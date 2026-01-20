I give up. Satire is redundant.

A while back I wrote what I thought was a satire: Trump Prepares to Invade Norway, Seize Nobel Peace Prize. A few weeks later: Trump: “I Need Greenland! I Absolutely HAVE to Have It!”

The character from my satire just stepped out of the supposedly humorous articles and one-upped me.

Trump has always been a self-writing satire. But it’s reaching the point that he’s putting people like me out of business.

Yesterday, Normal Island Laura noticed that the Western world’s financial authorities are in on the conspiracy against satirists:

The Bank of England spokesperson explained:

“If the UAP proves to be of non-human origin, we may have to acknowledge the existence of a power or intelligence greater than any government and with potentially unknown intentions.”

I commented:

They’ll have “intelligence greater than any government?” Sheesh. My cat has that. Guess my cat is an alien.



Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Alternately you can Paypal or Zelle to truthjihad[at]gmail(dot)com. Note that Zelle, unlike other methods, doesn’t charge any fees.