Anti-genocide protesters turned out in huge numbers in the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Valencia on Wednesday during a widely-supported general strike for Gaza, which labor unions staged to challenge Trump-n-Yahoo’s dubious and already much-violated “ceasefire” between Hamas and and the GZE (Genocidal Zionist Entity, pronounced “JEEEZ!”)

Tens of thousands participated in the protests. Fifteen people were arrested in Barcelona, where Starbucks and MacDonalds, both pro-genocide companies, were targeted. Meanwhile, in Valencia, thousands surrounded the Roig Arena, where a GZE basketball team, Hapoel Jerusalem, was playing. Five protesters were arrested, and police were forced to evacuate GZE players from their hotel and move them to a secret location.

Anti-genocide leaders have called for ordinary people in all countries to rise up and make sure that GZE-affiliated entities and individuals are NOT WELCOME, and will henceforth be treated in the same way that Jewish groups treated Nazis after World War II.

Watch cops attack protesters in Valencia

Starbucks and McDonalds given makeovers

“Death to the IDF” mural

Taxi drivers honk in solidarity

Mega-protests across Europe and North Africa

Gigantic crowd in Barcelona (aerial view)

Child leads “free Palestine” chants in Barcelona

Human tower raises Palestinian flag in Barcelona

Israeli consulate in Barcelona hit with gas cannisters

