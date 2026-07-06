Iranian Leader’s Martyrdom Awakens the World

The largest funeral in human history just took place in Tehran. The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the martyred Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was mourned during two days of services that were attended by somewhere between 15 million to well over 20 million people.

The previous “world’s largest funeral”* occurred in 1989, when 10.2 million people turned out for the funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the first leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s murderer, US President Donald Trump, who wisely chose not to attend the event, was befuddled:

Trump apparently believes everything Netanyahu tells him, and is only gradually figuring out that the USA is being manipulated by a psychopathic liar.

The funeral procession is now moving to Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and then to Mashhad for the burial.

I recorded the video posted above (text below) at the request of an Iranian involved in the event. It was played at the funeral in Tehran yesterday.

Funeral crowd video link

Video transcript:

His Eminence, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Allah yarhamu, was a kind, gentle, spiritual man, and a very intelligent man, who will be remembered as the greatest head of state of his time.

The martyred Rahbar served as president of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the imposed war of the 1980s, then served as Supreme Leader for 36 years and eight months. He shepherded the Islamic Republic from its youth to its maturity, forging a nation dedicated to standing for justice against injustice, and willing to pay a price for doing so.

I was privileged to attend one of the martyred Rahbar’s speeches in Tehran in 2017. I was impressed by his calm dignity and the light that shone from his eyes as he discussed the challenges faced by Iran and the world.

I was tangientially involved in his efforts to convince Western young people to take another, deeper look at Islam. I published his letters to the youth of the West in two of my books that were published in 2015 and 2016. In the first letter, he asked:

“Why does the power structure in the world want Islamic thought to be marginalized and remain latent? What concepts and values in Islam disturb the programs of the super powers and what interests are safeguarded in the shadow of distorting the image of Islam?”

When Netanyahu and Trump martyred Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with his daughter, son-in-law, grandchild, and daughter-in-law, as well as the schoolgirls of Minab and so many others, they inadvertently helped promulgate that message. Millions of young people all over the world are now asking: “Why did these unbelievably evil people hate the Supreme Leader of Iran and the religion he represents? Why did the forces of genocide, the forces of Baal, the forces of Jeffrey Epstein, feel so threatened by this man and his religious principles and the country he guided according to those principles?”

The Supreme Leader’s martyrdom is awakening millions of young people all over the world and stimulating them to ask the kinds of questions he urges them to ask in his letters.

His martyrdom by the bombs of the modern Yazids was his last letter to the world and its youth, and God willing, it will be read and taken to heart.

–—

*Wiki(Zio)pedia claims some obscure Indian politician once had a bigger funeral, but I doubt anyone actually believes that.