On July 20, Yemen’s AnsurAllah government—the bravest and most principled in the Arab world—closed the Red Sea to Saudi, US, and Israeli shipping. They slammed Bab al-Madab shut exactly one week after the Saudis bombed Sanaa International Airport to prevent a flight from Tehran from landing. That flight was carrying AnsurAllah officials who had attended the momentous, massively-attended funeral for the Supreme Leader of Iran, Imam Ali Khamenei, the spiritual leader of tens of millions of people throughout the region and around the world.

Memo to Trump: Murdering spiritual leaders revered by tens if not hundreds of millions of people is probably not a good idea.

Mainstream media claimed that AnsurAllah’s retaliation on July 13, which targeted Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, “shattered a four-year truce.” But it was Saudi Arabia’s bombing Sanaa Airport, not Yemen’s retaliation, that “shattered the truce.”

The Saudis claimed that it wasn’t they who had bombed the airport, it was their Riyadh-based puppet occupation regime. That collection of quislings is obviously illegitimate, a mere catspaw for the Saudis. But the oil-rich sheikhs of Riyadh have used their ill-gotten billions to purchase fake “international recognition” for their pathetic pseudo-Yemeni stooges. Despite that superficial veneer of “international recognition,” nobody was fooled by the Saudis’ diversionary blather.

What’s more, that “four-year truce” was a smokescreen for the Saudis’ genocidal blockade of Yemen. Around half a million Yemenis have died, four million have been displaced from their homes, and millions of children have faced severe hunger and lack of medical care due to the Saudi war and blockade.

By bombing Sanaa Airport, the Saudis (and their Epstein-class bosses) offered AnsurAllah a perfect opportunity to break that genocidal blockade and regain access to food and medicine. The Saudi bombing of Sanaa was an act of war. Yemen and its legitimate government, AnsurAllah, had every right to respond. And respond they did—not just bombing a Saudi airport, but by closing Bab al-Mandab, and with it the whole Red Sea, one week later. Their “blockade for a blockade” tit-for-tat will likely not only collapse the Saudi genocide of Yemen, but also trigger immense geopolitical repercussions.

With the Red Sea closed, Saudi oil exports are being severely throttled. Iran had already closed the Strait of Hormuz, and with it the Persian Gulf, eliminating the main Saudi export route. The Saudis had responded by piping oil across the country to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, and from there to Asia through the Bab al-Mandab. That allowed the Saudis to continue exporting about half as much oil as their average before February 28. Now their Red Sea exports are also being choked off.

The net result of the closure of Bab al-Madab will be a doubling of the pain imposed by Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, potentially creating “one crisis too many” for the global economy. Prior to the Red Sea closure, about 20% of the world’s oil supplies went through Hormuz. Due to various workarounds, the actual reduction to global oil supplies was less than 10%. Indeed, 7% is probably a good estimate. So now that AnsurAllah is taking another 7% off the market, the net shortfall is heading up to around 15%. This doubling of the oil-shortfall pain is happening just as the world’s emergency reserves are getting dangerously close to “tank bottom.” Due to the coming oil shock, which will exacerbate pre-existing structural vulnerabilities including the AI bubble and larger debt bubble, it seems highly likely that the global economy will suffer extremely severe shocks before the end of the year, for reasons discussed by Michael Hudson and Ron Unz.

Yemen’s AnsurAllah leaders are not a timid bunch. Can you imagine any other government with the guts to put “damn the Jews” on their flag? (X link to video)

So now the Red Sea, alongside the Persian Gulf, is closed for renovations. But what kind of renovations?

It’s actually the whole region that badly needs major remodeling, if not a complete overhaul. Corrupt, illegitimate Epstein-class stooges need to be removed from power, and replaced by courageous, God-fearing men who stand on principle and are not afraid to risk and sacrifice their lives.

And that isn’t just true of West Asia, but also the United States, where people who bravely stand against the Epstein class, like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene—and maybe Rho Khanna and Jon Ossoff on the other side of the aisle—risk suffering the fate of Graham Platner and Karim Khan at best, or Charlie Kirk at worst.

The fact that ZOG got rid of Massie and Greene without manufacturing fake sex scandals may be a tribute to those two leaders’ impeccability. If you have to make up AI videos ludicrously envisioning Massie having threesomes with AOC and Ilhan Omar, it suggests that your target’s actions in real life don’t leave you much room for ginning up dubious me-too stories.

The AnsurAllah leaders, for their part, don’t have to worry about Jewy sex scandals. The empire will just flat-out try to murder them. Fortunately they, unlike Charlie Kirk, don’t hire Israeli-linked security companies to run their events and fit them out with microphones.

AnsurAllah’s leaders, whose approach to Islam is roughly midway between the Sunni and Shia interpretations, might get my vote if they ever ran for Caliph. They uphold Islam’s insistence on justice. They do the right thing even at the risk of martyrdom. And they follow the Prophetic hadith “the best jihad is a word of truth flung in the face of a tyrant.”

AnsurAllah backs up its demands for justice and truth with courageous military action when necessary. That, too, is the tradition of the Prophet, PBUH. The heroes of Yemen weren’t afraid to stand up for the Palestinian genocide victims as early as October 2023. They have fired more than 100 drone and missile attacks on Israel-bound ships, and hitting Israel itself with hundreds of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and long-range drones.

And now, closing the Red Sea to genocide-complicit shipping ups the ante. AnsurAllah is becoming the stuff of legend.

All hail the heroic Houthis, who are almost singlehandedly saving the honor of the entire Arab world!

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