Is Trump Attacking US Cities, Venezuela, and Iran to Distract from Epstein Scandal?

For background on allegations that Trump is being blackmailed by Israel, focusing on the newly-released Epstein files, read “The Epstein Files Show We Are Ruled by Demonic Pedophiles” by Council Estates Media. -KB

Press TV: Thousands have taken to the streets of U.S. city of Houston as part of nationwide rallies and protests against President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration crackdown. Gathering outside ICE Detention Center on Friday, Texan protesters held signs and chanted slogans, including No Justice, No Peace. In the city of Los Angeles, thousands of demonstrators gathered at City Hall and marched to a federal detention center. As protests grew into the evening, federal agents used chemical spray to disperse crowds.

The demonstrations are part of nationwide strikes where people participate by not going to work, not going to school or shopping. Protests were sparked by the recent killing of Alex Pretti, who was shot dead by Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis. His death follows a January 7th shooting of Renee Good, a mother of three, by an ICE officer, intensifying national outrage over immigration enforcement tactics.

And join us for the story out of Marseille, France, Dr. Kevin Barrett. Dr. Barrett, always a pleasure, sir. Good morning to you out there in Marseille. OK, so obviously illegal immigration is an issue that a lot of Americans want to see cleaned up in American cities. Why are they so opposed and coming out in record numbers in so many cities protesting the Trump administration’s handling of removing illegal immigrants from U.S. soil?

Kevin Barrett: I think the American people are starting to understand that this isn’t really about the illegal immigrants. Now, not all of them understand that. Many of these protesters think that they’re protecting the illegal immigrants. But some of them do (understand).

It’s reached the point now that it’s obvious that these ICE death squads are waging war against whole neighborhoods, against all people that look possibly foreign or have darker skin pigmentation, et cetera. And then they’re also targeting these protesters who come out against them. They’re committing these grotesque abuses, including murder in the cases of Renee Goode and Alex Pretti and others, actually. But those are the two that got captured on video and revealed to the world.

So what this is actually doing is turning the American people, especially the middle ground, the independents, the silent majority, against the Trump policy, the ostensible Trump policy, of getting rid of the illegal immigrants. And more and more Americans, including on the right side of the political spectrum, who actually want to crack down on illegal immigration, are scratching their heads and saying, what is this really all about? Sending federal goons in masks without any badges any identification to just attack and abuse people randomly and to grab people off the streets throw them in vans and disappear them, in some cases even murder them, is totally against the American tradition.

The Americans have sponsored such activities in other countries, with Latin America being a good example. But it’s shocking to normal Americans to see this (at home). And they’re starting to notice that what this is really about is Trump, or the people around Trump, creating a police state and perhaps preparing to cancel the next round of elections, and perhaps ultimately install Trump as a dictator for life.

They’re creating the conditions for a civil war. And most Americans don’t like that. And that’s why we’re seeing so many come out in this general strike.

And Dr. Barrett, before we let you go, it seemed like after Rene Good’s killing there in Minneapolis, that Trump kind of loosened the leash on these ICE agents, possibly leading to the death of Alex Preti, or murder, we should say, because everybody’s seen that video. So do you feel he was finally tying that leash, or does he simply not know how to?

I think Trump is lashing out blindly in all sorts of ways. And I think part of that is the pressure that’s being applied to him around the Epstein files, which include all sorts of material implicating him in the most horrific crimes imaginable against children and teenagers. And clearly, the state of Israel has blackmailed Trump. Epstein was a blackmailer for the state of Israel.

So I think Trump is caught really between the proverbial rock and the hard place. That is, if he tries to pursue more normal and constructive policies, he will be pushed towards fighting the Zionists’ wars. Currently, he’s sending this “big, beautiful armada” to threaten Iran at exactly the moment when these millions of Epstein files are released with hundreds of references to Trump, including some perhaps credible allegations of horrific crimes.

So I think Trump is creating distractions: In Venezuela, in Greenland, now sending the “armada” to Iran, and then by waging war on American cities. And part of this is actually due to the pressure being applied to him by his Zionist oligarch owners who realize that destroying both domestic law in America, the Constitution in America, and also international law, is really their only hope of continuing to commit genocide in occupied Palestine.

A world that has law will not allow that genocide to continue. And the United States under the rule of law with free speech will ultimately turn against it as well. So they’re using Trump to destroy the rule of law everywhere in hopes that that will save their doomed genocidal Zionist entity.