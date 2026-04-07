Fars News Agency

Translation from Farsi:

Western Islamologist: Iran defends human values ​​on behalf of all humanity

Kevin Barrett, a Western Islamologist, addressed the Supreme Leader of the Revolution and stated that the Iranian nation, by resisting aggression and crime, defends human values ​​at a level beyond national borders.

According to a reporter from the Fars Khairgazari Seminary and University Group, Dr. Kevin Barrett taught at universities and colleges in San Francisco, Paris, and Wisconsin from 1991 to 2006.

His last teaching position was in the field of Islamic and Arabic studies at the University of Wisconsin, and in the post-September 11 era, he decided to spend most of his time researching, studying, and writing more than 5,000 articles and several books criticizing the United States’ war- and Zionist-centered foreign policy.

Among his books are “Truth Jihad”, “Questioning the War on Terror” and “We Are Not Charlie Hebdo” on the issues of the West Asia, 9/11 and other false flag attacks..

This media personality, who was one of the founders of the Muslim-Christian-Jewish Alliance, has been interviewed many times by Fox, CNN and PBS.

Dr. Barrett is also the co-author and editor of four other books.

His outstanding feature is his connection with a wide range of institutions and his identification of anti-Israel critical figures among university professors and figures who have had a history of working in the government.

Dr. Kevin Barrett, through the International Office of the School of World Studies, in a letter addressed to the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Holiness Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, expressed condolences for the losses and casualties inflicted on Iran, described the US-Israeli war against Iran as “blatantly unjust, illegal, and evil,” and considered the resistance of the Iranian nation to be “a just and heroic struggle.”

He also referred to the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, calling it “an Ashura martyrdom that will never be forgotten,” and praised the role of the Iranian leadership in defending the Palestinian people and other oppressed people.

Referring to his experience attending one of the speeches of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Republic in Tehran, the author of this letter mentioned his spiritual character, kindness, and wisdom, and emphasized that the Iranian nation, through its resistance against aggression and crime, defends human values ​​at a level beyond national borders.

The full translation of the letter follows:

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran

His Excellency Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei

Your Excellency,

I am writing this letter to express my condolences for the terrible loss and destruction inflicted on your nation and your family by the genocidal psychopaths in Washington and Tel Aviv.

Never has there been a war as blatant, unjust, illegal, and vicious as the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

Likewise, never has there been a struggle as just and heroic as the Iranian nation’s resistance to these war criminals, and its broader defense of the victims of genocide in Palestine and other oppressed people.

I congratulate your country in general for its high quality of leadership, and in particular on the occasion of the heroic martyrdom of your esteemed father, the second leader of the Islamic Republic, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, whose ascension and martyrdom on Ashura will never be forgotten.

Seven years ago, I had the opportunity to attend one of the Leader’s speeches in Tehran, and that speech had a profound effect on me. I have also published his letter to the youth of the West in my book, “We Are Not Charlie Hebdo.” I have always considered him to be an unusually kind, thoughtful, compassionate, intelligent, and spiritually insightful leader. In all these qualities, he was the complete opposite of most Western leaders, especially the two devils who run Washington and Tel Aviv.

The President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Israel are both pathological narcissists. We don’t even need to consult professional psychologists like Bandy X. Lee, who wrote a book on Trump’s condition, to diagnose this. Anyone with eyes can see it.

The criminal regimes of America and Israel have gone too far and adopted evil as their motto. They deliberately murder schoolgirls, target search and rescue teams in double-tap attacks, and then tell blatant lies that cannot even be considered serious attempts to cover up their crimes.

They cannot be trusted to keep their promises. They have repeatedly assassinated Iranian leaders under the guise of bogus peace talks. They cannot be negotiated with. They must be militarily resisted and defeated. All those responsible for the genocide in Gaza and the criminal war on Iran must be tried, convicted, and imprisoned forever or executed.

This is a global war between good and evil, and we are all on the front lines. Every good person on Earth is now part of Iran’s mosaic defense, and anyone who is not is not a good person.

Thank you and the Iranian people for your heroic struggle and sacrifices on behalf of all humanity. May God protect you, bless you, and grant you victory.

Sincerely,

Kevin Barrett