Tehran (qodsna)- Kevin Barrett, Islamic scholar and former American academic, talked with Qods News Agency (qodsna) in an exclusive interview about the Zionist regime’s crimes and genocide against Palestinians and the international community’s stance against Zionist regime’s crimes as well as Yemen’s Ansarullah support to the people of Gaza.

Qodsna: As you know, Israel resumed its relentless bombing of Gaza and has shattered the Gaza ceasefire with Hamas adopted on 19 January. Israel has resumed weaponizing starvation in Gaza by its decision to break the ceasefire agreement. Israel has broken international law by blocking aid to Gaza. What’s your opinion? What should we do to stop the Israeli crimes against Palestinians? How can the international community help Palestinians get rid of the Israeli occupation?

Kevin Barrett: “Israel" is committing the most fully-documented genocide in human history. Never before has a nation announced its willingness to exterminate helpless civilians, and documented its deliberate mass murders of those civilians and the destruction and deprivation of their food, water, power, shelter, and medical facilities, the way “Israel” has. Nor has any group so shamelessly reveled in rape and sexual abuse, murdering women and dressing up in their clothing, and torturing helpless people to death—proudly bragging about it and posting war crimes to social media—the extent that “Israel” has. And certainly no people has ever vaunted its lust for murdering children the way “Israel” does. In short, “Israel” has become the most cartoonishly evil nation in the history of humanity. Yet because criminal Jewish-Zionist oligarchs rule the West, and use their financial power to torment those who speak even mildly against them, most of the world has stood by helplessly.

By gratuitously breaking the ceasefire and weaponizing starvation, “Israel” has put itself beyond the pale of humanity. The doctrine of “Responsibilty to Protect” (R2P), endorsed by the World Summit 2005 and the United Nations, authorizes governments, non-governmental groups, and individuals to take any and all necessary actions to stop this genocide. According to the Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, R2P “seeks to ensure that the international community never again fails to halt the mass atrocity crimes of genocide war crimes ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. The concept emerged in response to the failure of the international community to adequately respond to mass atrocities committed in Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia during the 1990s.”

The Zionist genocide of Gaza goes many orders of magnitude beyond the excesses of the Rwandan and Yugoslav civil wars. This situation, unlike those, is a deliberate destruction of an entire people.

Under the R2P doctrine, which has been accepted by the international community, all nations, groups, and individuals must do everything in their power, including using whatever military force they are able to bring to bear, to end the genocide of Gaza. Assymetrical and guerilla warfare against the genocide perpetrators should be waged across the entire planet. Those not in a position to apply military force effectively should use any and all nonviolent means, including public protests, strikes, blockades, marches, civil disobedience actions, public shamings of Zionists and their supporters, and the most forceful possible speech in any and all fora including traditional and social media. And those with legal expertise must accelerate legal efforts to stop the genocide and hold all perpetrators—including those who supply the Genocidal Zionist Entity with funds and other forms of tangible suport—fully accountable for committing the very worst crime a human being can commit.

Qodsna: Ansarullah said that Yemen will not back down from continuing its support operations for the Palestinian people until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted. Ansarullah officials affirmed that Yemen's stance on Palestine stems from religious, national, and moral principles. Ansarullah vowed to continue their military operations against Israel and US forces in the region. How do you evaluate the Yemeni people and Ansarullah stance in support of innocent Palestinian people.

Kevin Barrett : Ansurallah and the Yemeni people have set a shining example for all humanity with their courageous efforts to halt the genocide of Gaza. This poor and suffering nation, itself afflicted by near-genocidal treatment by the Zionists and imperialists, has stood proudly and generously against the genocide of another people. Its brilliant efforts to prevent ships from supplying the genocide perpetrators with the weapons, fuel, and other supplies they need to exterminate the Palestinians will be remembered for thousands of years as one of the proudest and bravest campaigns ever fought by human beings. A millenium from now, when humans have reached a higher stage of civilization, people will still be watching old videos of Ansarullah’s raids on genocidal shipping, and the speeches of Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Yahya Sare-e, when they feel the need to have their faith in humanity restored.

Qodsna: Israel is coming under increasing international criticism over its handling of the war in Gaza. Millions of people around the world have taken part in protests against Israel’s war crimes. Protesters voiced outrage over what they described as war crimes committed by Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip and demanded immediate international action. What’s your opinion that Israel is becoming more and more isolated due to its genocide?

Kevin Barrett: “Israel” has not only become ever-more isolated during its genocidal campaign against Gaza, it has completely eroded the basis of its own perceived legitimacy. The world was propagandized into acquiescing to the Zionist theft of Palestine that culminated in 1948 due to claims of genocide committed against European Jews during World War II. (Not by Palestinians, of course, but somehow the West was convinced to make the Palestinians pay for the alleged crimes of the Germans.) The invading, murdering, torturing, looting Zionist terrorists posed as genocide victims, and thanks to their co-ethnics’ domination of Western media and finance, they successfully hoodwinked the world into buying into their nauseatingly mendacious victimology.

Today, the fake genocide “victims” have been revealed as real genocide perpetrators. As long as “Israel” exists, the word Israel will connote “genocide” and the word Israeli will connote “perpetrator.” The entire world will soon view Zionists in the same way that Jews have come to view Nazis. Zionist genocide perpetrators will be tracked down and death with as so many Eichmanns. Once “Israel” falls, ex-“Israelis” will go to great lengths to disguise their origins and their accents, lest they be treated roughly, as many but perhaps not all of them deserve.

These changes are already well under way, but they will not come to full fruition until the multipolar world order has finished replacing the now-decaying Zionist-oligarch-owned Western Empire.