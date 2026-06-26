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Jim's avatar
Jim
3h

Following Trump’s reinstallment to the throne, a few voices were saying that he was going to be the figurehead overseeing the deliberate destruction of what remained of the empire, and the ushering in of an authoritarian digital technocracy. At the time I found these views somewhat unbelievable and far-fetched. I don’t anymore. This completely predictable debacle in Iran sure seems premeditated.

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Jack Clayton Blood's avatar
Jack Clayton Blood
3h

It's not a "deal" if you have no leverage. But yeah. Ending the war he started for no legit reason what so ever??? Hero ha ha

Thesis+Antithesis= Synthesis 😉👺

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