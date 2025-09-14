Benzion Mileikowsky—the notorious Polish mass murderer who operates under the alias “Benjamin Netanyahu”—did not shoot Charlie Kirk. That’s an AI image. I created it using Grok a few days before Kirk was shot. It was meant to illustrate the FFWN theme: “Israel attacks everybody.”

Though he didn’t personally pull the trigger, Mileikowsky’s criminal organization, headquartered in Occupied Palestine, quite likely did kill Kirk. As I explained in “Charlie Kirk and the Cult of Human Sacrifice,” which is currently racking up hundreds of comments at The Unz Review, the Kirk assassination has all the earmarks of a typical mass-mediated sacrificial spectacle designed to stampede public opinion in the perpetrators’ desired direction. The killing also eliminated a paid Zionist propagandist who had recently turned down Netanyahu’s money and was increasingly going off-script. The many inconsistencies in the official story of the assassination echo similar situations in the wake of other Mossad false flag operations including the JFK and RFK assassinations, 9/11, the 7/7/2005 London bombings, and the 2015 Charlie Hebdo killings that were the topic of my book We Are NOT Charlie Hebdo. (Read it free online or better yet buy it on Amazon).

Oddly, this is the second time the Zionists orchestrated an “OMG! They killed CHARLIE!!!!” media spectacle. When they slaughtered the Charlie Hebdo cartoonists and blamed radical Muslims, the Zionists had pre-prepared marching orders and millions of “Je suis Charlie” signs for their astroturfed mass demonstrations showcasing millions of mind-controlled lemmings. The same thing, or something very much like it, just happened in London. Paid Israeli stooge “Little Tommy” Robinson, taking orders from Tel Aviv, cashed in on Kirk’s assassination to lure morons to a huge pro-Antichrist demonstration:

Why would supposed pro-British nationalists wave Israeli flags?

Mileikowsky’s “they killed CHARLIE” propaganda op was designed to distract from a gathering storm of very bad news for Israel. As Bibi’s assassins were sacrificing Charlie Kirk:

*Israel’s botched attempt to kill Hamas leaders in Qatar, stymied with help from Turkish intelligence, allegedly infuriated Trump officials and triggered a outraged international reaction that further delegitimizes the genocidal settler colony while showcasing its murderous chutzpah-inebriated ineptitude.

*The UN voted 142 to 10 to recognize the state of Palestine—a death knell for Mileikowsky’s Greater Israel project.

*Yemen unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles, including hypersonic missiles, against Israeli targets—with the tacit blessing of the US, which threw Israel under the bus by signing a separate peace with the Houthis.

*Egypt massively downgraded or ended (take your pick) security cooperation with Israel after uncovering an Israeli plot to attack Hamas leaders on Egyptian soil.

*Israel was exposed as the real perpetrator of the Australian attacks on Jewish restaurants that had been ludicrously blamed on Iran.

*The Global Sumud flotilla, consisting of hundreds of ships, set out from Tunis and elsewhere despite two of the boats suffering Israeli drone attacks.

As usual, the Israeli response to impending doom is to attempt to “flee forward” into ever-greater war and chaos. The Charlie Kirk sacrifice, among its other motives, is a message to the West: “We can destabilize your societies with our covert ops and media power. If Israel starts going down, we can burn your countries in civil war, saving the Samson option for emergencies.”

To summarize: This week’s Israeli bellicosity was breathtakingly psychopathic. During the same week they attacked Charlie Kirk (a de facto attack on the USA) the Israelis attacked Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Palestine, Britain, Tunisia…and those are just the ones we know about. So our False Flag Weekly News headline “Israel Attacks Everybody” may have been hyperbolic—but only slightly. Give them enough time, and they’ll come after literally everybody. Their messianic-millenarian eschatology tells them they are bringing on their Messiah (the Antichrist for the rest of us) who will help them slaughter most of the world’s non-Jews and enslave the rest.

It’s high time to nip “Project Antichrist” in the bud and put the Zionist Entity to bed.