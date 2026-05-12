By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

For decades, Israel and its American lobby have been getting away with murder. While pilfering US taxpayer money to fund their genocide of Palestine, the Israelis have exerted enormous pressure on American politicians to enable their crimes. Using the carrot of campaign money and the stick of assassination—Col. Lawrence Wilkerson is the latest high-profile figure to flat-out state that Netanyahu ordered the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and that Israel killed JFK—the Zionist cowboys have been riding herd on their American goyim cattle for more than a half-century, as Revilo P. Oliver explained in 1981.

But Israel’s dominance of the United States won’t last forever. Indeed, it may not survive another decade, as a seismic shift in public opinion is forcing politicians to reassess their enslavement to a genocidal foreign entity.

Since late 2023, when Israel began flattening Gaza, US public opinion has shifted radically against Israel and in favor of the Palestinians. Today, more than 60% of Americans view Israel unfavorably—a figure that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago. What’s more, the anti-Israel trend is strongest among young Americans. Today it isn’t just the vast majority of Democrats who view Israel unfavorably, but also a majority of under-50 Republicans. A recent Pew poll found that 57 percent of under-50 Republicans as well as 84 percent of Democrats view Israel negatively.

Congress, once remote-controlled by Israel, is becoming contested territory. On April 16 the Senate voted 59-40 against a bill that would have blocked the sale of military equipment to Israel. The vote “shows massive cracks in the political pillar that upholds the US-Israel alliance” according to Beth Miller of Jewish Voices for Peace.

75-year-old minority leader Chuck Shumer was one of the few Democrats to break ranks and cast a pro-Israel vote. Shumer’s loyalty to the genocidal Zionist entity elicited calls for his resignation from younger party members: “Mr Schumer, you are out of touch with the base of this party and with your own caucus. Step aside” tweeted Ro Khanna.

Republicans, unfortunately, voted unanimously to hand Israel bombs and bulldozers to commit genocide in Lebanon as well as Palestine, against Christians as well as Muslims. But a GOP revolt is brewing, led by Congressmen like Thomas Massie and former representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, driven by a growing awareness of Israel’s misdeeds among under-50 Republicans.

Several important state and federal races feature “America first” challengers taking on Israel-owned incumbents. In Florida, gubernatorial candidate James Fishback has generated excitement among young voters by not only opposing Zionism, but also Jewish supremacism. Celebrity podcaster Dan Bilzerian has been saying even more un-woke things in his primary challenge to the rabidly pro-genocide congressman Randy Fine. Colorado gubernatorial candidate Joe Oltmann, like Bilzerian, is not afraid to use strong language in calling out Jewish supremacism. And in South Carolina, Tucker-Carlson-endorsed Paul Dans has stepped aside to allow Mark Lynch to lead an “America first” challenge to Senator Lindsey Graham, the suspected blackmailed pedophile who is widely viewed as the most disgusting emblem of Israel’s stranglehold on America. (Lynch, unfortunately, echoes made-in-Israel anti-Islam slogans, leading some observers to wonder whether he exemplifies “controlled opposition.”)

While the older generation of owned-by-Israel Republicans battles younger “antisemitic” challengers, anti-Israel Democrats are taking over their party. In Michigan, Congressional candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a Midwestern version of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, is running neck-and-neck with two Israel-funded candidates, while Donavan McKinney is challenging AIPAC-owned Rep. Shri Thanedar. Meanwhile, a growing stampede of Democratic incumbents have been joining the “Squad” (Tlaib, Omar, Lee, Jayapal, Casar, Pressley, Ramirez, Pocan) in their refusal to accept AIPAC money. Anti-AIPAC converts include Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Seth Moulton (D-MA), and Valerie Foushee (D-NC). Presumed presidential candidate Gavin Newsom, and even pro-Israel Jews Josh Shapiro and JB Pritzger, have shocked analysts by rejected AIPAC funding.

This anti-Israel shift in US politics is occurring despite the legacy media’s increasingly frenetic attempts to protect Netanyahu and company from their ongoing exercise in self-inflicted reputational damage. Indeed, mainstream media is falling under the control of increasingly radical Zionist extremists, as pro-genocide scribbler Bari Weiss takes over CBS, while her boss, the equally genocidal billionaire Larry Ellison, devours an ever-larger majority of mainstream media by merging Paramount with Warner Brothers, snapping up TikTok, and generally establishing Big Brother style dominance of the entire legacy media landscape.

But young people ignore legacy media. They love independent voices, whether ex-MSM figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens on the right, the Young Turks on the left, or Joe Rogan in the middle. These non-Zionist-owned voices are spearheading a media revolution that is helping Americans shake off decades of Israeli occupation.

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