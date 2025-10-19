Holocoughs, Emotional Rapes & Bad Signals

The Zionists are obviously waging war on Palestine. It’s a war of extermination—a genocide—and always has been, since there obviously could never be a “Jewish state” in Palestine without the forced disappearance of the Palestinian people. Unfortunately for the Zionists, the Palestinians stubbornly refuse to disappear.

The Zionist war on Palestine is also, of necessity, a war on the entire MENA region. That, too, is inevitable, since the region’s people support their Palestinian brothers and sisters—and recognize that the endlessly-expansionist Greater Israel project is coming for them next.

Given the difficulties of subduing Palestine and MENA, the Zionists also have no choice but to wage another war: an all-out but covert and deniable war on the West. They need to control the commanding heights of the US and Europe, hijack the West’s military and economic power, and use it against the Palestinians and MENA.

The Zionist war to control the West’s commanding heights is not entirely bloodless. It has featured a long list of assassinations and terrorist attacks, including the Kennedy assassinations and 9/11.

But it’s mainly a propaganda war. Its enemy is truth—one might even say reality. Its weapons are lies, big and small, sometimes plausible and sometimes laughable.

9/11, of course, was a very big lie, like the ones Hitler discussed in Mein Kampf:

…in the primitive simplicity of their minds (the masses) more readily fall victims to the big lie than the small lie, since they themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods.

Sometimes people tell small lies by invoking alleged health issues. A few days ago Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoided testifying in his corruption trial by citing a persistent cough:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained of a cough and a cold during his testimony under cross-examination in the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday morning, leading the judges to agree to his request to truncate the hearing. (Times of Israel)

Social media wags suggested he should have gone all the way and invoked “The Holocough”—the ultimate excuse for Jews.

When I heard about Netanyahu’s holocough, I remembered Larry Silverstein’s dermatology appointment. Silverstein, who confessed on national television to being party to a decision to “pull” World Trade Center Building 7 on 9/11, was known to eat breakfast every morning in the Windows to the World restaurant at the top of the North Tower. But on September 11, 2001, as Silverstein was leaving the house, his wife reminded him that he had a dermatology appointment. (Were the reptilian scales starting to show through? David Icke wants to know!) Miraculously, a random, barely-remembered dermatology appointment saved Silverstein from being blown to kingdom come…and provided an implausible excuse for behavior betraying foreknowledge of the worst crime ever committed on American soil.

But since all of us have told little lies about health issues—for example, I once skipped school in third grade by claiming not to have recovered from a cold—it’s easy to understand that Netanyahu and his close friend Silverstein might very well have done things like that. But lying outrageously about murderous events like September 11 and October 7, and using those lies to convince the world that the heroes are really the villains and vice versa, is so extreme that most people just can’t wrap their minds around the audacity of such “large-scale falsehoods.”

And speaking of large-scale falsehoods: The Ziomedia lie that Hamas is a bunch of sadistic rapists, while Israelis are nice well-behaved hyper-civilized eternal victims, took another hit this week as the words and physical and mental condition of released captives on both sides told precisely the opposite story. Palestinians showed signs, and told stories, of the unspeakable tortures they routinely experience in Israeli captivity, while most Israelis held by Hamas described kind and courteous treatment:

Omri Miran, 48, a father of two and shiatsu massage therapist, was held in 23 different places in Gaza, above ground and in tunnels, according to his brother Nadav. “Sometimes he would cook food for his captors, and they loved his cooking,” Nadav told the Ynet news site. “He knew exactly what the date was and roughly what day it was. He knew exactly how many days he was in captivity. They spent most of their days playing cards with their captors.” (The Guardian)

This time there were no female prisoners to disabuse Israelis of their “Hamas rape” fantasies, because Hamas had released all female captives during previous prisoner swaps. (Video link.)

One female Israeli captive, it turned out, once did accuse Hamas of “eyeball rape”:

“There is a terrorist looking at you 24/7, looking, raping you with his eyes,” she said.

Back home in Israel, she quickly got raped, and not with eyes, by her gym instructor. It turned out she had been “safer when she was with Hamas.”

That’s hardly surprising, given that Israel is the only nation that holds gigantic “right to rape” protests, makes national heroes out of people who rape captives to death with sticks, and has a male population 60% of whom believe it’s fine to rape women as long as you are acquainted with them. Yet because Zionist-loyal Jews dominate the media, the gullible Western public has been force-fed the big lie that the Rapist Nation is the victim.

But controlling the narrative isn’t the same as controlling reality itself. To do that, you need someone like Uri Geller, the famous Israeli Mossad-linked spoon-bender who uses psychokinesis (PK) to directly affect the material world.

Unfortunately for the Zionists, Geller’s powers, however well they work with cutlery, aren’t up to reshaping large-scale reality. Geller and his team of Israeli PK specialists apparently couldn’t create an actual al-Qaeda attack on the World Trade Center, so more conventional techniques had to be employed to create that illusion. They couldn’t conjure up evil golems dressed in Hamas outfits, so the IDF had to murder hundreds of its own civilians with tanks and helicopter gunships on October 7, while the real Hamas heroes scored the military raid of the century. And they couldn’t cause Trump to drop dead of an apparent (Hamas-attributed) insider attack during the US president’s recent peace conference at Sharm El Sheikh, as Geller had floated shortly before that event.

Ultimately, Zionism epitomizes cosmic chutzpah. Like other millenarian-messianic movements, it imagines itself capable of completely rebuilding or repairing the world (tikkun olam) from the ground up. The world as we know it—an evil, terrible world, dominated by goyim who for no discernible reason insist on persecuting Jews—can be miraculously transformed into a paradise in which every Jew has 2800 goyim slaves. All we have to do is blow up the Al-Aqsa Mosque, build a blood sacrifice temple, invite the Messiah to move in, and—hey presto—the spoon will be bent!

