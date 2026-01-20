Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
skh's avatar
skh
16h

Very funny Kevin. I'm pleased to see Muse made it to Morocco.

Reply
Share
Howard's avatar
Howard
15h

😅😅

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kevin Barrett · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture