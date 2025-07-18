Author’s note: I am traveling and won’t be able to do False Flag Weekly News this week. Looking forward to returning July 26, especially if we catch up on the Fundrazrs….

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press

Israeli leaders incited the genocide of Gaza by lying outrageously about imaginary Hamas atrocities. Just three days after the October 7th raid, the Israeli Foreign Ministry promoted absurd claims that Hamas fighters had “beheaded 40 Jewish babies.” David Ben Zion, a fanatical settler, was the original source of the “headless babies” claim, while Asher Moskowitz swore he witnessed babies who had been “roasted in ovens” (presumably with apples in their mouths). Western media trumpeted those lies in screaming banner headlines, while senile American president Biden gibbered and drooled about having supposedly witnessed photos of headless Jewish babies.

Those claims evaporated when Israeli casualty lists proved that no babies had died on October 7. But the media’s lying propaganda headlines had done their work. Israelis, and people who get their news from Zionist-Jew-dominated Western media, were primed for genocide.

After the “beheaded and roasted babies” hoax was debunked, pro-genocide propagandists went back to the drawing board. They began revisiting Israeli atrocities from earlier years and attributing them to Hamas. Caging children in chicken coops, cutting open pregnant women—these were crimes committed by Israelis, rehashed as “Hamas atrocities” for a gullible Western public.

Beginning in December, 2003, two months after the event, Israel suddenly discovered that Hamas fighters had supposedly raped Israeli women on October 7. Just as David Ben Zion, Asher Moskowitz and others had claimed to have witnessed beheaded and/or roasted babies, a few equally hysterical witnesses produced highly dubious accounts of alleged rapes by Hamas fighters.

Israeli propagandists trumpeted the “mass rape” claims, and The New York Times was ordered to produce an “investigative” article supporting them. But when the Times journalists canvassed Israeli hospitals, crisis hotlines, and so on, they found no evidence whatsoever that any rapes had occurred on October 7. Since the journalists’ orders were to support the big lie of “Hamas rapes,” they turned to the same crazed fantasists behind the “beheaded and roasted babies” hoax, like Shari “beheaded pregnant women and fetuses” Mendes and Yossi “beheaded babies” Landau, and were treated to more depraved propaganda fantasies. The Times article pretended to take such liars seriously, while claiming that the main reason there was no actual evidence of any rapes on October 7 was due to a “conspiracy of silence.”

In June 2024, a UN Commission of Inquiry found no evidence of any rapes on October 7, nor any evidence that any Palestinian resistance group used sexual violence. Israel had refused to allow its investigators to enter the country, presumably because the complete lack of evidence of any such atrocities would be obvious. But the UN Commission, under pressure from Zionists, used weasel-words to imply that the propaganda fantasies of liars like Mendes and Landau might be credible.

Today, those lies are once again being amplified by Israeli genocide propagandists. An Israel-based phony women’s rights group called The Dinah Project recently issued a report charging that Hamas “used sexual violence as ‘part of a deliberate genocidal strategy’ during the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel.” (When an Israeli charges a Palestinian with genocide, keep in mind that “every accusation is a confession.”)

The Dinah Project Report offers not one shred of actual evidence for its lurid insinuations. The Report’s closest thing to an actual witness, Yovel Sharvit, claims she was “trapped under her husband’s body for five hours, forced to listen as terrorists raped a woman and executed her metres away.” But Sharvit admits she didn’t see anything.

The Dinah Project’s rehashed lies have been amplified by Western mainstream media to justify the genocide of Gaza, where starving women and children are gunned down en masse by Israeli soldiers and American contractors as they line up for food. Should the owners and operators of mainstream media, alongside the Dinah Project’s directors, be tried for incitement to genocide?

Meanwhile, there is a simple and obvious reason why Israel’s claims of mass rapes and atrocities on October 7th cannot possibly be true. Hamas fighters went into battle on October 7 wearing go-pro style cameras, which filmed all of their actions. Hamas has released a vast treasure-trove of footage showing their fighters swooping down in hang gliders, engaging in firefights with Israeli soldiers and guards, and capturing prisoners to swap for captive Palestinians. But because it shows the truth—including Palestinian fighters treating captives respectfully—you are not allowed to see it. Sharing or even viewing raw Hamas footage is illegal in the West.

Meanwhile, Israel recovered hundreds of go-pro cameras from dead and captured Hamas fighters, but has failed to release footage of even one single bona fide Hamas atrocity. It’s the dog that didn’t bark—smoking-gun proof that Hamas, not the genocidal killer-rapist IDF, is the most moral army in the world.

