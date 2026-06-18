Dissociated Press

Following news that Iran’s government convened their top psychologists and psychiatrists to treat US president Donald Trump, the Tehran-based psychiatric team announced that Trump is “making excellent progress” and appears to be relinquishing key delusions and regaining rudimentary reality-testing. According to the Tehran-based mental health team, Trump’s recent statements indicating a remission of psychosis include:

The Tehran-based mental health professionals, citing these and other relatively sane statements from Trump, billed the US government $300 billion for their services. “I know it sounds like a lot,” explained Dr. Kookoo Shrin-kar, “but when the most powerful man on Earth is completely off his rocker, helping him regain at least some slight semblance of sanity is…priceless.”

Dr. Shrin-kar said that for another $300 billion the Iranian psychiatrists would consider treating Netanyahu, but since the prognosis is poor the Jews might be well-advised to save a few shekels by shelling out for a straitjacket and a cell in the nearest prison for the criminally insane.