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Mike Wolski's avatar
Mike Wolski
3h

Natural gas and crude oil are not fossil fuels; they are of mineral origin

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Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
3h

Generally speaking many Jews are actually "good" in the sense that they want nothing to do with nationalistic zionism, and only want to focus exclusively on their multitude of grifts so as to avoid killing their host prematurely by moderating their extraction rate. Because after all, a dead host means a dead parasite.

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