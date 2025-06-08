Holocaust Survivors for Genocide

What was a Holocaust survivor doing at a pro-genocide demonstration? That was one of the questions raised by media reports out of Boulder, Colorado last week. According to those reports, a Jewish-Zionist “return the hostages” demonstration—meaning a thinly-disguised celebration of Israel’s genocidal slaughter of tens or hundreds of thousands of Gazaoui women and children—was attacked by a man wielding a flame-thrower and molotov cocktails. And then the Jews hit PR gold. As it turned out, an alleged “Holocaust survivor” whose initials fortuitously happen to be B.S., was, as the headlines put it, “Burned in Boulder.”

Burned, as in completely incinerated? She doesn’t look injured in interviews. Does this woman carry a genetic trait allowing complete recuperation from severe burns, even out-and-out cremation, to the point that she survived total immolation twice, the first time after being “burned in Auschwitz” and the second after being “burned in Boulder”? I quickly cranked out a four-paragraph satire:

Genocide-Supporting Holocaust Survivor Re-Incinerated in Boulder Attack

Dissociated Press An unidentified pro-genocide Holocaust (TM) survivor was re-incinerated Sunday in Boulder, Colorado by an anti-genocide activist. According to a report from ABC News that is nearly impossible to satirize, the Holocaust (TM) survivor underwent a horrific experience during World War II: He was gassed to death, buried in swamp alongside millions of other bodies, then dug up, cremated, and re-buried alongside the millions of other waterlogged cremated bodies in a mass grave that has never been located. After surviving such a horrific experience, Jewish groups claim, it seems deeply unfair that this poor schmuck should once again be incinerated, this time while participating in a pro-genocide demonstration. “People who attack pro-genocide demonstrations are evil terrorists,” wrote Leo Terrel of the Justice Department’s Antisemitism Task Force. “Imagine a German attacking a ‘gas the Jews’ demonstration in Berlin in 1943! Would Hitler have put up with that? I don’t think so! And neither will we! Sig heil!” The Anti-Defamation League says it plans to bury the Holocaust (TM) survivor in a swamp, let the corpse soak for a year or two, and then dig it up and cremate it—a process that should enable the poor twice-incinerated schmuck to survive and collect lavish reparations for another 80 years.

A few days later, the “burned Holocaust survivor” was identified as a certain Barbara Steinmetz, whose presumably well-off family traveled extensively in the late 1930s and early 1940s, ostensibly to avoid political persecution based on ethnicity. Though a “Holocaust survivor” entitled to endless reparations from the goyim, she had never seen the inside of a concentration camp, much less a “gas chamber.”

The Jewish-owned-and-operated mainstream media’s mighty Wurlitzer began cranking out countless BS-pegged propaganda articles designed to legitimize Israel’s slaughter of tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of Palestinian women and children in an ongoing series of atrocities designed to lead to the complete destruction of Palestine and the Palestinian people. Forget about those US-taxpayer-funded genocidal murders, the media screamed, lookie over here at this poor oppressed Holocaust survivor! Why, she’s terrified to be Jewish! Even though Jews, unlike their Palestinian victims, are not being systematically slaughtered in unimaginable numbers—nobody was even killed in the attack on the pro-genocide demonstration—the only thing that matters is Jewish suffering in general, and the suffering of poor oppressed Holocaust survivor Barbara Steinmetz in particular:

And it's why she continues to tell their story, to warn about antisemitism − even as hate against Jews soars to historic levels. Just last year, Steinmetz showed up to a Boulder City Council meeting in support of her local Jewish community. A woman sat next to Steinmetz, she recounted in a video interview in June 2024. The woman had a Palestinian flag and a sign that read "From the river to the sea," a phrase that can be used to promote antisemitism. Steimetz turned to her and said: "Do you realize that that means you want to kill me? You want me destroyed?'" The woman just turned away. "Jews in Boulder and maybe Denver, and probably in cities all around the world, are afraid of wearing their Jewish stars," Steinmetz said. People are taking down their mezuzahs so no one will know it's a Jewish house, she said. -USA Today

Neither Steinmetz herself, the journalists behind this story, nor most readers seem likely to notice the fact that Steinmetz’s words mark her as clinically insane. Someone who thinks a Palestinian flag with the legend “from the river to the sea” means “you want to kill me! You want me destroyed!” is suffering from paranoid psychosis. Imagine: It’s the late 1980s, and an Afrikaaner immigrant to the US at a city council meeting turns to the person sitting next to them and claims that their ANC flag and “end apartheid” sign means “you want to kill me! You want me destroyed!” That crazy Afrikaaner would never have gotten sympathetic treatment from the media, even though he would have been somewhat less crazy than Steinmetz. (The ANC did threaten Afrikaaners as a people more than the pro-Palestine movement threatens Jews, though current claims of an anti-white genocide in South Africa are obviously exaggerated.)

People are increasingly noticing how routinely Jews manufacture false or exaggerated tales of their own victimization in order to legitimize their victimization of others:

If people are starting to hate Jews, maybe it’s because so many Jews, like Barbara Steinmetz and the media propagandists making use of her, exhibit such a grotesquely exaggerated concern for their own relatively minor suffering, and such a complete lack of compassion—if not outright sadistic glee—at the almost incomparably greater suffering of others…suffering inflicted by the Jewish tribe itself, as it tries to steal the land and property of non-Jews whose only crime is to inhabit a land that the Jews are trying to steal, based on self-evidently ludicrous claims that their genocidal bronze-age deity gave it to them three thousand years ago.

