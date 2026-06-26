Trump prides himself on the art of the deal. It’s the name of his ghostwritten autobiography.

But Trump’s legendary skills as a dealmaker are mostly…legendary. As in “just legends.” He’s gone bankrupt six times. Trump was never much of a deal-making businessman. His real job description is “frontman for the Kosher Nostra.”

Trump’s hotels and casinos were never meant to turn a profit, which is why they kept going bankrupt. In reality, they were bust-out money laundering operations for Jewish-dominated organized crime, with Trump bearding as the shabbos goy carnival barker.

No wonder Jeffrey Epstein was Trump’s best friend. Epstein was never a real billionaire, just a Mossad-run front for Wexner & Co.’s MEGA money. Likewise Trump is a creature of the same forces. Wexner created Epstein just like Roy Cohn created Trump.

Trump is still fronting for the mob. His corrupt dealings are almost too extensive to track. Ironically, the worst decision he ever made—allowing Netanyahu to drag him into a disastrous war on Iran—has paid off in billions of dollars worth of insider trades for those who know when Trump is going to announce that peace is at hand, as opposed to when he’s going to drop bombs and utter bloodcurdling threats. If you want a winning bet, you can wager on the likelihood that those “in the know” are disproportionately Jewish.

Trump’s lack of skill as an analyst, and his reliance on intimidation and bluster, has crippled his handling of the Iran file. The Orangeman’s hysterical attacks on Obama’s JCPOA were not based on any well-informed analysis of the US-vs.-Iran chess game. Instead, Trump’s anti-JCPOA fervor was a ploy for prying money out of stupid, hysterical Jewish billionaires laboring under the delusion that taking a harder line would always be good for Israel.

Trump probably believed his own schtick. Why not? He was being paid to believe it.

Before Trump started greenlighting and joining Israel’s attacks on Iran, the Islamic Republic’s leadership had always behaved cautiously. It could have seized control over the Strait of Hormuz any time, but chose not to. Why not? The ayatollahs knew that if they did that the American globocop would pull out his nightstick and start whacking them. Since they couldn’t be sure precisely how big that stick was, and in any case did not wish to be whacked, they refrained from exercising their Hormuz option.

But then Trump and his Israeli masters pulled out their nightsticks and started whaling on Iran for no particular reason. It was an illegal, unprovoked attack—the supreme war crime. That forced Iran to take over Hormuz in self-defense. And suddenly it became clear that Trump’s nightstick was rather small and limp, while Iran’s controlling 25% of the world’s oil flows is the equivalent of a nuclear bomb.

It was as if a mean little bully had been successfully intimidating a big strapping giant for years, but finally overplayed his hand by physically attacking the giant, forcing the latter defend himself and discover his own strength.

As I have been saying since Trump attacked Iran on February 28, “this may go down in history as the most strategically stupid military attack of all time.” Now Trump needs to find a way out, but Iran holds all the cards. The only question is how to disguise the US-Israeli surrender, and Iran isn’t interested in making it easy.

At first glance it seems that Trump has blundered into the mother of all Zugzwangs, a chess term for a position in which every possible move makes things worse. If he escalates militarily, the inevitable loss just gets that much more catastrophic. If he adheres to the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding he signed with Iran—i.e. surrenders—he admits the war was a fool’s errand and he is the fool who just wasted hundreds of billions of dollars on the mother of all strategic defeats. And if he keeps delaying and waffling in hopes of staving off the inevitable, the looming admission of defeat will be compounded by a huge economic crunch just gets that much worse with every passing day that the Strait of Hormuz isn’t wide open. All of these options could lead to a crushing electoral defeat in November, impeachment, and the possibility that the-most-corrupt-president-in-history-by-orders-of-magnitude might spend the rest of his life in prison…or at least be bankrupted by prosecutions and lawsuits that would make the hell he went through from 2020 to 2024 look like a walk in the park.

How Trump Could Emerge Triumphant

But Trump does have an ace in the hole, if he’s bold enough to play it. Netanyahu has, inadvertently, offered Trump a way out. Trump could conceivably save his presidency, and his reputation in the history books, by throwing Netanyahu and Israel under the bus. And I mean WAY under the bus! Half-measures won’t work. I’m talking about an all-out total reversal of America’s traditional subservience to Israel in general, and the Greater Israel project in particular.

Trump needs to do whatever is necessary, even if it includes declaring a national emergency, to throw all of America’s remaining military, economic, and diplomatic might behind “saving Israel” by forcing it back into its pre-1967 borders immediately. As in, right now. Whether or not Pakistan really threatened to “erase Israel…(if you touch our delegation) we will wipe you off the map,” that is the kind of threat that Trump needs to deliver to Tel Aviv. What’s more, Trump should add, the US is sending in inspectors and nuclear experts to retrieve the contraband Israel stole from the NUMEC plant in Apollo, Pennsylvania, among other locations. From now on, Israel, like Iran, will have to join the NPT.

Once Israel is back inside its 1967 borders, UN troops can guard those borders and, with the support of the region and the world, maintain peace until Israel recovers from its genocidal psychosis. Meanwhile, Palestine can rebuild, also with the support of the region and the world.

This isn’t rocket science. The world, the region, and the Palestinians are fed up with Dog Rape Nation. Only a dramatic, game-changing move could possibly restore enough legitimacy to the Zionist Entity to get it through the next couple of decades. Shoving it behind its 1967 borders and ensuring that it stays there might do the trick. (Apologies and reparations from the genocide perpetrators to the victims would also help.)

By putting Israel in its place, Trump could simultaneously claim credit for saving it from otherwise inevitable annihilation, and also go down in history as the president who finally did the right thing and brought lasting peace to the region. Such a big, bold move would wash away the stigma of his losing war on Iran. Even those of us who see Trump as an idiot savant, not a multidimensional chess player, would have to admit that his peculiar brand of brash, idiotic “genius” had achieved what no other president could have hoped to achieve through calm, reasoned moderation tinged with cowardly subservience to the Zionist lobby.

As a wildly inconsistent loose-lipped motor-mouth and reckless risk-taker who responds to attacks by attacking back twice as hard, Trump’s personality is so unusual, for a politician, that it’s almost possible to imagine him turning against the Zionists, all guns blazing. His recent cuss-outs of Netanyahu were a good start. Politically, downsizing Israel just might work. Currently the only people who like Israel, besides a tiny fringe of Jewish fanatics, are Fox News addicted boomer retirees who idolize Trump and believe whatever he says. The people who voted against Thomas Massie because they love Trump, and the people who voted for Thomas Massie because they’re sick of genocidal Israel running America, would unite behind a President Trump who brought lasting peace to the Middle East by telling Israel to go get stuffed…right into its pre-’67 borders. And even the Democrats would have to admit that Trump finally did something right.

Zionist propagandists will object: “But Hamas is crazy! They would keep attacking Israel even if it withdrew behind it 1967 borders! They want to throw Jews into the sea, or the gas chambers, or wherever!”

Bullshit. If Israel fully withdraws behind its 1967 borders (and accepts the UN-mandated principle of right of return for Palestinian refugees) Hamas has stated that it will accept a perpetual or renewable truce in which all parties agree to relinquish military force, but reserve the right to campaign nonviolently for their vision of the future of Palestine/Israel. All regional countries would strongly support that arrangement and help make sure it is respected. Even the most hotheaded pro-Palestinian “river to the sea” folks, like yours truly, would prefer a moderately unjust peace to massively escalating bloodshed. After all, we don’t want the free-from-the-river-to-the-sea Palestine to be a radioactive hole in the ground.

So what’s stopping Trump from saving his presidency and historical legacy? In a word: fear. Trump and his people know that going hard on Israel can get you JFKed or Charlie Kirked.

Then again…if Trump turned hard against Israel, and then suddenly got shot or droned, keeled over from a Diet Coke overdose, drowned in the Reflecting Pool, or expired from a case of fact-acting syphilis after a visit from Laura Loomer, it would look really, really bad. Do they really have that much chutzpah? And would JD Vance let them get away with it?

If Trump were surrounded by the right people he might be able to pull it off. But he’s lost Joe Kent and Tulsi Gabbard, and alienated the Tucker Carlson demographic. Zionist lightweights like Hegseth, Kushner and Witkoff aren’t smart enough to understand that Israel needs to be saved from itself. So Trump is caught between the rock of Israel and the hard place of looming catastrophe, and probably lacks the resources, not to mention the brains and intestinal fortitude, to boldly seize the day and execute the one and only viable exit strategy.