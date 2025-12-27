Rumble link Bitchute link

I will be discussing these matters with Wyatt Peterson on False Flag Weekly News later today. -KB

Imagine a smart young idealistic left-wing peacenik hippie chick. Now try to imagine her supporting Israel’s genocide of Gaza.

It doesn’t compute. It’s like trying to imagine the proverbial winged pig, only harder. There is no such creature, and never will be.

I defy you to go on X or TikTok or wherever the young whippersnappers hang out these days and find such a person. If you do, it’s undoubtedly an experimental AI avatar created by Unit 8200 in yet another weird and pointless Zionist propaganda attempt to mess with our minds and convince us that genocide is kosher, truth is antisemitic, and the world is not what it plainly is.

Essentially all young smart left-leaning women, like most of their male counterparts, loathe Israel and its genocide of Gaza. That’s a political axiom you’d go broke betting against.

But I do know of a vicious old genocidal Zionist hag who long ago, in her youth, seems to have been a a smart young idealistic left-wing peacenik hippie chick. Her name is Hillary Clinton, and I shudder to think that had I known her when she was 20 I probably would have found her attractive.

What happened to Hillary? How could someone revolted by napalmed babies circa 1968 cheer for Zionists deliberately maiming, mutilating, and slowly crushing to death tens of thousands of babies today?

The short answer: She got Epsteined. How do we know? Well, I believe Mark Epstein, who says his brother Jeffrey told him that if he revealed what he knew about the two 2016 presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, “they’d have to cancel the election.”

When I say she “got Epsteined” I mean she’s been compromised by Israel’s blackmailers. As the mainstream media never fails to obfuscate, Epstein was plainly working for Israel. He got his job as a sexual blackmailer via Les Wexner of the Mega Group, a cabal of Jewish billionaire sayanim (Mossad volunteers). Wexner handed Epstein a pile of money so he could pose as a billionaire and turn his talent for seducing teenage girls, developed by sheep-dipping him as a math teacher, to good use. The whole thing was Mossad from the get-go. For details, read Whitney Webb’s One Nation Under Blackmail and connect the dots.

So what did Hillary Clinton do in front of Israeli spy cameras that was so terrible that if Epstein revealed it, along with his dirt on Trump, they’d “have to cancel the election”?

We all know how men get Epsteined. The male reproductive apparatus is wired so that the younger a post-pubescent woman is, the more attractive. And male sexuality tends to be aggressive and difficult to control. Dangle jailbait in front of the average guy, especially after a few drinks or snorts or what-have-you, and he’s yours. And the kind of movers and shakers Israel wants to blackmail are, on average, even worse than average guys. They’re power-hungry, which usually means ethics-challenged and spirituality-deficient.

But women are considerably less vulnerable to that kind of temptation. I doubt very much that Epstein or some other Mossad blackmailer compromised Hillary by enticing her with the prospect of a nice-looking 15-year-old boy offering her a massage in a “private room” wired with spy cameras.

So what did Epstein know about Hillary that was so terrible? I assume it was, loosely speaking, Pizzagate-related. Back in 2016, when Israeli agent Epstein was boasting that the dirt he had on both candidates was so bad that revealing it would lead to election-cancelation, internet sleuths uncovered a considerable amount of very strong circumstantial evidence implicating the (Zionist-controlled) top level of the Democratic Party in horrific acts of child abuse. (Read Ron Unz’s summary of the Pizzagate scandal.)

It’s interesting that alleged Pizzagate crimes linked to Hillary—like Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in murders of babies of teenagers he raped and teenagers who reported that he raped them—involve horrific abuse of children. Democrats are now claiming that Trump’s bizarre rants about post-birth abortions amount to veiled confessions: he doth protest too much. But Republicans counter that Hillary’s support for abortion (murder of unborn babies) aligns with her likely membership in cults that rape and murder children for the benefit of Israeli spy cameras.

Maybe Hillary started down the slippery slope to murdering children in front of Israeli spy cameras when she got her first abortion…I’m sorry, I mean when she accepted her first “Jewish sacrament.”

Where do satanic cults get the idea that it’s OK for “superior people” to viciously abuse and murder the children of “inferior people”? Hint: There is a satanic cult occupying Jesus’s homeland of Palestine that revels in the murder of children of inferior, non-chosen races.

It’s interesting that blackmail cults in the US operate on behalf of the Genocidal Zionist Entity. It’s interesting that Epstein and his Israeli intelligence co-conspirators (starting with Les Wexner and Ehud Barak) only abused goy children, not the children of the Chosenites. It’s interesting that supposedly “libelous” rumors of Chosenites drinking Christian babies’ blood as a ritual practice have a basis in reality.

How long will it take Americans to connect the dots?