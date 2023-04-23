Video link (the discussion of “Jews Against DeSantis” runs from 26’30” to 31’24”)

I have to admit it—they got me! I was completely hoodwinked by “Jews Against DeSantis.”

Most Jewish groups can’t fool me any more. The Anti-Defamation League has long since failed to convince me that they oppose defamation. The Southern Poverty Law Center used to extract money from my well-meaning liberal parents, but I figured out decades ago that they don’t really represent Southern Poverty (poor black people) but rather Southern Oligarchy (rich Jewish Zionists).

JINSA and PNAC and FDD and the long list of other Jewish-dominated Zionist think-tanks can’t fool me either. I learned long ago that they and their members were among the key intellectual authors of the 9/11 false flag attacks.

And the biggest and most powerful Jewish group on earth, the so-called state of Israel, never managed to con me into accepting its narrative. Back in the mid-1980s, many years before I converted to Islam, I was among the pro-Palestinian San Franciscans who were targets of the ADL’s spying-and-harassment operation involving the Mossad, organized crime, and the SFPD. Like a certain faux-Thomas-Pynchon among others, I used to write letters to the Anderson Valley Advertiser:

Okay, so by now you’re getting the drift: I’m no easy mark for Jewish groups to troll and dupe. Yet Jews Against DeSantis somehow pulled it off.

When I first heard about Jews Against DeSantis disrupting the Florida governor’s speech, I assumed they opposed him because he doesn’t like abortion, transgender Disney shows, and other alleged Jewish sacraments—and because he’s supported by deplorables, who we all know are closet anti-Semites. That was the theme E. Michael Jones developed during our discussion on False Flag Weekly News:

Kevin Barrett: Well, finally, our last article in the 2024 election news section is this bizarre story about DeSantis giving a speech at a fundraiser. And suddenly he's interrupted by "Jews against DeSantis"! Who are the Jews against DeSantis? Well, here they are: these two young women! And my first thought was they were going to call DeSantis a Holocaust denier or a Trump-loving white supremacist or something like that. But no, actually, as it turned out, I agree with these Jews against DeSantis. I'm ready to join Jews against DeSantis! I mean, I'm not going to sign up for conversion or circumcision or anything like that, but... These are anti-Zionist Jews! These are Jews who are pissed off about the genocide going on in Palestine. And they don't like DeSantis, like Trump, being a complete lackey of the worst genocidal forces in Israel. So here I am, cheering for the Jews against DeSantis. Will you join me, Mike? E. Michael Jones: This is a fundamental problem that has to be addressed. The fundamental problem that no one can talk about is the influence of Jews in American political life. As soon as you raise that issue, you're immediately demonized as an anti-Semite. As soon as Donald Trump, the most pro-Jewish president in the history of the United States, raises any type of suspicion... He was recently denounced by the ADL as an anti-Semite! This is the.. What is it? The elephant in the room. Kevin Barrett: The ADL is probably going to denounce these two young ladies as anti-Semites because they don't support Israel. E. Michael Jones: So you have DeSantis on a collision course here because he's attacking Disney. Disney is a Jewish operation. Walt Disney was the original (founder). Walt Disney was an anti-Jewish operation. It got taken over by the Jews, by Michael Eisner and those people. And now they have their own little fiefdom there in Florida, where they are a rule unto themselves. Kevin Barrett: That was quite a hostile takeover, wasn't it? E. Michael Jones: It was. It was a hostile takeover. But I'm saying that the Jews who now control Disney World in Florida are using it as a vehicle to promote Jewish sacraments like transgenderism, homosexuality and all the other things. And DeSantis is upset. So on the micro level, he's a culture warrior and going against Big Disney. And it's creepy. He's reaping benefits in Florida as a result of this. He goes to the macro level. He gets into foreign policy. Hey, wait a minute: He's going to Israel. Well, this is a contradiction that he's got to resolve. How are you going to resolve this? That's the fundamental political issue. How do you resolve it? He's following in Trump's footsteps! Kevin Barrett: Yeah, exactly. Which is why RFK Jr., despite his unwillingness to really face these issues head on, is a vastly more palatable candidate, to me anyway, than DeSantis, who, as you say, is just another puppet and lackey of Bibi Netanyahu, just like Trump. E. Michael Jones: Well, didn't anybody learn the lesson that Trump was supposed to learn from the way Bibi Netanyahu treated him? Trump pardoned Jonathan Pollard. He antagonized the entire— Kevin Barrett: Trump and Pollard should both go to prison for that. E. Michael Jones: He antagonized the entire military establishment by doing that. Biggest traitor in the history of the United States. Who shows up to pick him up at the airport? It's Sheldon Adelson's airplane! Sheldon Adelson is the biggest backer of Donald Trump. He sends the airplane for Jonathan Pollard. Jonathan flies over to Israel. Who's there to meet him on the tarmac? Benjamin Netanyahu, who was supposed to be Trump's biggest buddy. And then one week after Jonathan Pollard gets accepted as a hero in Israel, he gives a speech in which he says it's the duty of every Jew to betray his country. Kevin Barrett: You can't make this stuff up, can't you? E. Michael Jones: Did anybody learn the lesson here? Did Ron DeSantis get the memo? Kevin Barrett: Well, anyway, I'm still giving a shout-out to these Jews against DeSantis. And maybe they're betraying Israel if Israel is their country, but they're saying it isn't. These are American Jewish women who don't like DeSantis being a puppet of Israel. So let's face it, that there are American Jews who are starting to wake up on just how bad the genocide is in Palestine. And we should encourage them. Just because they're Jewish doesn't make them our enemies. E. Michael Jones: Right. Right.

I don’t really disagree with E-Mike’s analysis. From a macro perspective, it’s not inaccurate to say that after World War II Jews displaced WASPs as America’s most powerful ethnic group, and that “Jewish power” has helped shove anti-Catholic, anti-traditional-values beliefs and practices down the proverbial throats of long-suffering average Americans…I mean, deplorables. It’s also not inaccurate to suggest that Jewish power has been a major force behind open immigration, as Kevin MacDonald has argued. And obviously Jewish power has taken over US Mideast policy and handed it to Israel on a silver platter.

All of the statements in the previous paragraph, of course, are taboo, even though they are at least roughly accurate.

But where I differ from E-Mike and Laurent Guyénot and Gilad Atzmon and Linh Dinh and a long list of other contributors to the Unz Review, not to mention the commenters, is that I take a positive (they would say naive) view of IfNotNow and other Jewish anti-Zionist groups. Laurent Guyénot argues that the relatively powerless, idealistic, universalist Jewish groups like IfNotNow provide cover for the powerful, Machievellian, ultra-tribalist groups. For him, the smokescreen of lovable Jews at the margins of the community conceals, disguises, and protects the extremely unlovable tribalist core.

I think that’s a half-truth. One could as easily argue that truth-speaking Catholics like E. Michael Jones conceal, disguise, and protect the Machievellian sexual-freemasonry-scumbags who dominate the Vatican. Or that truth jihadi Muslims like myself conceal and protect the lying sell-outs who dominate American Muslim organizations, not to mention the corrupt political leaders of Muslim countries. Or that honest and courageous presidential candidates like RFK Jr. or Imran Khan conceal and obfuscate the corruption of the other candidates and the bankruptcy of the system. In other words, if you do anything right, you are disguising, protecting, concealing, and basically running interference for the people in your group who are doing wrong.

Sorry, that doesn’t compute.

So although I am aware of the elements of the Jewish tradition that lend themselves to abuse—I did translate From Yahweh to Zion, after all—I see similar problems in other groups’ traditions. For me, Jews are not uniquely bad (or uniquely good) but pretty much like everybody else only more so. My personal experience with actual Jewish people (as opposed to faceless oligarch-funded groups like the ADL and PNAC and JINSA and their agents who slander me on Wikipedia, deplatform me from Patreon and GoF***Me and YouTube, and generally do everything they can to destroy me short of sending out a hit team) has been mostly good.

So for me, the “Jewish problem” is ultimately the human problem: The tendency of psychopaths to rise to positions of power. As I wrote in my 2008 essay “Twilight of the Psychopaths”:

“The only conspiracy that matters is the conspiracy of the psychopaths against the rest of us.”

I am pretty sure that the young Jewish women disrupting DeSantis’s speech are not psychopaths. They are well-meaning activists.

Sure, there are people who mean well, or say they do, but who are in fact spreading corruption on the earth. But I don’t think that Quranic observation applies to these young IfNotNow activists, at least not in their capacity as anti-Zionists.

So call me naive. Call me crazy. (Sean Hannity has.) Call me a tool and dupe of the Jews. Call me an unwitting agent of the Elders of Zion.

But I still like “Jews Against DeSantis.”