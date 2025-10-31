Kevin’s Newsletter

Jewell
7h

They have been telling their plans for thousands of years - Goyim needs to wake up.

[Crazy Rabbis and their twisted anti-White ideology]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Fb3mgMt7zta

Dan O'Connor
8h

This is an excellent analysis, but unfortunately it may be unrealistic to expect Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia to take a genuinely pro-Palestinian position because their leadership is either crypto-Jewish or thoroughly under Zionist control.

If Iran and its allies are strongly backed by Russia and China, a stable balance of power probably could be attained in the Middle East.

Once it is no longer possible for key Zionist goals to be achieved, Jewish spiritual leaders will perceive the stalemate as an expression of God's will and propose alternative means of accomplishing the redemption of the Jewish people. Eventually some promising approach will gain wide support and replace Zionism.

Perhaps Avrum Burg could be added to your list of authentic "prophetic Jewish voices."

2 replies
