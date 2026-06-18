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Dan O'Connor's avatar
Dan O'Connor
18h

Your compilation of recent, eminently sensible statements by President Trump is most interesting and also deserves a prominent place in serious commentary and thoughtful consideration.

Whether one likes Trump or not, was there ever a human being who could absorb so much pressure and heat and take such a beating from the press and critics, yet remain on his feet?

The truth is he doesn't like wars and does a pretty good job of avoiding them or at least getting out of them as quickly as possible.

Maybe that is such a valuable quality right now that it mitigates the serious defects of character revealed by the Epstein files.

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Fern Tishman's avatar
Fern Tishman
17h

Motto of Israeli Mossad ; “ By way of deception, thou shalt do war.”

Situations that caused WWII

Present and escalating since NWO

Trump , Bush and various religious groups

intentionally violsting biblical , USA Constitution, international, environmental safety laws

Began 9/11/91

Order first principle of universal law .

Since 9/11/91, yearly USA increased military and prison complex .

We shall overcome!

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