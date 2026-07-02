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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
3h

Well, well, well. > "That development could eventually produce an anti-usury Muslim economic bloc that works with public-banking-driven China to consign the West’s privately-owned fiat currency ***usury banking system*** to the proverbial dustbin of history." [End quote - asterisks mine]

Someone finally pins the tail on the donkey. "Usury" is prohibited within true Muslim tradition, as well as all concept of "incorporated" or franchised syndication. There have been recent compromise toward *incorporation* within Muslim led countries, but the traditional texts have not reflected such compromise. The majority of the civilian public are completely unaware of these traditions, and instead blather on and on about gas prices and inflation. Flatulence abounds...

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Bloodboiler's avatar
Bloodboiler
24m

A false flag would only work if everyone didn't already know who the obvious culprit would be.

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