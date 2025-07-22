Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
38m

We can only wish the so called Zionist Regime carried out this bombing/ attack.

It's way deep into Jewish regime. Rabbis and scholars and celebrities of the Jewish persuasion are not taking out full page ads in the various USA rags condemning the So Called Zionists. Its a Jewish project.

From Nate Bear:

The Israeli holocaust of Gaza, backed by the western powers, with the support of the majority of western Jewish organisations, will be complete. The Jewish state will have achieved its long-standing goal of emptying Gaza of Palestinians. The only thing left will be to dig the mass graves before the asphalt is laid and the condo planning begins.

I am emphasising the religion because we are at the final stage of a genocide committed by the Jewish state. And we can no longer ignore what we’ve seen, or haven’t seen, from mainstream Jewish groups in the west. We can no longer give a pass to the Jewish organisations attached and aligned to western liberal and conservative parties, all of whom, without exception, have run cover for genocide. We can no longer ignore the role played by so-called ‘Jewish community leaders,’ chief rabbis and ‘antisemitism tzars’ who, in the midst of a final solution in Gaza, are still focused on Jewish feelings.

It is grotesque. The Jewish state is in the orgiastic throes of genocidal impunity and still we are commanded to see Jews as the victims. The historical memory of the Nazi holocaust, one of the greatest evils ever committed, has been desecrated and cynically abused by Israel, by Zionism, and by its supporters in the west. The historian Enzo Traverso says that in the west the Holocaust has become a civic religion, a ‘secular liturgy of remembering.’ And the perpetual victimhood this remembering generates has created the cultural conditions for both genocide and authoritarianism. The weaponisation of Jewish suffering in the first half of the 20th century means that in the first half of the 21st, waving the Palestine flag is now a terror offence in Britain. It means that Palestinian-Americans are disappeared and American college students assaulted to protect Jews. It means German police now arrest Muslims uploading traditional Islamic music on social media in case it upsets Jews. It means raising money for Gaza through bake sales is antisemitic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture