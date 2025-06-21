"If they don't get rid of Netanyahu, the genocide will just keep getting worse every day."
Convivencia interview #1: Montblanc, Catalonia
We are traveling the length of historic al-Andalus, from Barcelona to Zaragoza to today’s Andalusia (southern Spain) asking ordinary people about convivencia.
What is convivencia? It’s a friendlier term for “coexistence” that was originally used to describe the strikingly positive relationship between Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities in Islamic Spain a.k.a. Al-Andalus.
Watch our first interview, and read the transcript, at the Al-Andalus Tribune Substack.
