Donald Trump’s claim that illegal immigrants are eating pets in Ohio has the dogs and cats worried. Likewise, reports that millions of Jews were gassed to death in WW2 German camps and made into lampshades have disturbed a great many people.

Fortunately, fact-checkers have debunked the pet-eating and lampshade stories. But the gas chambers story is so sacred that anyone trying to debunk it will be sent to prison (in many European countries) and/or have their lives and reputations ruined (in North America).

Is the gas chambers story really so weak that it has to be protected against critical inquiry by destroying the lives of anyone who questions it? If not, what can possibly explain the over-the-top persecution of so many scholars including David Irving, Robert Faurrison, Roger Garaudy, and (most recently) Germar Rudolf?

And why can’t people like today’s radio guest, Ken Meyercord, be allowed to present their case? (Meyercord’s planned talk at Busboys and Poets in Washington DC was canceled yesterday by censors—read about it here.)

And yet…if indeed the gas chambers story is a hoax, does that mean that the WW2 era German government did not persecute Jews? Likewise, if the Hatians-are-eating-pets-in-Ohio story is a hoax, does that mean that open borders are good? Or could it be that outrageously false and/or exaggerated stories don’t necessarily completely discredit the points the tall-tale-tellers are trying to make?

