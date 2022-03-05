Is the USA Disintegrating? Andrei Martyanov Says "Yes"
I'll also be talking with Angela King and Cat McGuire...
Greetings,
Tonight’s live radio show features military analyst Andrei Martyanov and bestselling author Angela King. Listen live 8 to 10 pm Eastern at Revolution.Radio (studio A) and read the show notes here.
Tomorrow’s False Flag Weekly News with Cat McGuire will cover the wall-to-wall anti-Russia hysteria, the Freedom Convoy’s arrival in DC, and much more. Check out the complete list of stories, and watch live Saturday 11 to noon Eastern or archived, at https://kevinbarrett.heresycentral.is/2022/03/forget-covid/ .
Thank you for paying attention!
Kevin Barrett
Why has no one ever corrected me on any of the information on my Share WW I & II Truth for Peace bitchute channel? Is it because it's true and too shocking for some people to deal with? Many people do at least thank me for sharing it with them. This below is on the channel and makes sense to me. I stopped saying this word years ago. I don't think I know everything but I share the best truth I can.
Exposing the “Nazi” Epithet – Who started it, why, how, and who benefits
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2013/04/16/exposing-the-nazi-epithet-who-started-it-why-how-and-who-benefits/
Exposing the ‘Nazi’ Epithet Part 2 – Anti-Hitlerism: The Rise of Pure BS and Hatred
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2013/09/27/exposing-the-nazi-epithet-part-2-anti-hitlerism-the-rise-of-pure-bs-and-hatred/