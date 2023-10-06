Listen live Fridays noon to 2pm Eastern on Revolution.Radio later archived at KevinBarrett.Substack.com

First hour: Challenger Disaster whistleblower Richard Cook, author of Our Country, Then and Now, discusses his new article “Is World War III About to Start?” Parts 1 and 2 were published by ScheerPost. But the ultra-controversial Part 3, which touches on the “Zionists are depopulating Ukraine so they can create a new Khazaria a.k.a. ‘Big Israel’” hypothesis, was refused. So I posted it at the free speech site VTForeignPolicy.

Cook: “President Biden has said, ‘The world faces the biggest risk of nuclear Armageddon since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.’ The context of Biden’s statement came a month earlier on September 21, 2022, when Putin warned the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia against what he said was ‘nuclear blackmail.’ …So was Biden correct? Is nuclear Armageddon looming? Or is ‘brinkmanship’ today merely ‘bluffmanship?'”

Second hour: Globalization Studies professor emeritus Anthony Hall of Looking Out at the World from Canadadiscusses his new article on the discredited Nobel Prize committee: “The waning credibility of the Nobel Prize is suffering another tromping after having granted this year’s award in Medicine to the makers of the gene-modifying mRNA/lipidnanoparticle procedure…” Today’s bestowal of the Peace Prize on an anti-Islam anti-Iran propagandistdiscredits the committee even further.

Prof. Hall also reminds us of when Canadian police assaulted outdoor hockey players to protect them from COVID, when Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s plane (and nose) have allegedly been “full of cocaine,” and much more.

FFWN: Emergency Alert! Ukrainian Death Threat Trannies on the Loose! (with Cat McGuire)

Full uncensored FFWN posted by 1 pm Eastern time Saturday HERE

Alain Soral was just sentenced to two months prison for calling a fat lesbian a "fat lesbian.” If that precedent holds, I’ll get life in a Ukrainian military brig—if I’m lucky—for insulting Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (see above). Sharing a cell with Gonzalo Lira would be cruel and unusual punishment (the dude talks too much). So maybe I’d better apologize to Sarah. “Sarah? Is that you?! No, no, it’s me, Kevin Barrett, not that Russian comedy duo. I just wanted to say—.” Well, what do you know. Sarah hung up on me.

Anyway, if you want to help False Flag Weekly News stay solvent enough to ward off Sarah and her friends, feel free to help the FFWN Fundrazr for tomorrow’s show.