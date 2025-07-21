Kevin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
svartberg's avatar
svartberg
12h

Please comment on the 2018 UN IMO Compact immigrasjon agreement. Why fill up europe with muslims. They have their own regions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Barrett
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture