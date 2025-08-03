Hot Priests? Shariah? Jewish Consternation? Prospective Solutions to the Judeo-Satanism Problem

Excerpts:

Kevin Barrett: Our first category of stories here is the “consternation” stories. The Jews are feeling “tremendous consternation” about the genocide of Gaza. At least that’s what this headline tells us. There are hundreds of rabbis who are saying that “the Jewish people face a grave moral crisis.” So, Mike, are Jews waking up?

E. Michael Jones: Yes. This is proof that God's creation trumps the software that is created to distort it. The moral law is written on the heart of man. Jews are human beings, and so therefore they have this, they know this moral law. You cannot deny the moral law. It's there. And yet the people that they identify with are engaging in what is clearly immoral behavior. So something's got to give. It's going to be one way or the other. And so you're seeing both heading in two divergent directions. You’ve got on one hand, the Jews who are going to listen to the moral law, saying, “wait a minute, we can't take part in this anymore.” On the other side, you have the rabbis and other people who are doubling down and saying, “no, no, no, this is proof that we are superior, that they are Amalek, that we are above the law.” And what you're seeing is de facto a civil war, a civil war in the Jewish consciousness.

Well, I can see why rabbis who are serious men, as the Coen Brothers film would have it, would feel consternation when they see these kinds of images, right? Israeli soldiers posing with the toys of the kids that they've murdered or at minimum maybe killed their parents, expelled from their houses or what have you. And Elan Mizrahi, an Israeli himself, calls it the sickest society ever recorded.

So that's certainly worthy of consternation. And how about these thousands of these kinds of videos coming out of Israel:

Okay, so these sadistic kinds of behaviors are just overflowing. They're almost going to jam up the internet, there are so many of them.

Right. Their ideology is on a collision course with moral reality. There's no way that you can reconcile these things anymore. You have to make a choice. And so as an example of this, I just came back, met an Israeli lady who liked my writing. She called me a national treasure. Not sure for which nation, but anyway.

I don't think she thinks you work for her nation, I hope.

Well, the point is that she checked out. She checked out of Jewish identity. I went and witnessed her baptism just this past month.

MashaAllah. Takbir! Allahu Akbar!

No, I'm saying…So what she said, she checked out of Jewish identity. And one of her children checked out with her. And the most fundamental way you can do this is by baptism, which means that she's no longer a Jew, according to Jewish law.

So this is something's got to give. Something's got to give. You cannot have an ideology that is so far out of contact with moral reality and not expect it to divide the people. It's what's going to happen. It's happening right now. The Jews themselves are dividing.

And more and more Jews are checking out of Israeli identity, Jewish identity, and certainly Zionist identity at the bare minimum. If you haven't checked out of that, you're in serious trouble at this point.

Here's that story in the Times of Israel by Rabbi Yosef Jankowski. He begins the story: “Trump and his administration criticized Netanyahu and Israel…” And then we get to the punchline: “So then when Trump bombed Iran's nuclear sites (under orders from Israel) that was commendable. But he rejected the option to bomb for a week's time and finish off the sites. So the other sites, other than Fordow, didn't suffer any serious damage. And now some old files are threatening him. Perhaps Trump will realize that it really doesn't pay to start up with Israel.”

Well, maybe you could interpret that as: “He thinks that Yahweh is going to slap down Trump with the Epstein files for not obeying Israel's orders.” But I don't think it's Yahweh that's holding those Epstein files. What do you think, Mike?

This is what we're talking about. As soon as this guy says something like this, you have 10 Jews that want to check out because they hate being Jews. Who is going to be the guy that's going to unify the Jews at this point?

You're saying people don't want to have a rabbi like this as their spiritual advisor?

Well, some of them do. Obviously, Netanyahu loves it when the rabbi says, “no, no, you shouldn't have apologized for blowing up that church.” Well, if you don't apologize, you're going to alienate the Catholics even more than they're alienated right now. And that's going to be really significant. Because there is a kind of Catholic version of Christian Zionism that grew out of Vatican II that is a powerful force. They know it's a powerful force. And it's going to go down the drain because it's not part… It's an experiment. It was an attempt. It was a policy. There's nothing eternal about policies. It's not like faith and morals where the Pope can pronounce infallibly. This is a policy that is a failed experiment. If you don't apologize immediately (for blowing up the church) you're going to bring about the end of that goodwill on the part of the Catholics, which is long overdue. It should have been dumped years ago. But you're hastening the demise of that if you follow this guy's directions.

More and more people are starting to say, “hey, E. Michael Jones was right all along.” And once the Pope says that, that's all she wrote.

So I thought this rabbi deserves the Larry Silverstein Award for Chutzpah. This is my Larry Silverstein Award for Chutzpah:



It really takes chutzpah to be basically bragging that you're ginning up this Epstein scandal against Trump as revenge for him not blowing up enough Iranian nuclear plants. I mean, if that isn't chutzpah, I don't know what is.

Yeah, so what is chutzpah? It's the antithesis of Logos. When you say chutzpah, what do you mean? You're going to push it way beyond what anybody thought was rational or permissible or whatever. Chutzpah means “I'm going to push it to as far as it'll go,” which means you'll push it to the point that somebody slaps you down. You'll push it until you reach a greater force, and that greater force will crush what you're doing. That's inevitable. This was baked into the Israeli mindset when it began when they rejected Logos and killed Jesus Christ. This is their doom, and they don't understand it.

Our final category here is “religious pluralism.” Here’s the hot priest story. I wanted a hot take from you on the hot priest story, Mike. What's this about hot priests on social media, these good-looking priests that wear tight clothing with the collars and are basically fashion model priests to get people back to the Catholic churches? Is that a good idea? Is it working?

Bad idea. Bad idea! It's ridiculous.

You're not going to look like this for the next False Flag Weekly News?

I'm not a priest, so I'm not going to look like that anyway.

You don't want to be a hot Catholic intellectual?

Not at all.

Okay, so yeah, I agree. I think it is kind of unbecoming, really. I mean, I wouldn't want hot imams either. It's not really what religion is supposed to be about. And we've got plenty of this kind of nonsense without religions getting involved.

So here's more religious pluralism: “Sharia law would be good for America.”

Young influencer: “If you're an American who hates Islam, I can prove to you that Sharia law would be better for America than our current democracy system. Number one, there would be no interest-based banking system. This would mean no student debt, no credit cards, no housing collapses, which is literally destroying our economy right now. “Number two, there's actual punishments for crime. Our current judicial system puts criminals in jail and then puts them back out on the streets and doesn't actually solve the problem. Sharia law has real punishments. Crime would plummet. “Number three, zakat would solve poverty. We have a major poverty issue in America. And under Sharia law, the rich people like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk would be required to take care of the poor people. “Number four, we would have no gambling and no prostitution. These are two things that are destroying the nucleus of the American family. “Number five, women would finally have rights and be protected. In America, they are used as marketing objects to make corporations money and to screw over the women and to screw over the average man. “Now, don't get emotional, okay? I'm an American. I love my country, but I would love to see America use Sharia law.”

So Sharia law looks pretty good, actually, compared to the way things are in America right now, right, Mike?

Right, yeah. So this reminds me of the story of the mafia in New Jersey, where the mafioso dies and his brother comes to the priest and says, Father, we'd like you to bury him. And the priest says, fine, that's okay. You can bury him. And he says, Father, I noticed you need some work on the church. The roof needs repair and so on and so forth. So I would like to give you a large contribution to your church on one condition: You have to say that my brother was a saint.

So the priest goes to the front of the blessed sacrament and agonizes. The day of the funeral comes. Priest gets up there and says, “this guy, Luigi, he was a drug dealer. He was a pimp. He was a murderer. But compared to his brother, he was a saint.”

So how about the friendly neighborhood Satanist? This is where the liberal philosophy of anything goes leads, doesn't it? The Satanist church ends up with exactly the same rights as the Catholic church, as Islam, and what have you.

If there were to be an established religion in America, it would have to be Satanism. This is the thesis of my book. Now, why do I say that? That sounds totally crazy until you realize how many prominent American writers used Satan's speech at the beginning of John Milton's poem Paradise Lost as their program for what America was. Thomas Paine quoted Satan's speech in Common Sense. Ralph Waldo Emerson quoted Satan's speech in Self-Reliance. Jack London quoted Satan's speech. It goes on and on and on.

This is the hidden grammar of America. It's Satanism because it's the hidden grammar of Protestantism. And the main Protestant denomination that took over this country in terms of idea and form was the Puritans. And John Milton was the great Puritan poet. So Satanism should be the established church of America. If we had one. We don't have one, though.

So these “friendly neighborhood Satanists” in San Francisco are sort of picking up where Anton LaVey and Michael Aquino left off. But according to this article, they’re doing it in a kinder and gentler fashion, and are very much in the American mainstream.

Oh boy, I'm glad I'm in Morocco.

