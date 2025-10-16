Anti-genocide protesters turned out in huge numbers in the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Valencia on Wednesday during a widely-supported general strike for Gaza, which labor unions staged to challenge Trump-n-Yahoo’s dubious and already much-violated “ceasefire” between Hamas and and the GZE (Genocidal Zionist Entity, pronounced “JEEEZ!”)
Tens of thousands participated in the protests. Fifteen people were arrested in Barcelona, where Starbucks and MacDonalds, both pro-genocide companies, were targeted. Meanwhile, in Valencia, thousands surrounded the Roig Arena, where a GZE basketball team, Hapoel Jerusalem, was playing. Five protesters were arrested, and police were forced to evacuate GZE players from their hotel and move them to a secret location.
Anti-genocide leaders have called for ordinary people in all countries to rise up and make sure that GZE-affiliated entities and individuals are NOT WELCOME, and will henceforth be treated in the same way that Jewish groups treated Nazis after World War II.
Watch cops attack protesters in Valencia
Starbucks and McDonalds given makeovers
Taxi drivers honk in solidarity
Mega-protests across Europe and North Africa
Gigantic crowd in Barcelona (aerial view)
Child leads “free Palestine” chants in Barcelona
Human tower raises Palestinian flag in Barcelona
Israeli consulate in Barcelona hit with gas cannisters
Its important not to dismiss the significance of the mass protests across Europe, against the Zionist holocaust, that saw workers downing tools and protesters taking aim at McDonalds and Starbucks in Barcelona and Valencia yesterday. Without these protests the carnage of genocide would no doubt still be going on. It would have continued until every Palestinian man, woman and child in Gaza was either murdered or removed by the terrorist scum of the IDF, while Zionists quietly go about preparing to annex the whole of the West Bank (as they fully intend to do). The protests have also forced an important historical division between European governments (under pressure from their own populations) and a fascist regime in the US poised to replicate Netanyahu's "final solution" in Gaza, in Democrat controlled cities and especially in Portland. Just how sincere these European governments are is a different matter but after 70 000 Palestinians were butchered by the Zionist war machine the pressure on Adolf Trump was sufficient to yank Israel's choke-chain, albeit with considerable strings attached.
The ceasefire was met with relief by the overwhelming majority of the surviving inhabitants of Gaza, reduced from the world's biggest prison to a graveyard composed of rubble, and elation by Zionist crowds who have praised Trump by name. Something that I've noticed over the few days is that even relatively progressive news platforms like THE GUARDIAN and CHANNEL 4 NEWS have given more coverage to Zionist elation over the release of 20 Israeli hostages than over the situation in Gaza which, with the Rafah crossing still closed, remain dire. To underline the point the Zionist violence continued before and after the ceasefire came into effect, killing 35 more Palestinians and boding ominous for the shape of things to come.
As a footnote to these proceedings, in which a triumphalist Israel seems to have the upper hand, Hamas were still killing Palestinians who they claimed to be collaborators. This much I doubt and I will come back to the sheer bankrupcy of Hamas' politics and methods, that lubricated the wheels of this pre-planned tragedy, in a moment.
Most grotesque, here, is the manner in which all of this has been framed as a personal victory by the "deal making peace maker" who is Donald Trump, who now lucidly thinks he's going to get the Nobel Peace Prize and who, like the Mafia don that he is, promises retribution against Norway if he doesn't get it. While platforms such as THE NEW YORK TIMES cautiously give Trump his "Devil's due" over peace negotiations in Qatar and Egypt, echoing Noam Chomsky's senile praise of Trump's actions regarding Ukraine, Trump has now escalated the intimidation and violence that began in Democrat controlled cities with the American Gestapo known as ICE and has now seen US troops deployed against US citizens.
Particularly in Trump's gunsight (no pun intended) is Portland, Oregon, which Trump claims is controlled by "AntiFa terrorism" and which may yet experience the same fate as Gaza. He is also threatening war with Venezuela. While Trump wouldn't be the first scumbag to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize the idea of a fascist paedophile and rapist getting such an award while waging war against a sovereign country and his own population at the same time would be a particular low.
An important point to remember here is that what we've witnessed in Gaza over the last two years was NOT a conflict between Israel and Hamas but rather a genocide waged by the Zionists against the Palestinian population as a whole. The most recent cycle of violence, for example, did not begin with the abduction of the hostages but with the annexation of East Jerusalem that signaled Netanyahu's intention to do the same to the West Bank. Homes to Palestinians for hundreds of years were demolished and fascist Jews roamed the streets of Israeli itself proclaiming "death to Arabs." Operation al Aqsa Flood, however foolhardy and reckless, was a response to this as well as to the IDF's storming of the al Aqsa Mosque itself. Egyptian intelligence warned Shin Bett that it was going to happen but for the Zionists, having planned their "final solution" in Gaza for months if not years, it was too good an opportunity to miss.
So why Trump's change of heart, albeit with strings attached, such as Kier Starmer's assurance that Hamas will never form part of a Palestinian government? Well, Larry Ellison is Tony Blair's number one Tech Oligarch guru, as well as a militant Zionist, and the grotesque pageant that was Trump's recent state visit to Britain was all about letting American Big Tech loose on the British economy. The Blair Institute, meantime, has been listening to renegade Israeli arms dealer Ari Ben Menasche with whom it has no doubt been complicit in wars for mineral concessions across Africa.
And Menasche has a plan.
Menasche is not an obvious poster boy for Israel having blown the whistle on MOSSAD's complicity both in October Surprise and Iran Contra, albeit only after he was busted for sanctions busting to Saddam's Iraq. He also implicated MOSSAD in the false flag hijack of the ACHILLE LAURO, set up by Syrian arms dealer Monzer al Kasser (who also masterminded the Lockerbie bombing) and in the 1991 assassination of Robert Maxwell that I have discussed in other Substack blogs. Since then, Menasche has armed various African warlords from Tobruk to Sudan and Miramar, is probably up to his neck in Congo DR and has survived at least one assassination attempt in Canada. He is pretty much persona non grata everywhere but it seems that he now gets a retainer from the US government.
Menasche, however, is friends with a Palestinian politician in the West Bank who thinks he could put together a government of "technocrats" to serve under a colonial proconsul in Gaza, with that proconsul being Tony Blair. In this respect, Blair would replicate the role played by E. Paul Bremer (and later Negroponte) in Iraq. It would enable BP, who have been complicit in the genocide from day one, to build their oil and gas refinery in Gaza and Trump his hotels and gold courses on the bodies of 70 000 Palestinian dead. Rather ironically, a similar if smaller scale deal that followed Israel's murderous 2006 incursion in Lebanon led to the Arab Spring. While Hamas' brand of hit and run terrorism may well be done for, and who knows what side they would be on, Israel has yet to experience the kind of mass movement that we've seen in other Arab countries. I have long said that Palestine will be liberated as part of a wider Middle Eastern settlement involving a resurgence of the Arab Spring, this time more solidly located in the working class.
Watch this space!
