Is Elon Musk really verifying people through a spin-off of the IDF’s Unit 8200? Who really killed Prigozhin? Is Vivak Ramaswamy a 9/11 truther? These are just a few of the questions E. Michael Jones and I consider in this week’s False Flag Weekly News. Watch it above, click here for the links.

Tune in NOW, Friday, noon to 2 pm Eastern, on www.Revolution.Radio - or catch the archive at my Substack or later at Unz.com

First hour: Approaching the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, one of the notable new articles is Mark Gaffney’s “The Demolition of the World Trade Center (The Devil’s Trick).” It summarizes the case for controlled demolition at the World Trade Center, and (controversially) considers Heinz Pommer’s arguments for a nuclear component to the final takedowns of the Towers.

Mark H. Gaffney is the author of Dimona the Third Temple (1989), The 9/11 Mystery Plane and the Vanishing of America(2008), Black 9/11. Money, Motive and Technology (2016), and Deep History and the Ages of Man (2022).

Second hour: Dave Gahary of Money Tree Publishing is considered a dangerous extremist by the likes of the ADL. But who are the real extremists? Dave agrees with folks like Alan Sabrosky that the nihilists of what passes for the left are far more extreme and dangerous than Trump’s deplorables and J6ers. He also agrees with “Doc” Sabrosky that the US is inching toward civil war.