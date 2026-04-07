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Steve Naidamast's avatar
Steve Naidamast
1d

Kevin...

I have wanted to write the same to the Iranian consulate in New York, but with all the surveillance and atrocities that are now ongoing over here in the States, I do not want to risk the federals ruining my life over a single letter.

My wife and I can no longer stomach what is going on in Washington and I am continuously abhorred by the levels of depravity coming out of Washington and Tel Aviv. We are supposed to have checks on such insanity but it appears that they have all broken down under the weight of the sheer corruption that now envelops both cities.

Thank you for doing what many over here in the States can't...

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Stefan H. Heuer's avatar
Stefan H. Heuer
1d

100percent agreed - thank you!

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