorists” (defined as people who defend their lives and property from lying, cheating, murderous swindlers).

Obviously NOT ALL JEWS™ interpret their religion that way. But a plurality, including almost all of the liberal, secular Jews who dominate the media, seem to be running cover for the genocidal zealots.

While there are plenty of good interpretations of Judaism out there—I like those of Douglas Rushkoff, Naturei Karta, and the late Marc Ellis—the bad ones seem to have all the money and power behind them. Prophetic Jewish or ex-Jewish voices like Alon Mizrahi, Gilad Atzmon, Gerard Menuhin, Henry Herskovitz, and maybe even Ron Unz (whose claims to have ever been Jewish rest on an accident of birth and a childhood spent shirking synagogues in favor of Saturday morning cartoons) are voices crying in the proverbial wilderness.

Among the many bad interpretations of Judaism and Jewish identity, one of the worst was probably responsible for the Armenian genocide that Anna Kasparian’s great grandparents survived. The so-called Young Turks, which Anna’s show was named after, were the genocide’s prime culprits. And the Young Turks were a fanatical anti-Islam movement that used secular nationalism to destroy the religious foundations of the Ottoman Empire. The Young Turks were created and funded by Donmeh Jews from Salonica. And the Donmeh are a literally Satanic cult founded by a self-proclaimed Satanic Messiah named Sabbatai Zevi. They worked with their fellow Sabbataens, the Rothschilds, to destroy the Ottoman Empire after Abdul Hamid II refused to let the Jews steal Palestine.

So it was Satanic crypto-Jews faking conversion to Islam—NOT Turks—who orchestrated the Armenian genocide. But don’t tell Anna Kasparian that. She is already so angry at the genocidal Zionists that if she knew the truth about the Armenian genocide, her head would probably explode.

-KB

Israel Continues Genocide Despite “Ceasefire”

By Kevin Barrett, for Qods News Agency

1- What is your opinion about the violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime and how do you assess its future? Will it be sustainable?

Ignoring the fake ceasefire and with the implicit approval of US President Trump, Israel continued its accelerated genocide of Palestine on Wednesday, killing more than 100 people in Gaza, 46 of them children. Trump’s unwillingness to force Israel to comply with the ceasefire suggests that it is not a real ceasefire at all, but a public relations exercise designed to help Netanyahu politically by getting Israeli captives returned.

Israel’s latest massacre of civilians followed on the heels of more than 130 “ceasefire violations” during the first three weeks of the truce. A ceasefire that is violated on the average of six times every day is no ceasefire at all.

The October 29 massacre was even worse than the October 19 one, during which the Zionists killed 44 Palestinians and dropped 153 tons of bombs on Gaza. The pretext then was Netanyahu’s claim that Hamas had killed two Israeli soldiers. But even Western media and the American government admitted that was a lie. The soldiers were killed when their bulldozer, which was illegally demolishing buildings in Rafah, hit unexploded Israeli ordnance and blew up.

Netanyahu likewise tried to justify his October 29 slaughter of over 100 civilians by once again claiming that Hamas had shot and killed an Israeli soldier. That was almost certainly another lie. If an Israeli soldier was in fact shot, it was probably a false flag by the Israelis, who are desperate to concoct excuses to resume their full-scale genocide. A shooting by someone outside of Hamas command and control is also a possibility.

While continuing to mass murder Palestinian civilians under cover of a fake ceasefire, the Zionists are also refusing honor their ceasefire obligation to stop starving Palestinian children to death. The ceasefire deal required Israel to allow 600 aid trucks a day into Gaza—the bare minimum to sustain a famine-stricken population. But during the first ten days, instead of the required 6,000 trucks, only about 500 were allowed to enter. So despite the promises, Israel’s genocidal starvation of helpless women and children has hardly even slowed down.

2- Will Israel resume its war in Gaza and Lebanon on a large scale?

If regional countries including Turkey, Egypt, and Saudia Arabia fail to pressure the US into forcing Israel to abide by its ceasefire obligations, Israel will likely resume its full-scale attacks against Gaza and Lebanon. The Zionist leadership, especially Netanyahu, wants to return to all-out genocidal expansionism. Netanyahu knows that his cabinet partners Smotrich and Ben-Gvir will bring down his government if the ceasefire holds. Should that happen, the Israeli Prime Minister will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. So he will do almost anything to make sure the ceasefire, and Trump’s so-called peace plan, fails.

Trump presumably wants the ceasefire to hold, and the peace plan to succeed, or at least not fail too spectacularly. His ego is invested in his image as a peacemaker, and since his peace efforts with Russia are failing, he will look very bad if the Israelis thumb their noses at him and resume their all-out genocide.

The realists in the US foreign policy establishment would also like to rein in Israel, in service to preserving US influence in the region. That is why Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia need to make it clear to the US that ending the genocide of Gaza, and curtailing Israeli expansionism elsewhere, is an existential issue. These puppet leaders will eventually be killed, and their governments overthrown, if they are seen as complicit in ongoing genocide. They need to pre-empt that sorry fate by reading the US the riot act. Turkey should threaten to leave NATO, and all three countries should threaten to curtail relations with the US in favor of allying with Russia and China, if the Zionist war criminals keep committing genocide with US support.

So the extremely dubious future of the American-sponsored so-called peace plan, including the ceasefire that Israel is largely ignoring, depends most of all on the actions of regional countries. People in and around those countries need to pressure their leaders by holding figurative and perhaps even literal guns to their heads, making it clear to them that they personally, as well as their regimes, will not survive if they fail to summon up the courage to stand against US-sponsored Zionist genocide.