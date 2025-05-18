Kevin’s Newsletter



Irishman Kicked Out of Every Bar in Town

Says It’s Always Bartender’s Fault
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
May 18, 2025
Rumble link Bitchute link

Is ethnic humor still legal? Click video above to find out.

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
