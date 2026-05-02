Crescent International

The West Asia region is the birthplace and heartland of Islam. It is also the world’s biggest oil and gas producer.

These two facts, taken together, terrify the Epstein class oligarchs who rule the west. Though the world is transitioning to alternative energy, fossil fuel is still the key geostrategic commodity. If West Asian Muslims ever assert control over their own resources, they will gain immense leverage over global finance, and find themselves in a position to dethrone the usury banking cartel that currently rules much of the world.

That usury cartel is disproportionately Jewish. Its leading members are fervent zionists attached to the Greater Israel project, which aims to dominate West Asia and ultimately capture and ethnically cleanse all the land between the Nile and Euphrates rivers. West Asian Muslims, for their part, despise usury, which is expressly forbidden by Islam, and oppose the ongoing zionist genocide of the Holy Land and environs.

The eight decades following World War II have witnessed an epic clash between the indigenous mostly-Muslim population of West Asia and the invading zionists and imperialists who have plundered the region’s resources to fund their global empire. Until 2026, the zionist-imperialist invaders had the upper hand. They have extracted tens of trillions of dollars in energy wealth, using it to prop up the US dollar and fund the construction of the ring of military bases girdling the planet.

But on February 11, 2026, US President Donald Trump made a fateful decision. Goaded by his Epstein-files-owning master, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump ordered a joint US-Israeli attack on Iran. That attack was carried out on February 28, following a diplomatic ruse aimed at lulling Iran into a false sense of security.

Trump and Netanyahu expected Iran to surrender. They hoped that assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatullah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and other leaders would somehow lead to a “regime change,” propelling pro-US, pro-“Israel” leaders into power.

Iranians had other ideas. Outraged by the dastardly murder of their leaders, and by the double-tap massacre of 168 girls and 26 female teachers at the Shajareh Tayyebeh Girls’ Elementary School in Minab, as well as other atrocities, the Iranian people rallied behind their Islamic Republic and its leadership. Immediately after the attack, Iran struck back, raining down missiles on Israel and US bases in the region. A few hours later, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all enemy countries—starting with the US, Israel, and the Gulf monarchies that had allowed their territory be used for the sneak attack on Iran.

The war raged at full-strength for six weeks, ebbed in the second half of April, and may well flare up again. Iran has pounded “Israel” as well as US bases in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, while the US has bombed civilian as well as military targets in Iran, killing thousands of civilians and injuring tens of thousands. (The Iranian Red Crescent estimates that the zio-Americans have damaged more than 100,000 civilian targets.)

Though the Americans and Israelis have successfully blown up schools, hospitals, places of worship, apartment blocks, and other civilian sites, along with critical infrastructure such as railways and bridges, they have been unable to significantly degrade Iran’s military capabilities. Iran stores its missiles, drones, and speedboats deep underground, often beneath mountains, where even the biggest US bombs cannot touch them. Meanwhile, despite Trump’s bombastic claims, western media has admitted that most of Iran’s military power remains intact, even as the US is exhausting its vastly more expensive arsenal.

Regional US military bases have been decimated. The New York Times, BBC, and other mainstream outlets have estimated that nearly half of the US fixed footprint in West Asia has been “structurally compromised” meaning effectively taken out of action by Iranian missiles and drones. According to one report, the 13 US bases closest to Iran are “all but uninhabitable,” and American military personnel have been forced to evacuate and work from hotel rooms. As its protector was being humiliated, “Israel” too suffered billions of dollars in damages. Iranian missiles have impacted buildings adjacent to nuclear facilities in Dimona, among other high-value targets, exposing the Iron Dome as an Iron Sieve.

The zionists and imperialists have effectively lost the war of attrition, as they are using up expensive and difficult-to-replace weapons much faster than Iran is going through its inventory of easier-to-replace drones and missiles. Crucially, Iran has demonstrated that its “nuclear option”—shutting the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy’s single most crucial artery—is not a bluff but a fait accompli. What’s more, Iran has every reason to maintain permanent control over the Strait and extract war reparations by charging a toll. The US and its deranged leader can rage and drool and tweet unhinged threats, but they cannot re-open the Strait.

Iran has escalation dominance: Whatever horrific level of damage the zio-Americans inflict on Iran, the Iranians can inflict that same level or greater on America’s vassals in the region. (The Gulf monarchies would become instantly uninhabitable without desalinization and air conditioning.) The upshot is that Iran has won the war, and all that remains is for the zionist-imperialist camp to face reality and admit it.

By emerging from the war with permanent control of the Strait of Hormuz—and insisting that the US withdraw from the region—Iran can radically reshape the balance of power in West Asia. Prior to the war, the US could pretend that it owned West Asia and its energy resources, using its military occupation of the Gulf monarchies to demand various forms of tribute while insisting that oil and gas be priced in dollars.

Now that American military power has met its Iranian match, a new power dynamic will emerge, as regional countries see the US-“Israeli” presence not as a guarantee of security, but as the region’s leading cause of instability, chaos, and bloodshed. New, multilateral security partnerships will emerge, led by regional countries, and presumably featuring China—the biggest consumer of West Asian energy—as a key player.

The new power dynamic in West Asia will ultimately dethrone the western usury banking cartel. As the Chinese model of banking as a public utility meets Islam’s prohibition of usury, with the former backed by manufacturing clout and the latter by immense energy resources, a new paradigm for global finance will emerge.

This epic shift in the balance of power will offer Muslims the opportunity to reform their societies and make them more genuinely Islamic. Independent, sovereign Muslim nations, like the Islamic Republic of Iran, cannot be bullied by western power into accepting un-Islamic political, economic, and cultural institutions and practices. As the other West Asian peoples gain their independence and sovereignty, thanks primarily to the courageous and steadfast resistance of the Iranian people and allied pro-Resistance forces, they too will have the opportunity to throw off western colonial influences and “be themselves.”

In the not-too-distant future, in sha’Allah, a peaceful, prosperous, genuinely sovereign West Asia will play a leading role in forging an enduring global order in which aspirations for justice and dignity, rather than bullying arrogance, will have the upper hand. When that day arrives, the people of the region, and the world, will owe a huge debt of gratitude to the courage and steadfastness of the citizens and supporters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who could not be cowed by the most horrifically disgusting threats, nor by the revolting and repeated massacres of their leaders and citizens—and who saw through the Epstein class propaganda beamed endlessly at them and at the entire world. Islamic Iran and its supporters have taken heed of the Qur’anic verse: “O you who are firmly committed [to Allah’s here-and-now power presence], if any depraved person comes to you with [slanderous and propagandistic] information, you are ordered [by Us] to verify it lest you [falsely] accuse people because of erroneous information, and then afterward feel regretful for what you have done” (The Ascendant Qur’an, Surat al-Hujurat, verse 06). All the lies of the evildoers of the Epstein-class western media, and the bloodcurdling threats and bloodspilling atrocities of the western uniformed terrorists, could not convince them to do otherwise.