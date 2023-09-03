Video link

In this week’s False Flag Weekly News Cat McGuire and I commented on the week’s 30 most noteworthy news stories. Most of them epitomize the demise of liberalism, the West’s de facto state religion.

We started out with a bundle of reports on the rise of censorship, symptomatic of the West’s ever-escalating intolerance for debate, discussion, and political-philosophical difference. (Sexual difference, the more perverse the better, is fine, as long as it isn’t the biological difference between men and women.) From GoF*Me stealing The Gray Zone’s funds, to the courts’ blessing Google’s censorship of RFK Jr. while exhibiting massive pro-Biden bias, to Jordan Peterson’s consignment to re-education camp, to leading law professors’ open contempt for the Constitution, it’s clear that the American experiment, like its spin-offs across Europe and the Anglosphere, is on its last legs.

Globally, nobody seems to believe in Western-style liberal democracy any more, in part because Western leaders no longer believe it themselves. In Niger and Gabon, military officers enjoy popular support for evicting Western-client “democratically elected leaders.” The West whines about “democracy” and “legitimacy” and Africans roll around on the floor laughing. In Pakistan, “democracy” and a few bucks will buy Imran Khan, the clear choice of at least two-thirds of Pakistanis, a cup of prison coffee…and the West is not only fine with it, but actually responsible for transferring Khan from the Prime Minister’s office to a jail cell.

The BRICS counter-alliance against the West now represents about half of Earth’s population. And BRICS is more interested in prosperity, indivisible security, and stability than in Western-style liberalism. Saudi Arabia’s second-language programs are switching from English to Chinese. With Middle Eastern oil producers joining BRICS, doomsday for the petrodollar is just around the corner.

Meanwhile the US is imploding into a fake-hyperliberal Stalinist-style gulag state (featuring our own version of Uncle Joe, or whatever alias he’s operating under these days) complete with show trials. The election fraud protest of January 6 2021 has become an “insurrection” in which cops who kill unarmed women are heroes, while protesters get lengthy prison terms for breaking a window or moving a barrier.

American society is controlled by people who despise traditional manners and morals. These folks have destroyed San Francisco, formerly America’s most beautiful city, yet they reprimand Hungary’s government for disapproving of degeneracy.

And speaking of San Francisco: I used to love the place. I lived there from 1981 through 1995, and even wrote a book about it. Prior to this year, I had been returning almost every September for the 9/11 Truth Film Festival. But each year the stench of urine, gap between rich and poor, and overall vibe seemed to get worse.

Fed up with America, I moved to Saidia, Morocco last month—a smaller city with a similar Mediterranean climate. Looking out my window, it looks a bit like parts of San Francisco.

Morocco’s social climate, of course, is very different. Unlike the USA, Morocco has not lost touch with its culture and religion. Here, liberalism is a mere heuristic, not a totalitarian state-imposed creed and substitute for traditional faith.

Across the Muslim-majority countries, people wonder why Westerners seem to spend so much time and energy hating on Islam rather than solving their own problems. Two days ago I got another Iranian interview request on “Why do they burn the Qur’an?”

Qur’an-Burning and the Collapse of Liberalism (interview with JavanOnLine.ir )

There have been recurring acts of desecration of the Holy Qur’an in certain European countries. In your opinion, what are the root causes of rising anti-Islam incidents in the West?

There are a number of root causes of these incidents. Most of them are related to the collapse of liberalism in the West. Classical liberalism respected and protected traditional religion, while also protecting reasoned debate about religion and critiques of religious perspectives. Under classical liberalism, discussion and debate was permitted, but mindless provocation seeking to incite lower emotions, like the burning of holy books, was outlawed as blasphemy or incitement.

Today, liberalism has decayed (as it was destined to do due to its inherent flaws). The “liberal" West has banned reasoned critique and debate about many of the most important historical and political issues. Those who use reason and evidence to critique sacred narratives about COVID, 9/11, the JFK assassination, and especially World War II and the Holocaust (among many other issues) are deplatformed, ostracized, denied the ability to be heard and to make a living, and sometimes assaulted, assassinated, or imprisoned.

Even as the “liberal” West persecutes those who use reason and evidence to seek the truth about political and historical issues, it protects, encourages, and to a certain extend actually worships all manner of obscenity, pornography, and blasphemy. The West’s new “saints” are the sexually-confused perverts. The new Western holy rituals are sodomy, ritual surgical mutilation of children, and mandatory worship of the rainbow flag symbolizing and sacralizing the sins of Sodom and Gomorrah.

The West’s prediliction for burning the holy books, while sexually mutilating children, exposing them to pornography in school, and forcing them to worship the Holocaust, reveals the extreme decadence of liberalism, which is degenerating into satanism.

Why do Western governments enable such hate crimes?

Western governments are controlled by wealthy plutocrats who use the smokescreen of liberalism to justify their plunder, and to enshrine their freedom to do anything they want with their money, including buying politicians, bureaucrats, soldiers, and spies in order to rule without any real opposition. In other words, the West remains “liberal” because the oligarchs who rule the West benefit from making liberalism the de facto state religion. Since Islam is the best-preserved and most viable alternative to decadent liberalism, the oligarchs and their bought-and-paid-for intellectual hired guns hate Islam. (That the oligarchs are disproportionately Zionist, and make their money through usury, against which Islam has declared eternal war, is also relevant.)

In one incident, a woman was detained for trying to prevent the burning of the Qur’an while those who torched the Muslim holy book received protection. How do you analyze this?

The burning of holy books, especially the Quran, amounts to a sacred (satanic) ritual of decadent liberalism. Since decadent liberalism is the de facto Western state religion, for reasons I’ve already explained, the authorities are charged with protecting the satanists rather than their victims.

What’s your take on the Muslim majority countries’ reactions to such acts?

I am glad to see many Muslim-majority countries, led by Iran and Iraq, reacting to these incidents by issuing arrest warrants for the Quran-burners, recalling ambassadors, severing ties with the countries involved, and organizing boycotts of those countries’ goods. Since I recently made hijrah to Morocco, I was especially pleased to see Morocco recall its ambassdor to Sweden. Muslim-majority countries need to unite to protect their values, and to some extent that has happened in reaction to the attacks on the Holy Quran. But I would like to see the Muslim countries do a better job of explaining their point of view to the rest of the world. I opened my edited book We Are Not Charlie Hebdo (read it free here) with a chapter entitled "Toward a Civil Global Dialogue on Blasphemy vs. Free Speech.” I think the issues I raised in that chapter are more relevant than ever, and I wish Muslim-majority countries would do more to promote an international dialogue on these issues.

With rising Islamophobia in recent years, Muslim communities have been experiencing more and more discrimination, hate crimes, and marginalization in Western societies. What role have Western governments played in this crisis?

Western governments have played a duplicitous role: While officially deploring Islamophobia, as liberalism dictates, they have covertly encouraged it. My work on 9/11, the Charlie Hebdo incident, and other alleged “Islamic terror attacks” has shown that elements of Western intelligence services have promoted and in some cases staged these terror events in order to create Islamophobia that they can exploit geopolitically. Indeed, the great majority of alleged “Islamic terrorism” in the West has been orchestrated by the enemies of Islam, in cahoots with the Western and especially Israeli intelligence services and Deep States, in order to promote the very Islamophobia that these governments pretend to oppose.

That same kind of duplicity is also visible when Western government officials speak out against Quran-burning, while extending police protection to the Quran-burners and arresting those who try to prevent the burnings.

France has recently announced that it will ban schoolchildren from wearing abayas starting from the new school year. The move also drew applause from the right. How will this move impact Muslims living in France?

France is a leading contender for the dubious title of Epitome of Liberal Decadence. The French police apparently have nothing better to do than patrol beaches in order to rip the clothes off women who are not showing enough skin. Now they are going to start doing the same thing in schools. What will they do next, pass a law mandating full female public nudity at all times and places? It seems that the spirit of the Marquis de Sade rules over France—appropriately enough, since the philosophy of liberalism leads directly to a de Sadian dystopia complete with elites selected for their complicity in the rape, torture, and ritual murder of children. Unfortunately that is what the Western world has become. See: