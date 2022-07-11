Rumble video link List of stories with links

One of the themes of this week’s False Flag Weekly News is “follow the money.” My Georgia Guidestones satire, for example, plays on the eerie similarity of the Guidestones “explosions and demolition” images and the more grandiose “explosions and demolition” images from 9/11.* Could Larry Silverstein, the notorious overinsured World Trade Center landlord who made a fortune on the demolition of his own buildings, be up to his old tricks?

Probably not. But it’s an amusing thought.

As I recall, Larry Silverstein wound up with a 9/11 insurance settlement of less than $5 billion, which was considerably less than what he asked for—and even more considerably less than what is at stake in the various scenarios under which the US would pay reparations for the crimes of its national security state, including (but not limited to) the war crimes stemming from the 9/11 false flag.

The reparations bill for the destruction of Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, and Syria, and the hobbling of Iran through sanctions and terrorism, would be considerable. But even such a sum, undoubtedly reaching the double-digit trillions, would be chump change compared to what the US is going to owe the world when the truth finally emerges about where COVID-19 really came from.

The likely truth, as described in Ron Unz’s new book ( read the free online version) and our video COVID-19 Bio-Attack Smoking Gun, took a few more baby steps toward the light of day this week. First, the Daily Mail covered Jeffrey Sachs’ claim that COVID came from “US lab biotechnology.” Though the Mail isn’t exactly The New York Times in terms of influence on the educated classes, it has a huge online readership, so its coverage of Sachs’ statement represents a huge leak in the media’s attempt to hermetically seal off and smother the story.

Almost simultaneously RT covered an explosive assertion from Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian State Duma. According to Volodin, the US may owe the world colossal compensation if Sachs’ surmise turns out to be true:

“‘The US must compensate the damage to all nations affected,’ he demanded.”

“All nations affected” is a very long list. And since the world has suffered more than $4 trillion per year of lost economic output due to COVID, a figure that doesn’t include reparations for the deaths of 15 to 20 million people and the suffering of countless millions of others, the COVID reparations bill, like the 9/11 wars bill, will easily reach the double-digit trillions.

Double-digit trillions here, double-digit trillions there…pretty soon you’re talking real money. It’s a good thing the US has the “exhorbitant privilege” of printing as much money as it wants and forcing the rest of the world to take it or we’d be in real trouble.

They’d better rev up those printing presses and stock up on green ink.

Other “US owes compensation” issues (discussion begins at 33’ above) include:

*Thousands of innocent Muslims randomly rounded up and brutalized after 9/11. (Six men were recently awarded the miniscule, insulting sums of less than $15k each after two decades of lawsuits.)

*779 equally randomly selected and equally innocent Guantanamo detainees, each of whom deserves tens of millions if not billions.

*Thousands more, some say over 100,000, who went through the CIA/military global torture gulag—including some whose torture was supervised by Gina Haspel and other high-level war criminals..

*Afganistan alone is owned trillions in US war crimes reparations—yet the USG is withholding $3.5 billion in Afghanistan’s own money and planning to give it to 9/11-complicit Jewish-Zionist shyster lawyers who purport to represent the victims of Israel’s explosive demolition of the Twin Towers. (Since the 9/11 Zionist coup, Israel and the US government are essentially the same entity.)

*And let’s not forget the many dozens of nations targeted by CIA and US military attacks and regime change operations that killed about 60 million innocent people between 1948 and 2001, including Chile, which just finished drafting a post-Pinochet constitution.

*Last but not least, if the COVID-19 MRNA vaccines developed alongside the COVID-19 bioweapon itself turn out to be reducing fertility and killing healthy young people, the COVID reparations bill, already through the roof, may head into the stratosphere.

Normally nations don’t have to pay reparations until they badly lose a war. And that seems to be exactly what America’s strategic geniuses are bent on doing—repeatedly, in spades, as if they are doing everything possible to go from bad to worse to even worse than that in pursuit of the mother of all defeats. After setting up a nasty loss in Iraq, a worse one in Syria, and a complete fiasco in Afghanistan, the neocons have chosen to wage an equally unwinnable and vastly more catastrophic war in Ukraine—a prelude to the final debacle in the Taiwan Straits?

The takeaway: If you think inflation is bad now, just wait till they try to print enough dollars to cover the reparations bill. If Weimar Republic citizens needed wheelborrows to buy bread, we’re going to need dump trucks.

-

*The relationship between the 9/11 footage and the Guidestones footage is reminiscent of “life-sized Stonehenge” versus “dwarf Stonehenge” in This Is Spinal Tap.