How Much Money Can Trump Scam Before the Oil Runs Out?

Since I began doing weekly news roundups in 2008 I’ve been striving to bring order, meaning, and raw, brutal honesty to the chaos of ongoing events. Every Sunday morning, while some go to church and others sleep off hangovers, I lounge around my Moroccan villa sipping green tea and writing up Saturday evening’s False Flag Weekly News. This week it wasn’t hard to find a theme.

Mainstream media has finally started covering two monumentally gargantuan, insane stories: Trump’s unprecedented mega-corruption, and Israel’s deliberate mass-murder of tens of thousands of children in a certified genocide. Granted, these aren’t exactly breaking news. Sam Kaplan began tracking Trump’s gazillions of dollars worth of scams and crimes in January 2025, while people like Owen Jones have been covering the Gaza genocide since October 2023.

If dog-bites-man is no news, while man-bite-dog is news, we can extrapolate that when the news actually covers the news that it normally is being paid not to cover…now THAT is news! As of this week, the genocide of Gazan children is officially a mainstream story, thanks to a UN report, while Trump’s scams are making headlines since he self-reported two billion dollars worth of them. Now even MSM consumers are starting to get a closeup view of the sickest, vilest, most decadent, corrupt, murderous, genocidal, evil regime in the history of the world. And presiding over it all, or at least fronting for it, is Donald J. “drain the swamp, no wars” Trump, the self-proclaimed “best president in the history of Israel,” a senile narcissist pervert and con artist. And now even Fox is reporting on “Trump family: biggest grift of all time.” (But why are they finally reporting this now? Are they pummeling Trump into following Bibi’s orders to re-ignite the war on Iran?)

The treasonous billionaires who made Trump “red Caesar” (or was that “red Caligula”) should have invested their money in an AI remake of a vintage John Waters comedy starring Donatella Trumpella alongside Divine and Edith Massey. Here’s a preview: (video link)

When Waters made his classic films Pink Flamingos (1972) and Female Trouble (1974) I was a naive high school kid who found them, like Philip Roth’s even more perverted Portnoy’s Complaint, transgressively hilarious. In those days, Jewish perverts and obese transsexual clowns were working the sideshow where they belonged. Today, they’ve taken over the whole circus.

Autobiographical aside

At my high school graduation in 1976 I wore a red-white-and-blue “F* THE BICENTENNIAL” T-shirt under my graduation garb, which I removed at a semi-inappropriate moment to display the offensive message. I had a bad case of JFK assassination coup blues and identified with the “angry hippies,” as Waters called them, who were disgusted with both mainstream culture/politics and drug-fueled left-leaning idealism but couldn’t imagine a viable alternative. Still, we tried anyway, and launched punk rock. I spent August 1976 hitchhiking around Cornwall and Wales with side-trips to London, mooching off employed people and reading about the next big countercultural thing, the Sex Pistols, in the underground music press.

Post-bicentennial, my alienation just got worse. From the seventies on, until reformed by Islam and marriage in 1993, I inhabited the overlapping fringes of the punk demimonde, second-tier academia, and literary-journalistic bohemia.

Had I become a normal upstanding American, maybe I could have helped stop the USA’s decline from its horrible bicentennial of 1976 to its current semiquincentennial nadir. But that’s probably a grandiose, unrealistic fantasy. Decades of “trying to change the system from within” instead of yapping about JFK and 9/11 from the fringes might have led to a life sentence—not just 20 years—of boredom…culminating in acquiescence to the self-serving mediocrity that’s de rigueur in mainstream circles.

F* the Bicentennial! Back to This Week’s Semiquincentennial News

Trump’s 250 year birthday party for the USA didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. Where to begin? Well, there was the iconic American flag paraglider crash. There was Trump’s Great American State Flop on the Capitol Mall, which answered the question: What if Trump gave a Great American State Fair and nobody came?

But those calamities were as nothing compared to Congress moving to officially put the US military under Israeli command. Admittedly there are some strong arguments in favor:

*If Israel commanded the US military directly, it wouldn’t have to kill US presidents, as it did in 1963.

*If Israel commanded the US military directly, it wouldn’t have to suborn US presidents in order to mass murder American servicemen in false flag naval attacks, as it did in 1967.

*If Israel commanded the US military directly, it wouldn’t have to blow up skyscrapers in New York killing 3000 people in order to hijack the US military to wage war on Israel’s enemies, as it did in 2001.

So we could avoid the tragedies of presidential assassinations, ship sinkings, and skyscraper demolitions simply by turning our military over to Israel lock, stock and barrel. What could go wrong?

Maybe a disastrous ground invasion of Iran?

And that leads us back to the question “How Much Money Can Trump Scam Before the Oil Runs Out?” The US is caught between the humiliating but least-worst alternative of surrendering to Iran by actually implementing the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding, and the most-worst alternative of sacrificing American lives in a pointless and doomed ground invasion. Everyone except Israel prefers the least-worst.

Heretofore, the Trump regime has been wavering between “peace is at hand” announcements, 39 of them at last count, interspersed with roughly the same number of bloodcurdling threats. Every time Trump yells “peace” oil prices dive and markets stabilize. Every time he yells “war” the opposite occurs. This situation has created a gold mine for insider traders, including Trump’s own family (by Trump’s own admission!) So as long as Trump can keep the Iran situation wavering back and forth between not-quite-war but also not-quite-peace, his crime family can rake in billions.

But all good things come to an end. Once oil hits tank bottom, and the global economy seizes up and melts down, the quintessentially Trumpian brand of market-manipulation consisting of screaming “peace” on Monday mornings and “war” on Friday evenings will be no longer viable.

So the trillion dollar question is: When does the oil run out? Best available estimates suggest that crunch time will arrive during the next three to eight weeks. Based on those estimates, if I were licensed to give investment advice, which I am not, I would say: “Buy oil!” Futures, I mean. Oil prices are currently in the neighborhood of prewar levels, and it seems unlikely that they will not be significantly higher, possibly a lot higher, maybe even catastrophically higher, by this fall or, at the latest, early winter.

But how will it play out politically? Fully surrendering to Iran and fully restoring Homuz traffic may be the least-worst option, but it still might be too-little-too-late to save the economy from shocks that will crater the Republicans in November. That could put Trump and his crime family on the fast track to prison.

Not surrendering—i.e. not muzzling the Israeli mad dog—will just make the economic crunch, and Trump Inc.’s political crunch, that much worse.

So the Administration can choose: It can surrender, take a hopefully modest economic and political hit, and possibly survive. Or it can embrace a full-scale catastrophe that will impact US allies in Europe and Asia the worst, while obeying Israel’s orders to plunge into a catastrophic ground war.

A massive, losing war with plenty of American casualties, coupled with a global economic meltdown, sounds like a recipe for political disaster. The Trump regime is presumably trying to postpone any such disaster until after the November elections. That sounds like what JD Vance recently implied by saying the US wasn’t really surrendering to Iran but was instead “just buying time” (until the war starts again). Martin Jay, fellow Morocco-based journalist, recently expressed his suspicions that the Trump regime’s apparent break with Bibi is just for show, and that the war will resume when winter weather enables a ground invasion.

The Iranian leadership isn’t falling for it. They are tightening the screws to ensure that Trump will face economic disaster in advance of the November elections…unless he actually muzzles Israel and releases a substantial chunk of Iran’s stolen money.

So on the occasion of America’s ill-starred Semiquincentennial, the grotesquely corrupt, increasingly authoritarian Trump Clown Regime is impaled on a Morton’s fork. The only options—surrender to Iran (bye-bye Hormuz, petrodollar, and Israel) or surrender to Israel (disastrous mega-war and New Great Depression)—are both, from the US imperial perspective, almost unimaginably terrible…though some might argue that the loss of the Israeli albatross around America’s neck would be not just a silver lining, but, for those with eyes to see, the all-time greatest American victory, the salvific triumph we have all been waiting for.